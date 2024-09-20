Canada’s International South Asian Film Festival (iSAFF) Triumphantly Unveils Its Thrilling 2024 Lineup!

Set in Surrey, British Columbia, from September 25 to 29, the International South Asian Film Festival (iSAFF) presents an impressive showcase of South Asian stories and stars, all under the captivating theme of Crossroads. The festival will kick off with Lakshmipriya Devi’s debut feature, Boong, following its world premiere at TIFF, and will close with Amar Wala’s debut feature, Shook, starring Saamer Usmani and Amy Forsyth.

On September 26, the highly anticipated Purple Carpet Gala will be held at Surrey City Hall, drawing an eager audience ready to celebrate South Asian cinema in grand style. iSAFF 2024 promises a diverse lineup of films, including 19 World Premieres, 8 North American Premieres, and 23 Canadian Premieres, alongside features, shorts, music videos, episodic series, and industry events. This year’s expanded programming highlights the vast and growing influence of South Asian storytelling on the global stage.

“We’ve made incredible strides in the past decade,” says iSAFF Festival Producer Mannu Sandhu. “Every year, we strive to support diverse voices in storytelling with different themes and perspectives, providing a platform for new talent while ensuring the best films make the lineup. We’ve also significantly expanded our year-round programming through collaborations with major industry players. With this year’s expansion, we can offer more innovative programming, attract a greater range of talent, and strengthen our relationship with our home, the City of Surrey.”

In addition to showcasing groundbreaking films, iSAFF aims to foster careers and enrich the local film industry, offering opportunities beyond the festival. As Pulkit Datta, iSAFF’s Artistic Director, explains, “This year is incredibly exciting for us. It’s a time of growth and innovation, where we’re fine-tuning our curation under the ‘Crossroads’ theme. We’re exploring the intersections of South Asian stories and talent with diverse backgrounds and industries. Our goal is not just to screen films but to nurture careers and enrich the local industry, offering our filmmakers opportunities beyond the festival.”

With its expanded programming and emphasis on diverse narratives, iSAFF 2024 promises to be a landmark event, celebrating South Asian talent on the world stage and reinforcing its importance within the global film community.

Landmark Cinemas Guildford Mall – Theater 11; Sep 27 at 6:30 PM

Agent of Happiness: In Agent of Happiness, a striking documentary set against the majestic backdrop of the Bhutanese Himalayas, Amber, a happiness agent, embarks on a remarkable journey to gauge the well-being of the nation’s citizens. As he travels through remote mountain regions, he not only surveys happiness but seeks fulfilment for himself.

Directed by Arun Bhattarai and Dorottya Zurbó, the film follows two government officers tasked with measuring Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness, uncovering much more than they anticipated. Their quest takes them deep into the heart of the country’s philosophy, exploring the meaning of true contentment. With breathtaking visuals and thought-provoking moments, Agent of Happiness is an introspective exploration of life’s purpose and the pursuit of joy.

Landmark Cinemas Guildford Mall – Theater 11; Sep 26 at 4:00 PM

Boong: In Lakshmipriya Devi’s debut feature, Boong, an 8-year-old boy embarks on a heartfelt quest to reunite his family. Set in the vibrant landscape of Manipur, the film follows young Boong (Gugun Kipgen) as he travels to bring his father, Joykumar, back home from the border town of Moreh, where contact with his family was lost and rumours of his death spread. Driven by love and determination, Boong seeks to deliver the most precious gift to his mother, Mandakini (Bala Hijam).

Accompanied by his loyal friend Raju (Angom Sanamatum), Boong‘s journey transcends cultural and geographic boundaries, fueled only by a photograph and the enchantment of music. The film celebrates enduring friendships amidst ethnic tensions and highlights the purity of childhood hope and resilience. Boong combines humour and poignant moments, offering a powerful reminder of the perseverance and the magic of believing in the impossible.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment, Alan McAlex of Suitable Pictures, and Vikesh Bhutani and Shujaat Saudagar of Chalkboard Entertainment, the film features stellar performances from Kipgen and Sanamatum, bringing a touching and unforgettable story to life.

