Hot February 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond

The month of love is here and we are bringing you the list of the hottest films to watch this February.

Shehzada

Director: Rohit Dhawan

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy

Release Date: Feb 10th, 2023

Bantu has not got along with his father since he was a toddler and once he grows up he realises that the reason was simple, he is not his biological son but instead the son of a multimillionaire family. Bantu decides he is going to try and win over this new family’s love but at the same time has fallen in love with his boss who happens to be engaged to one of the Jindal sons. So now he has to navigate what to do, trying to win over this family or follow his heart.

Shiv Shastri Balboa

Director: Ajayan Venugopalan

Cast: Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Jugal Hansraj, Nargis Fakhri and Sharib Hashmi

Release Date: Feb 10th, 2023

A retiree (Anupam Kher) is a huge fan of the Rocky films and decides to move from India to the USA and ends up on an unexpected inspirational road trip but discovers that is never too late to reinvent yourself.

Lost

Director: Aniruddha Row Chowdhary

Cast: Yami Gautam, Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna and Neil Bhoopalam

Release Date: Feb 16th, 2023

Lost is based on true events that happened in Kolkata, where a young crime reporter played by Yami Gautam is working on a story about the sudden disappearance of a young theatre activist. The film has many layers and it looks to represent the idea of lost values and integrity.

Vaathi

Director: Venky Atluri

Cast: Dhanush & Samyuktha Menon

Release Date: Feb 17th, 2023

Balamurugan is a junior teacher in an educational institution where he stands against institutes that provide education to children in exchange for business profits.

Selfiee

Director: Raj Mehta

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty

Release Date: Feb 24th, 2023

Being a superstar is hard work. For Vijay (Akshay Kumar) it’s even harder after he has a run-in with am RTO officer (Emraan Hashmi) when trying to obtain a new driver’s license. The officer is a die-hard fan of Vijay’s and all he wants is one selfie with him and his son but when the two butt heads it becomes a huge battle that is played out in front of the media.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com