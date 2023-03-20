Don’t Miss Out On The 10th Annual Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival
Showbiz Mar 20, 2023
Celebrating their 10th anniversary the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival (MISAFF) is back from March 23rd through March 26th! Check out all the details of the biggest and highly anticipated festival celebrating South Asian cinema from across the landscape and where you can check out their entire collection of cool films!
If you haven’t had the opportunity to attend Canada’s most popular South Asian film festival, the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival (MISAFF), you’re in luck because they are back! This year is particularly special as MISAFF is back for their first in-person event in some time and they’re celebrating their 10th anniversary.
MISAFF will take place between March 23rd – March 26th, 2023, at the Mississauga Living Arts Centre and the Cineplex Square One Cinemas, both in Mississauga, Canada. Given the significance of this year’s event, MISAFF will be featuring an incredible lineup of “40 films from Canada, India, USA, Pakistan, UK, and Bangladesh which include 8 feature films, four documentaries and 28 shorts,” such as the critically-acclaimed Pakistani films Joyland and Kamli.
There are 40 films screened over four days.
That’s a whole lot of South Asian talent and we are here for it!
However, aside from the boast-worthy roster of films, MISAFF will be holding other events that may be of interest, such as:
- Industry events, including Instagram Conversations With Filmmakers facilitated by the On Canada Project
- MISAFF CHAT with the creators and cast of the hit new television show Bollywed in partnership with CBC on Friday, March 24th at the Cineplex Square One Cinemas
- The announcement of the 2023 MISAFF Star presented by ACTRA Diversity
Here’s what to expect:
From its humble beginnings in 2012, the Mosaic outdoor Festival of Mississauga has come a long way. Thanks to Festival Director, Arshad Khan, Advisory Board Member, Anya Mckenzie, and the “collaborative [efforts of] the Canadian Community Arts Initiative” MISAFF has been able to take on a life of its own that continues to celebrate Canada’s talented South Asian community.
MISAFF’s festivities will kick off with a red carpet and “…the North American premiere of the Pakistani drama film, Kamli … revolves around the intertwining stories of three women and their restrained desires. The evening will feature a Q&A with acclaimed actress Sania Saeed in attendance.”
Who doesn’t love a glamorous red carpet event, am I right?
If the red carpet wasn’t enough to entice you to attend MISAFF, here’s a little more to sweeten the pot: over the course of the festival, you can also expect to be wowed by some exceptionally talented directors, actors and actresses, such as Saba Qamar, Nimra Bucha, Sudhanshu Saria, Shabana Azmi, V.T. Nayani, Adil Hussain Bizanjo, Saim Sadiq, and more.
To cap off what is sure to be an outstanding 4 days of cinematic masterpieces, the final film to be aired will be What’s Love Got To Do With It by director Shekhar Kapoor. MISAFF’s closing film is “set between London and Lahore,” and follows “…a filmmaker [who] documents her childhood friend and neighbour’s arranged marriage to a bride from Pakistan.”
As you may have noticed, the films selected for MISAFF this year all have a common theme that will have you grabbing for your hanky as they each delve into “…the emergence from pain and overcoming sorrow, love across cultures, courage in the fight for justice and highlighting the scourge of class and casteism.”
Please don’t say I didn’t warn you!
To check out the complete list of films being featured this year and secure your tickets, please visit www.MISAFF.com.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.misaff.com.
Devika Goberdhan
Author
Devika (@goberdhan.devika) is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Her passion and research throughout her graduate studies pushed her to learn about and unpack hot button issues. Thus, since starting at ANOKHI in 2016, she has written extensively about many challe...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Oscars 2023 Highlights: How Our South Asian Stars Took Over Tinseltown
-
Hot March 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Ali Hassan Shares Comedic Life Lessons In His Memoir “Is There Bacon In Heaven?”
-
Nisha Pahuja Follows A Father's Search For Justice In Her Latest Doc "To Kill A Tiger"
-
From South India to LA, R&B Star Malavika Is Set Sizzle In 2023!
