Hot February 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
Showbiz Feb 08, 2023
The month of love is here and we are bringing you the list of the hottest films to watch this February.
Director: Rohit Dhawan
Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy
Release Date: Feb 10th, 2023
Bantu has not got along with his father since he was a toddler and once he grows up he realises that the reason was simple, he is not his biological son but instead the son of a multimillionaire family. Bantu decides he is going to try and win over this new family’s love but at the same time has fallen in love with his boss who happens to be engaged to one of the Jindal sons. So now he has to navigate what to do, trying to win over this family or follow his heart.
Shiv Shastri Balboa
Director: Ajayan Venugopalan
Cast: Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Jugal Hansraj, Nargis Fakhri and Sharib Hashmi
Release Date: Feb 10th, 2023
A retiree (Anupam Kher) is a huge fan of the Rocky films and decides to move from India to the USA and ends up on an unexpected inspirational road trip but discovers that is never too late to reinvent yourself.
Lost
Director: Aniruddha Row Chowdhary
Cast: Yami Gautam, Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna and Neil Bhoopalam
Release Date: Feb 16th, 2023
Lost is based on true events that happened in Kolkata, where a young crime reporter played by Yami Gautam is working on a story about the sudden disappearance of a young theatre activist. The film has many layers and it looks to represent the idea of lost values and integrity.
Director: Venky Atluri
Cast: Dhanush & Samyuktha Menon
Release Date: Feb 17th, 2023
Balamurugan is a junior teacher in an educational institution where he stands against institutes that provide education to children in exchange for business profits.
Director: Raj Mehta
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty
Release Date: Feb 24th, 2023
Being a superstar is hard work. For Vijay (Akshay Kumar) it’s even harder after he has a run-in with am RTO officer (Emraan Hashmi) when trying to obtain a new driver’s license. The officer is a die-hard fan of Vijay’s and all he wants is one selfie with him and his son but when the two butt heads it becomes a huge battle that is played out in front of the media.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
