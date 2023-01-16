Hot January 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
Showbiz Jan 16, 2023
And just like that 2023 is here and we’re giving you all those brand new films to kick start the new year
Director: H. Vinoth
Cast: Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier
Release Date: Jan 12th, 2023
Thunivu is a Tamil heist film based in Chennai about a robber and his team of thieves. They decide to rob a bank and make demands but things are always not what they seem.
Director: Aasmaan Bhardwaj
Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu and Konkana Sen Sharma
Release Date: Jan 13th, 2023
This black comedy thriller is about different gangs from the streets of the outskirts of Mumbai who all come together unknowingly as they are all on the prowl and it’s every man for himself. This is Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan’s directorial debut.
Director: Shantanu Bagchi
Cast: Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna
Release Date: Jan 20th, 2023
Set in 1970, Sidharth Malhotra plays Majnu an undercover Indian spy who takes on a deadly mission to expose a nuclear weapons program in the heart of Pakistan. It is described as the untold story of India’s greatest covert operation taking place before the Indo-Pakistan war.
Director: Siddharth Anand
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham
Release Date: Jan 25th, 2023
Probably the most buzz film to start the new year. Pathaan is an action thriller set in the Middle East where the large houses that used to be home to the wealthy are now overrun by villains. A RAW agent, “Pathaan” played by Shah Rukh Khan, went missing for three years and is found captured by terrorists on his last mission. Deepika also plays an undercover agent joins forces with Pathaan to bring down a drug lord played by John Abraham.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