Landmark Cinemas Guildford Mall – Theater 11; Sep 28 at 5:30 PM

Dear Jassi: Set in 1996 Punjab, India, Dear Jassi tells the gripping story of a Canadian-born Indian girl, Jassi, who falls deeply in love with Mithu, a humble rickshaw driver. Their connection is pure and boundless, but the lovers soon face overwhelming challenges from Jassi’s family and the rigid constraints of Punjabi society.

Directed by Tarsem Singh Dhandwar, this emotionally charged film masterfully captures the complex dynamics of social hierarchy in Punjab, while preserving the innocence and bravery of young love. With delicate nods to the nuances of both Punjabi and Canadian cultures, Dear Jassi paints a vivid picture of first-generation struggles. Singh’s portrayal of this tragic love story leaves a lasting impact, adding weight to the call for protecting daughters in restrictive cultural environments.

The film contains themes that may be sensitive for some audiences. Viewer discretion is advised, and minors are recommended to be accompanied by an adult.

Landmark Cinemas Guildford Mall – Theater 11; Sep 29 at 1:00 PM

The Glassworker: The Glassworker marks a historic milestone as Pakistan’s first-ever hand-drawn 2D animated feature. Set in a picturesque coastal town, the film tells the story of Vincent, a young glassblower apprenticing under his father, Thomas. Their serene life is shattered by the looming threat of war and the arrival of a new army colonel and his daughter, Alliz. Directed by Usman Riaz, this visually stunning film masterfully weaves epic narratives of conflict and resilience while tenderly exploring themes of love and loyalty. The Glassworker stands as a groundbreaking achievement in Pakistan’s cinematic landscape.

A vibrant partnership with the South Asian Film Festival of America (SAFFA), presented by Product of Culture, brings the spotlight on a bold short film program titled “It’s A Bold World,” featuring South Asian queer and female characters who shatter stereotypes.

Landmark Cinemas Guildford Mall – Theater 11; Sep 28 at 1:30 PM

Gunjal: In Shoaib Sultan’s powerful feature film, Gunjal, a journalist’s pursuit of truth uncovers a harrowing world of child exploitation in 1990s Pakistan. The story centres around Shahbaz Bhatti, a determined reporter who, while investigating the murder of a local activist, is pulled into a darker, more dangerous reality of child labour. What begins as a quest for justice transforms Shahbaz from a mere observer to a passionate advocate.

Inspired by the real-life 1995 assassination of 12-year-old child labour activist Iqbal Masih, the film captures the perilous journey of Shahbaz as he navigates corruption, power, and societal indifference. Director Shoaib Sultan weaves a tense, deeply emotional narrative, elevated by the cast’s stellar performances. Gunjal exposes a grim reality while paying tribute to the courageous fight against injustice in Pakistan, ensuring the issue of child labour is brought to the forefront.

Landmark Cinemas Guildford Mall – Theater 11; Sep 27 at 5:30 PM

Privacy: Sudeep Kanwal’s intense thriller Privacy delves into the high-stakes world of surveillance in Mumbai, where operator Roopali becomes embroiled in a case far beyond her official duties. As a robbery and murder unfold under her watch, Roopali defies protocol, launching her investigation into the dark secrets behind the crime. With each twist, the film keeps the audience on edge, as Roopali’s unpredictable decisions blur the lines between observer and participant.

Privacy delivers a gripping and unnerving experience, blending suspense with the unsettling realities of surveillance. The feature will be accompanied by Flight 182, a short film directed by Rippin Sindher (USA/Canada), offering a complementary exploration of human limits and responsibility.

Landmark Cinemas Guildford Mall – Theater 11; Sep 29 at 3:30 PM

Ray of Hope: A deeply personal documentary that chronicles the life of Rathika Sitsabaiesan, a Tamil Canadian who survived the brutal Sri Lankan civil war. Directed by Ryan Singh and Nikila Cole, this British Columbia premiere intimately explores Rathika’s journey from a child fleeing conflict to a passionate advocate for justice.