-
CBC's "Bollywed" Spotlights Chandan Fashion's Iconic Family Bridal Business
-
Hot February 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Is Mindy Kaling A Self-Hating South Asian?
-
The Harry & Meghan Drama: What Would Happen If They Were Desi?
-
Star Rakhee Morzaria Dishes On Season 2 Of CBC Sitcom “Run The Burbs”
-
Hot January 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Nandita Das Delivers A Riveting Gig-Economy Drama In ‘Zwigato’
-
Hot December 2022 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
"Four Samosas" Director Ravi Kapoor And Star Venk Potula Dish On This Heist Comedy
-
South Asian-Authored Books That Make The Best Gifts
-
Highlights From The Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival (VISAFF)
-
Hamza Haq Dishes On His Out-Of-This-World TIFF Drama “Viking”
-
Hot November 2022 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Al Mukadam Is Magnificent In The Romantic-Thriller "Nightalk"
-
Why Humayun Saeed In "The Crown" Is A Stand-Out Moment For Pakistani Representation
-
From Kamala Harris To Manish Malhotra: Celeb Diwali Parties Are Such a Vibe This Year!
-
Documentarian Vinay Shukla Tells The Sobering Story Of Modern-Day Journalism in "While We Watched"
-
Hot October 2022 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Director Shubham Yogi Discusses His Uplifting Cricket Dramedy "Kacchey Limbu" Starring Radhika Madan
-
TIFF 2022 Review: "Viking" A Profound Film That Shines Among The Stars
-
Masala Coffee: The Coolest Fusion Band You Need To Know
-
TIFF 2022: Our Preview Of The Top South Asian Films And Stars At This Year's Fest
-
Check Out These September 2022 Films From Bollywood & Beyond
-
Our Fave Moments From The International Film Festival Of South Asia (IFFSA)
-
Actor, Producer, Writer Dana Abraham Shares Why He Couldn't Pass Up "Neon Lights"
-
5 Best Beach Reads By South Asian Authors
-
Check Out These August 2022 Films From Bollywood & Beyond
-
America’s Music Man: This World Record Holder Learned To Play 107 Instruments All By Himself
-
Check Out These July 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Praneet Akilla From Latest CBC Drama “Sky Med” Talks About Why This Medical Drama Is Next Level
-
This Prism Prize Nominee "Closer" Is Probably The Most Powerful Anti-Shadism Message You'll Ever See
-
"Mr. Malcolm's List" Shows Us A Different Side Of Freida Pinto
-
How Puja Mohindra Created Her Own Opportunity To Get The Hit Netflix Drama 'The Lincoln Lawyer'
-
"The Rise" Music Release Celebrate 25 years of South Asian Hip Hop
-
'Ms. Marvel' Is Breaking Down Stereotypes & Here's What You Need To Know
-
Check Out These June 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Check Out Why Karan Johar's 50th Birthday Bash Turned Into An Iconic 90s Bollywood Reunion
-
We Tell You Why You Need To Check Out The Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival (DFWSAFF)
-
Check Out These May 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
7 South Asians Who Are Leading The Hottest Shows Out Now
-
Top 5 Desi Rappers You Need To Know About
-
Marie Mahabal Is The One To Watch In Shaw Festival's 'Cyrano de Bergerac'
-
The Perfect Breakup Text & More In Our Chat With Author Sonya Singh
-
Check Out Our List Of Fave Spring Books By Desi Authors
-
Check Out These April 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
5 Reasons Why You Need To Read Lilly Singh's New Book "Be A Triangle"
-
This Is Why We Think You Need To Celebrate The Art Of Music With DESIFEST
-
Check Out These March 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
TIFF 2021: We Tell You Why "Ali & Ava" Is A Refreshingly Solid Romance For Grown Ups
-
Celeb Vacay Pix To Get Your Travel Inspo From
-
Lata Mangeshkar (1929-2022): Celebs Pay Tribute To India’s “Nightingale Of Bollywood”