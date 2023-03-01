Hot March 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond

This month we are seeing Bollywood starting to really crank out their feature films and we are (as always) totally excited with the latest cinematic treats! Check out our fave films that’s coming out this March from Bollywood and beyond!

Gulmohar

Director: Rahul V. Chittella

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore, Amol Palekar and Suraj Sharma

Release Date: March 3rd, 2023

Gulmohar is a family drama that revolves around three generations who have lived in the same house for the past 31 years but have now drifted apart. As their family home is sold, they are now forced to move. The head of the family Kusum (Sharmila Tagore) has made the decision to sell up and move to Pondicherry, which causes a major rift in the family, leaving her son Arun very unsettled and her grandson exerting more independence. While the family continues to fracture, deep seeded secrets become unravelled.

Tu Jhooti Main Makkar

Director: Luv Ranjan

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

Release Date: March 8th, 2023

When you’re a playboy there is only one person who can make you realize your ways and that’s by finding your opponent. In this film the playboy (Ranbir Kapoor) bumps into Shraddha Kapoor’s character. They start a casual relationship which leads to an engagement, but they both realize that marriage isn’t their truth, but neither of them want to the be the first to break it up.

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway

Director: Ashima Chibber

Cast: Rani Mukherjee

Release Date: Marcj 17th, 2023

A true story of an immigrant mother who lives in Norway has to battle the Norwegian welfare system to regain custody of her children. Rani Mukherjee plays the titular role in this heart-wrenching and socially driven drama.

Zwigato

Director: Nandita Das

Cast: Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami

Release Date: March 17th, 2023

The film is based on the life of an ex-factory worker who has no choice but to take up work as a delivery driver to provide for his family. As he tries to get his head around the new app system his wife is also looking at ways she can help raise finances for the family by being a masseuse for rich women to being a cleaner in the mall. This film delivers a stellar performance by Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami. *To read our exclusive interview with the film’s director Nandita Das, click here!

Bheed

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Cast: Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar and Dia Mirza

Release Date: March 24th, 2o23

Bheed is based around the 2020-2021 lockdown that consumed the world due to COVID-19 and it takes a look at the differences faced in society and the imbalance of socioeconomics and culture with the focus on the toll it took on India and their citizens.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Director: Krish Jagarlamudi

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Niddhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol and Nargis Fakhri

Release Date: March 30th, 2023

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a period film set in the Mughal era where Pawan Kalyan plays the role of Veera who is set with a task of stealing the much loved Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals. The story is based on true incidents that took place and is being released in a number of languages.

Bholaa

Director: Ajay Devgn

Cast: Ajay Devgn and Tabu

Release Date: March 30th, 2023

After being imprisoned for 10 years Bholaa is finally released and is making his way home to meet his daughter but of course nothing goes to plan and he is arrested again. After what looks like a crazy incident he must then travel a path riddled with obstacles while death lurks in every corner.