The film provides a profound look into Rathika’s experiences as a former Canadian MP, focusing on her return to Sri Lanka in 2013. There, she confronts the lingering trauma of the war and faces surveillance from the very regime responsible for the conflict’s horrors. Ray of Hope blends personal narrative with political critique, illuminating the deep scars of war and the ongoing struggle for truth and reconciliation. Viewer discretion is advised due to the sensitive nature of the subject matter.

Landmark Cinemas Guildford Mall – Theater 11; Sep 29 at 6:00 PM

Shook: In Amar Wala’s emotional debut, Shook, we follow the journey of Ashish, a young writer played by Saamer Usmani, whose life takes an unexpected turn as he falls for Claire (portrayed by Amy Forsyth), a local barista while grappling with the news of his estranged father Vijay’s (Bernard White) diagnosis of Parkinson’s.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Scarborough, the film captures Ashish’s struggle to juggle his fledgling writing career, evolving personal relationships, and the emotional burden of his father’s illness. Expanding on Wala’s 2018 short film, Shook delves deep into Ashish’s conflict between staying true to his artistic vision and the pressures from publishers pushing him to alter his work for broader market appeal.

The film lovingly portrays Scarborough’s unique character, from its local hangouts—like the beef patties at Warden station-to the Hakka restaurant Ashish frequents. Shook is not only an intimate exploration of family and self-identity but also a celebration of the multicultural fabric of the Greater Toronto Area, bringing to life the diverse narratives within the community.

Landmark Cinemas Guildford Mall – Theater 11; Sep 28 at 6:30 PM

We Strangers: A gripping, character-driven drama that delves into the intricacies of power and deception within everyday life. Directed by Anu Valia, this Canadian premiere follows Rayelle Martin, a commercial cleaner in Gary, Indiana, who, grappling with a difficult home life and a desperate need for recognition, invents a persona as a psychic to exploit her affluent employers’ naivety.

In this stellar feature debut, Valia expertly intertwines suspense with sharp humour, crafting a compelling narrative about one small lie that spirals into unforeseen consequences. We Strangers masterfully explores the themes of identity and deception, offering an engaging and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

Landmark Cinemas Guildford Mall – Theater 11; Sep 27 at noon

It’s A Bold World: A thrilling collaboration with the South Asian Film Festival of America (SAFFA), presented by Product of Culture, has led to the creation of a special film block titled It’s A Bold World. This curated selection shines a spotlight on South Asian queer and female characters who break boundaries and defy conventional stereotypes.

The International South Asian Film Festival (iSAFF) is an annual celebration dedicated to spotlighting independent films and artists connected to South Asia and its global diaspora. With a focus on unique storytelling and fostering creativity, iSAFF unites filmmakers, industry professionals, and film enthusiasts from around the world. For tickets, the full schedule, and the latest updates, visit [www.iSAFF.ca].

ANOKHI LIFE proudly returns as the media partner for iSAFF, enhancing the festival’s mission to celebrate diversity and inclusivity within Canada. As the premier South Asian magazine, ANOKHI LIFE continues to champion powerful stories and distinctive voices, fueling a vibrant dialogue in the community.

This partnership with iSAFF amplifies the commitment to showcasing bold, innovative cinema and bridging cultures, communities, and economies. Together, they foster progressive South Asian narratives and provide a dynamic global platform for artists and storytellers to excel.

Beyond the screen, the festival delivers a dynamic industry program featuring exclusive discussions with the creators of CBC’s acclaimed series Allegiance and panels with notable stars such as Iman Vellani and Suraj Sharma. Get ready for an exceptional cinematic experience that bridges boundaries and brings communities together!

Festival runs September 25th – 29th, 2024. For tickets and more info: https://isaff.ca/event-list-2024/