Kerala Actor Santhy Balachandran Celebrates Her Three Incredible Releases In 2023

Very rarely does an actor have three releases in the same year. Santhy Balachandran did exactly that. The Kerala-based actor and writer was featured in three unique stories including Gulmohar (Disney+Hotstar), Sweet Kaaram Coffee (Amazon Original Series) and the sci-fi drama Ennennum, which became a festival fave in Kerala. She shares her thoughts on this hat-trick by sharing details on each of these releases so you can add them to your holiday binge list!

[About The Contributor: Santhy Balachandran is an actor/writer from Kerala, India. She holds a Masters degree in Anthropology from University of Oxford, United Kingdom. Santhy’s performances in ‘Gulmohar’ (2023, Disney + Hotstar) and in the Amazon Original Series ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ (2023) have won praise from critics across the country. Her other notable projects as the female lead include Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Jallikattu’ (India’s official Oscar entry, 2019) and ‘Randuper’ (International Competition, IFFK 2017). Santhy’s first project as a screenwriter is the critically acclaimed music video ‘Oblivion’ (2021) which was launched by the music maestro AR Rahman.]

With highly acclaimed releases in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, actor Santhy Balachandran has had an exciting 2023.

Her role as Reshma, the feisty yet sensitive cook in Gulmohar (Director: Rahul Chittella) garnered her critical acclaim early in the year. The actor held her own as she made her Hindi debut in the film that featured a star-studded ensemble including veteran actors Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee. Gulmohar won several awards and was showcased in festivals in Europe and North America, and has also topped the lists of the most popular digital films of the year in India.

Sweet Kaaram Coffee (Showrunner: Reshma Ghatala), her second release of the year is an eight episode Amazon Original Series in Tamil. The series featured the stories of three women from a family — a daughter, mother and grandmother— who go on a road trip to escape their daily lives. Santhy won hearts playing Nivedita – a young cricketer caught between personal and professional priorities. The show recently won best in the web series category at the 2023 South Asia Laadli Awards for gender sensitivity in media.

Santhy’s final release of the year is the Malayalam feature film Ennennum (Director: Shalini Ushadevi) which premiered to high praise at the recently concluded International Film Festival of Kerala. An ambitious, high concept film, Ennennum (Now & Forever) is a relationship drama in a sci-fi setting. Santhy was all praises for her writer-director for skilfully exploring the meaning of eternal love in a dystopian world where immortality has become attainable.

Santhy tells us that working in different languages enables an actor to challenge themselves, and said she hopes to continue to work across industries in the coming year. “It’s been exciting to have had releases in 3 languages this year” she exclaimed.

And we can’t wait to see what 2024 has in store for Santhy!

