Hot April 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond

Check out the fresh crop of films coming out this month of April!

Gumraah

Director: Vardhan Ketkar

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur & Mrunal Thakur

Release Date: April 7th, 2023

Gumraah is a crime thriller where a female detective is tasked to solve a murder. In a twist there are two potential suspects who look alike and the case gets even more complicated as she discovers new facts about the case.

Mrs Undercover Director: Anushree Mehta Cast: Radhika Apte, Rajesh Sharma & Sumeet Vyas Release Date: April 14th, 2023 Mrs. Undercover is the perfect title as the film is about a spy who has been called to duty after living undercover as a housewife for more than a decade. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Director: Farhad Samji Cast: Salman Khan, Venkatesh & Pooja Hegde Release Date: April 21st, 2023 The Eid 2023 release this year belongs to Salman Khan. He plays Bhaijaan, an honest man who unfortunately resorts to violence to settle disputes, all the while trying to mend ways with his girlfriend. His problems comes to a head when a bride’s family is in trouble due to one of his past rivals and he must now save them. PS-2 Director: Mani Ratnam Cast: Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan & Aishwariya Rai Bachchan Release Date: April 28th, 2023

Part two of the sweeping epic by Mani Ratnam (which heralded the cinematic reunion with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), is back with a sequel, chronicling the Cholas’ return. The focus is on Arulmozhi who continues his journey to become the greatest ruler of the Cholas.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com