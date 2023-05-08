Review: ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Is For The Ones Who Love Love!

In the spirit of all things royal (We raise a glass to you, King Charles!) we also got a sneak peak of Netflix’s latest Bridgerton installment: Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and we tell you why this needs to be your next binge!

If you are like me, who loves romance, ballroom dancing on Beyoncé-inspired string quartets, scandals, regency politics, lavish lifestyles and sensual scenes — this prequel spin-off series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, is just for you!

Before I watched this six-episode series, my biggest question was whether this show would live up to the expectations compared to the compelling love stories coming from Bridgerton. Now, I can confidently declare the answer is a YES!

What’s The Story?

Releasing on May 4th, Queen Charlotte is the latest installation in Shondaland on Netflix, based on Julia Quinn’s books. The story revolves around the younger days of Charlotte’s (India Amarteifio) life, her marriage to King George (Corey Mylchreest), how she navigates the Ton and her friendship with Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas). But the story is not all honkey and dorey, as it dives deeper into issues such as race and how a woman’s sole purpose is to produce heirs for the throne.

A 17-year-old Charlotte from Germany is chosen to be married to King George, about whom she knows nothing. While attempting to “jump the wall” to escape the marriage is when she happens to meet the charming monarch. Interestingly, unlike the previous Bridgerton stories – where Anthony and Daphne could burn for love, Queen Charlotte is a more realistic portrayal of arranged marriages.

This interracial marriage is an agreement to merge other races into the high society by bestowing land and titles to wealthy people of colour. This experiment will be a hit only if Charlotte manages to create an heir to continue George’s lineage. Unfortunately, the Queen has the same task haunting her present day as she is desperate to have grandchildren. While trying to figure out her husband’s ‘madness,’ Charlotte soon realizes the burden of her responsibilities.

Like all other Bridgerton stories, this is also a love story, but the difference is that it is mixed with a great deal of tragedy and sacrifice. It was interesting to see the portrayal of the King’s mental health issues and how torture is considered the best medicine. The tragic truth that a king first serves the parliament and cannot choose to opt-out is well portrayed in the show and especially by King George.

The Rest Of The Crew

If you are a Lady Danbury fan, you will enjoy her journey of how she became the wise woman she is today. Her dedication to her husband, despite the love-less sex, her negotiation skills with the Queen, her secret love affair, and her loyalty to Queen Charlotte are all commendable personality traits. At the end of the show, you hope and wish you had a friend like Lady Danbury in your life too, who always comes with gossip, is trustworthy and loyal! You also end up rooting for her as she struggles to secure her place and position in the Ton and to fight for her peers for equality.

The head of the Bridgerton family, Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell), for the first time, has her own storyline independent of her children, which adds more depth to her character and will be a good reference for the future series. Thank you to the writers for doing that groundwork for both Miss Dabury as well as Lady Violet. I also loved the goss session both these ladies shared as it is one of the best things about b. It makes you realize you are watching the best part of being part of the Ton.

By the end of the last episode, I was rooting hard for the King’s devoted valet, Reynolds (Freddie Dennis) and the Queen’s right-hand man, Brimsley (Sam Clemmett). These men dedicate their lives to the King-Queen and strive hard to keep their secrets even if that means it is from one another. Each character is well-scripted, and what makes them relatable is the shades of sorrow in each of them.

Up, close And Personal

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story doesn’t fall short of what they are best known for – sensual lovemaking scenes. Despite their strained relationship – the Queen and King have some scintillating intimate scenes amidst their arguments.

Other than the plot, we absolutely dig the jewellery, dramatic gowns, and hair styling, which always up the ante of this show. I can never get enough of it!

Ways To Even Make It Better

If we are to share a few criticisms about the show, the first would be that the story seems a little stretched out. Certain parts of the show could have very well been removed. This could also help make the show a lot crispier.

Overall, we give the show a must-watch badge and given the background stories of all the characters, and I certainly will enjoy each character a little more in the upcoming series. So, dear gentle reader, go ahead and watch Queen Charlotte, and you will not regret it! The series launched on Netflix on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Main Image Photo Credit: Netflix