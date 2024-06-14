From Stoic Protectors to Emotional Anchors: A Father’s Day Tribute Through Hindi Cinema

Father’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate and honour the special role that fathers play in our lives, and in the realm of cinema, they are often depicted in diverse and empowering ways. From Bollywood classics to contemporary hits, Hindi films beautifully capture the essence of fatherhood, portraying dads as not just providers but as nurturing figures offering guidance, support, and unconditional love for their children.

These Hindi movies go beyond conventional stereotypes, showcasing fathers as companions, mentors, and heroes. Whether it’s the touching bond between a father and his daughter in Piku or the inspiring journey of a single father in Paa, Hindi cinema reminds us of the invaluable impact fathers have on shaping our lives and identities.

This Father’s Day, let’s celebrate the powerful portrayal of paternal love and strength in Hindi cinema, and express gratitude for the fathers who enrich our lives both on and off the screen.

Piku

A heartwarming comedy-drama that follows the journey of Piku Banerjee and her ageing father, Bhaskor Banerjee, as they embark on a road trip from Delhi to Kolkata. Along the way, Rana Chaudhary, a taxi company owner, joins them. The film explores their dysfunctional yet loving family dynamic, blending humour with poignant moments and themes of family bonds and generational differences. With standout performances by Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan, Piku captivates audiences with its realistic portrayal of family relationships’ complexities and ageing’s inevitability. My connection with this film is indescribable; I find myself drawn to it every two months without fail. There’s a deep attachment that resonates with me on a level I can’t quite put into words.

Wake Up Sid

Wake Up Sid holds a special place in my heart, particularly because of Konkona Sen Sharma’s character, Aisha Banerjee, whose journey inspired my career in journalism and writing. The film resonates with me deeply, beyond mere inspiration. I am especially fond of Sid Mehra, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, whose transformative journey alongside Aisha is both heartwarming and relatable. Together, they embark on a path of self-discovery and personal development, exploring themes of youth, friendship, and ambition against the lively backdrop of Mumbai. The father-son relationship between Sid and Ram Mehra is central to the story. Initially strained due to Sid’s carefree, irresponsible lifestyle and academic failures, the tension escalates until Sid leaves home after a heated argument. During his time away, Sid matures and begins to understand his father’s values of hard work and responsibility. Eventually, he apologizes and expresses gratitude, leading to a heartfelt reconciliation. By the film’s end, they achieve mutual respect, bridging their generational and ideological gap. Wake Up Sid has earned its place as a cherished Bollywood classic with its relatable characters, compelling storyline, and soulful music.

Dangal