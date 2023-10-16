Showbiz / Event Alert: BMO International Film Festival Of South Asia Toronto (IFFSA) Is Every Filmi Lover’s Dream

Event Alert: BMO International Film Festival Of South Asia Toronto (IFFSA) Is Every Filmi Lover’s Dream

Showbiz Oct 16, 2023

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , ,

Hina P. Ansari

Author

Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...

COMMENTS

Hot September 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond!

TIFF 2023: 11 South Asian Films Coming To The Toronto International Film Festival

TIFF 2023: 11 South Asian Films Coming To The Toronto International Film Festival

Diwali Comes Alive At Walt Disney World With The First Ever Diwali Dance Fest

Diwali Comes Alive At Walt Disney World With The First Ever Diwali Dance Fest

Event Alert: South Asian Global Cinema Takes Centre Stage At The International South Asian Film Festival

Event Alert: South Asian Global Cinema Takes Centre Stage At The International South Asian Film Festival

Brendan D'Souza Will Never Cheat On Their One True Love (Stand Up!)

Brendan D'Souza Will Never Cheat On Their One True Love (Stand Up!)

The 21st Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles (IFFLA) Returns With A Bang!

The 21st Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles (IFFLA) Returns With A Bang!

TIFF 2023: ‘The Queen of My Dreams’ Reigns Over TIFF With Style, Wit And Heart

TIFF 2023: ‘The Queen of My Dreams’ Reigns Over TIFF With Style, Wit And Heart

TIFF 2023: 'We Grown Now' Director Minhal Baig Shares With Us Why Neighbourhood Stories Should Be Told

TIFF 2023: 'We Grown Now' Director Minhal Baig Shares With Us Why Neighbourhood Stories Should Be Told

The International South Asian Film Festival 2023 (iSAFF) Wraps With A Celebration Of Outstanding Global South Asian Pathbreakers

The International South Asian Film Festival 2023 (iSAFF) Wraps With A Celebration Of Outstanding Global South Asian Pathbreakers

TIFF 2023: Deepa Mehta and Sirat Taneja Share Why 'I Am Sirat’ Is The Transgender Story To Be Told

TIFF 2023: Deepa Mehta and Sirat Taneja Share Why 'I Am Sirat’ Is The Transgender Story To Be Told

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    • PLEASE NOTE: Some of the contents of the newsletter may not be suitable for minors.

    Join A Community That Cares About What Matters To You!

    We Fearlessly Celebrate Our

    Desi Identity!

    THANK YOU

    FOR SUBSCRIBING!