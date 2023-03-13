Oscars 2023 Highlights: How Our South Asian Stars Took Over Tinseltown

As always The 95th annual Academy Awards was a star studded night. The weekend leading up to Sunday’s award show also showcased the stellar star power that our South Asian celebrity contingent delivered. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anjula Acharia’s “South Asian Excellence At The Oscars” fete to “RRR”‘s resounding Oscar night performance and so much more, here are our notable moments from Hollywood’s biggest night (and weekend!).

What. A. Night! South Asians took over and several history-making wins took home, making India proud to secure wins, and let’s say it, it’s about time.

RRR‘s “Naatu Naatu” is the first Indian song from an Indian cinematic production to be nominated for best original song and went on to win the history-making award. The infectious Telugu-language dance number from director S.S. Rajamouli was performed on stage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and a troupe of over 20 dancers and even earned a standing ovation from the crowd.

On Twitter, critics and fans wished that the infectious number opened the Oscars, citing it was a major missed opportunity.

Winning the trophy were composer M.M. Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose. “Thank you, Academy. I grew up listening to The Carpenters, and now here I am with the Oscars,” Keeravani said in his acceptance speech, before breaking into a reworked version of a classic Carpenter’s song: “There was only one wish on my mind … RRR has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world.” An elated Ram Charan, who stars in “RRR,” was seen grinning moments after the win.

Jr NTR, from RRR holding relishing in the Oscar glow.

“Naatu Naatu” beat out four English-language films to score the trophy: “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, sung by pop icon Rihanna; “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once, performed by David Byrne and Son Lux; “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman, penned by Diane Warren and sung by Sofia Carson; and Lady Gaga’s soaring Top Gun: Maverick ballad, “Hold My Hand.”

Deepika Padukone a vision in Louis Vuitton, presented the song and while she did, it grabbed hoots and cheers from the audience. She said: “Do you know ‘Naatu’? because if you don’t, you are about to!”. You could hear the audience’s excitement reaching a crescendo as the stage darkened preparing for the dance troupe.

India’s The Elephant Whisperers by director Kartiki Gonsalves won Best Documentary Short. The film made history by becoming the first Indian documentary to win an Oscar. The documentary tells the story of an indigenous couple named Bomman and Bellie as they care for an orphaned baby elephant.

Producer Guneet Monga shared the news on Twitter: “Tonight is historic as this is the first ever Oscar for an Indian production. India’s Glory with 2 women.”

Indian documentary feature “All That Breathes” was nominated for the Best Documentary Feature Film category but lost to Toronto filmmaker Daniel Roher’s “Navalny.”

Leading up to the weekend, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anjula Acharia hosted a South Asian Excellence pre-Oscar party on the Paramount Studio lot inviting South Asian industry changemakers and honored Oscar nominees of South Asian descent.

In attendance were Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Priety Zinta. Never Have I Ever stars Poorna Jagannathan and Megan Suri, Malala Yousafzai, Mindy Kaling, fashion designers Falguni Peacock, Shane Peacock, Editor-In-Chief for Vanity Fair, Radhika Jones, Queer Eye‘s Tan France, comedian Aziz Ansari, author Rupi Kaur, comedian Aasif Mandvi, Bridgerton‘s Simone Ashley, television host Hannah Simone, Ginny & Georgia‘s Raymond Ablack.

With historic wins on stage, the “Naatu Naatu” dance number, which won the industry-filled audience over it was indeed a night to showcase the incredible depth of South Asian power players that exist in today’s Hollywood! We are thrilled to see it and expect that bench to be even more robust moving forward!

