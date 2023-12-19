Kerala Actor Santhy Balachandran Celebrates Her Three Incredible Releases In 2023
Showbiz Dec 19, 2023
Very rarely does an actor have three releases in the same year. Santhy Balachandran did exactly that. The Kerala-based actor and writer was featured in three unique stories including Gulmohar (Disney+Hotstar), Sweet Kaaram Coffee (Amazon Original Series) and the sci-fi drama Ennennum, which became a festival fave in Kerala. She shares her thoughts on this hat-trick by sharing details on each of these releases so you can add them to your holiday binge list!
[About The Contributor: Santhy Balachandran is an actor/writer from Kerala, India. She holds a Masters degree in Anthropology from University of Oxford, United Kingdom. Santhy’s performances in ‘Gulmohar’ (2023, Disney + Hotstar) and in the Amazon Original Series ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ (2023) have won praise from critics across the country. Her other notable projects as the female lead include Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Jallikattu’ (India’s official Oscar entry, 2019) and ‘Randuper’ (International Competition, IFFK 2017). Santhy’s first project as a screenwriter is the critically acclaimed music video ‘Oblivion’ (2021) which was launched by the music maestro AR Rahman.]
With highly acclaimed releases in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, actor Santhy Balachandran has had an exciting 2023.
Her role as Reshma, the feisty yet sensitive cook in Gulmohar (Director: Rahul Chittella) garnered her critical acclaim early in the year. The actor held her own as she made her Hindi debut in the film that featured a star-studded ensemble including veteran actors Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee. Gulmohar won several awards and was showcased in festivals in Europe and North America, and has also topped the lists of the most popular digital films of the year in India.
Sweet Kaaram Coffee (Showrunner: Reshma Ghatala), her second release of the year is an eight episode Amazon Original Series in Tamil. The series featured the stories of three women from a family — a daughter, mother and grandmother— who go on a road trip to escape their daily lives. Santhy won hearts playing Nivedita – a young cricketer caught between personal and professional priorities. The show recently won best in the web series category at the 2023 South Asia Laadli Awards for gender sensitivity in media.
Santhy’s final release of the year is the Malayalam feature film Ennennum (Director: Shalini Ushadevi) which premiered to high praise at the recently concluded International Film Festival of Kerala. An ambitious, high concept film, Ennennum (Now & Forever) is a relationship drama in a sci-fi setting. Santhy was all praises for her writer-director for skilfully exploring the meaning of eternal love in a dystopian world where immortality has become attainable.
Santhy tells us that working in different languages enables an actor to challenge themselves, and said she hopes to continue to work across industries in the coming year. “It’s been exciting to have had releases in 3 languages this year” she exclaimed.
And we can’t wait to see what 2024 has in store for Santhy!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Hot December 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
The Real Reason Why Bollywood Directors Love English In Their Titles
-
Diwali Dance Fest Makes History at Walt Disney World® Resort!
-
TIFF 2023: Deepa Mehta and Sirat Taneja Share Why 'I Am Sirat’ Is The Transgender Story To Be Told
-
The International South Asian Film Festival 2023 (iSAFF) Wraps With A Celebration Of Outstanding Global South Asian Pathbreakers
-
TIFF 2023: 'We Grown Now' Director Minhal Baig Shares With Us Why Neighbourhood Stories Should Be Told
-
Event Alert: BMO International Film Festival Of South Asia Toronto (IFFSA) Is Every Filmi Lover's Dream
-
TIFF 2023: ‘The Queen of My Dreams’ Reigns Over TIFF With Style, Wit And Heart
-
The 21st Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles (IFFLA) Returns With A Bang!
-
Brendan D'Souza Will Never Cheat On Their One True Love (Stand Up!)
-
Event Alert: South Asian Global Cinema Takes Centre Stage At The International South Asian Film Festival
-
Diwali Comes Alive At Walt Disney World With The First Ever Diwali Dance Fest
-
TIFF 2023: 11 South Asian Films Coming To The Toronto International Film Festival
-
Hot September 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Singers Karan Aujla & Jonita Gandhi Sign On To Warner Music Canada/India's Label '91 North Records'
-
4 Ways Alia Bhatt Steals The Show In The Hot Netflix Film "Heart Of Stone"
-
Priyanka And Nick Jonas Get Ready For The Jonas Brothers' Tour At Yankee Stadium!
-
Hot August 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
5 Reasons Why You Should Watch “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”
-
JFL Exclusive: How Comedian Zarna Garg Showed Kevin Hart That Brown Women Can Be Funny Too
-
JFL Exclusive: Award-Winning Podcast Comedian Maddy Kelly Is The Next Gen Star
-
Hot July 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Event Alert: “Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical" Kicks Off Canadian Tour With Upcoming Toronto Stop
-
#ANOKHI20: The ANOKHI Emerald Ball Was The Perfect Grand Finale To ANOKHI’s 20th Anniversary Celebrations
-
Pride 2023: 10 Bollywood Films That Honour Our Desi LGBTQIA+ Family
-
Hot Summer Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Review: 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' Is For The Ones Who Love Love!
-
Pamela Mala Sinha's Latest Play "NEW" Breathes Fresh Life Into Our Parents' Immigrant Story
-
Dilpreet Bhattal Proved Her Mettle On CBC's "Canada's Ultimate Challenge"
-
Here's Why You Can't Miss The 12th South Asian Film Festival Of Montréal
-
The First Ever South Asian House At SXSW Made All Sorts Of History
-
Hot April 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
'Canada's Got Talent' Judge Lilly Singh Wants Us To Get Ready To Be Amazed
-
Don't Miss Out On The 10th Annual Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival
-
Oscars 2023 Highlights: How Our South Asian Stars Took Over Tinseltown
-
Hot March 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Ali Hassan Shares Comedic Life Lessons In His Memoir “Is There Bacon In Heaven?”
-
Nisha Pahuja Follows A Father's Search For Justice In Her Latest Doc "To Kill A Tiger"
-
From South India to LA, R&B Star Malavika Is Set Sizzle In 2023!
-
CBC's "Bollywed" Spotlights Chandan Fashion's Iconic Family Bridal Business
-
Hot February 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Is Mindy Kaling A Self-Hating South Asian?
-
The Harry & Meghan Drama: What Would Happen If They Were Desi?
-
Star Rakhee Morzaria Dishes On Season 2 Of CBC Sitcom “Run The Burbs”
-
Hot January 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Nandita Das Delivers A Riveting Gig-Economy Drama In ‘Zwigato’
-
Hot December 2022 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
"Four Samosas" Director Ravi Kapoor And Star Venk Potula Dish On This Heist Comedy
-
South Asian-Authored Books That Make The Best Gifts
-
Highlights From The Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival (VISAFF)
-
Hamza Haq Dishes On His Out-Of-This-World TIFF Drama “Viking”
-
Hot November 2022 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Al Mukadam Is Magnificent In The Romantic-Thriller "Nightalk"
-
Why Humayun Saeed In "The Crown" Is A Stand-Out Moment For Pakistani Representation
-
From Kamala Harris To Manish Malhotra: Celeb Diwali Parties Are Such a Vibe This Year!
-
Documentarian Vinay Shukla Tells The Sobering Story Of Modern-Day Journalism in "While We Watched"