Hot January 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond

And just like that 2023 is here and we’re giving you all those brand new films to kick start the new year

Thunivu

Director: H. Vinoth

Cast: Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier

Release Date: Jan 12th, 2023

Thunivu is a Tamil heist film based in Chennai about a robber and his team of thieves. They decide to rob a bank and make demands but things are always not what they seem.

Kuttey

Director: Aasmaan Bhardwaj

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu and Konkana Sen Sharma

Release Date: Jan 13th, 2023

This black comedy thriller is about different gangs from the streets of the outskirts of Mumbai who all come together unknowingly as they are all on the prowl and it’s every man for himself. This is Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan’s directorial debut.

Mission Majnu

Director: Shantanu Bagchi

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna

Release Date: Jan 20th, 2023

Set in 1970, Sidharth Malhotra plays Majnu an undercover Indian spy who takes on a deadly mission to expose a nuclear weapons program in the heart of Pakistan. It is described as the untold story of India’s greatest covert operation taking place before the Indo-Pakistan war.

Pathaan

Director: Siddharth Anand

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham

Release Date: Jan 25th, 2023

Probably the most buzz film to start the new year. Pathaan is an action thriller set in the Middle East where the large houses that used to be home to the wealthy are now overrun by villains. A RAW agent, “Pathaan” played by Shah Rukh Khan, went missing for three years and is found captured by terrorists on his last mission. Deepika also plays an undercover agent joins forces with Pathaan to bring down a drug lord played by John Abraham.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com