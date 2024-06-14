From Stoic Protectors to Emotional Anchors: A Father’s Day Tribute Through Hindi Cinema
Entertainment Jun 14, 2024
Father’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate and honour the special role that fathers play in our lives, and in the realm of cinema, they are often depicted in diverse and empowering ways. From Bollywood classics to contemporary hits, Hindi films beautifully capture the essence of fatherhood, portraying dads as not just providers but as nurturing figures offering guidance, support, and unconditional love for their children.
These Hindi movies go beyond conventional stereotypes, showcasing fathers as companions, mentors, and heroes. Whether it’s the touching bond between a father and his daughter in Piku or the inspiring journey of a single father in Paa, Hindi cinema reminds us of the invaluable impact fathers have on shaping our lives and identities.
This Father’s Day, let’s celebrate the powerful portrayal of paternal love and strength in Hindi cinema, and express gratitude for the fathers who enrich our lives both on and off the screen.
Piku
A heartwarming comedy-drama that follows the journey of Piku Banerjee and her ageing father, Bhaskor Banerjee, as they embark on a road trip from Delhi to Kolkata. Along the way, Rana Chaudhary, a taxi company owner, joins them. The film explores their dysfunctional yet loving family dynamic, blending humour with poignant moments and themes of family bonds and generational differences. With standout performances by Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan, Piku captivates audiences with its realistic portrayal of family relationships’ complexities and ageing’s inevitability. My connection with this film is indescribable; I find myself drawn to it every two months without fail. There’s a deep attachment that resonates with me on a level I can’t quite put into words.
Wake Up Sid
Wake Up Sid holds a special place in my heart, particularly because of Konkona Sen Sharma’s character, Aisha Banerjee, whose journey inspired my career in journalism and writing. The film resonates with me deeply, beyond mere inspiration. I am especially fond of Sid Mehra, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, whose transformative journey alongside Aisha is both heartwarming and relatable. Together, they embark on a path of self-discovery and personal development, exploring themes of youth, friendship, and ambition against the lively backdrop of Mumbai. The father-son relationship between Sid and Ram Mehra is central to the story. Initially strained due to Sid’s carefree, irresponsible lifestyle and academic failures, the tension escalates until Sid leaves home after a heated argument. During his time away, Sid matures and begins to understand his father’s values of hard work and responsibility. Eventually, he apologizes and expresses gratitude, leading to a heartfelt reconciliation. By the film’s end, they achieve mutual respect, bridging their generational and ideological gap. Wake Up Sid has earned its place as a cherished Bollywood classic with its relatable characters, compelling storyline, and soulful music.
Dangal
Mehak Kapoor | Features Editor - Entertainment
Author
Mehak Kapoor (@makeba_93) is a seasoned entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience in anchoring and content creation for television and digital platforms. Passionate about storytelling and factual reporting, she enjoys connecting with diverse audiences. Outside of work, ...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Exploring South Asian Intergenerational Sacrifice With 'The Wrong Bashir', Now Playing In Toronto
-
Bollywood & Beyond: Must-Watch Films for Vibrant Insight Into Muslim Cultures
-
Over 50 Films From 9 Countries At The Eclectic South Asian Film Festival Montreal (May 24 - June 3)
-
Mother's Day Special: How Bollywood & Hollywood Super Moms Show Us Women Can Have It All!
-
Emerging Talents and Established Icons: Celebrate South Asian Heritage Month with Us!
-
Revealing Truths: South Asian Cinema's Contribution to Earth Day Awareness
-
Review: Monkey Man - Dev Patel Sets the Screen Ablaze with Electrifying Action
-
Exclusive Q&A With Diljit Dosanjh on the Dil-Luminati Tour and the Exciting Simplii Collaboration!
-
12 South Asian Female Artists Who Are Changing Hollywood's Landscape
-
Transitional Representation of South Asian Women in The World of Entertainment
-
Hot February 2024 Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
How Jesse "Punjabi Timbit" Singh Explores Emotional Healing Through His Comedy
-
Rukus Avenue Radio, The World's #1 South Asian Radio Station, Joins The iHeartRadio App
-
From Silent Frames To Global Fame: Key Moments That Shaped Bollywood
-
Hot January 2024 Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Kerala Actor Santhy Balachandran Celebrates Her Three Incredible Releases In 2023
-
Hot December 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
The Real Reason Why Bollywood Directors Love English In Their Titles
-
Diwali Dance Fest Makes History at Walt Disney World® Resort!
-
TIFF 2023: Deepa Mehta and Sirat Taneja Share Why 'I Am Sirat’ Is The Transgender Story To Be Told
-
The International South Asian Film Festival 2023 (iSAFF) Wraps With A Celebration Of Outstanding Global South Asian Pathbreakers
-
TIFF 2023: 'We Grown Now' Director Minhal Baig Shares With Us Why Neighbourhood Stories Should Be Told
-
Event Alert: BMO International Film Festival Of South Asia Toronto (IFFSA) Is Every Filmi Lover's Dream
-
TIFF 2023: ‘The Queen of My Dreams’ Reigns Over TIFF With Style, Wit And Heart
-
The 21st Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles (IFFLA) Returns With A Bang!
-
Brendan D'Souza Will Never Cheat On Their One True Love (Stand Up!)
-
Event Alert: South Asian Global Cinema Takes Centre Stage At The International South Asian Film Festival
-
Diwali Comes Alive At Walt Disney World With The First Ever Diwali Dance Fest
-
TIFF 2023: 11 South Asian Films Coming To The Toronto International Film Festival
-
Hot September 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Singers Karan Aujla & Jonita Gandhi Sign On To Warner Music Canada/India's Label '91 North Records'
-
4 Ways Alia Bhatt Steals The Show In The Hot Netflix Film "Heart Of Stone"
-
Priyanka And Nick Jonas Get Ready For The Jonas Brothers' Tour At Yankee Stadium!
-
Hot August 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
5 Reasons Why You Should Watch “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”
-
JFL Exclusive: How Comedian Zarna Garg Showed Kevin Hart That Brown Women Can Be Funny Too
-
JFL Exclusive: Award-Winning Podcast Comedian Maddy Kelly Is The Next Gen Star
-
Hot July 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Event Alert: “Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical" Kicks Off Canadian Tour With Upcoming Toronto Stop
-
#ANOKHI20: The ANOKHI Emerald Ball Was The Perfect Grand Finale To ANOKHI’s 20th Anniversary Celebrations
-
Pride 2023: 10 Bollywood Films That Honour Our Desi LGBTQIA+ Family
-
Hot Summer Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Review: 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' Is For The Ones Who Love Love!
-
Pamela Mala Sinha's Latest Play "NEW" Breathes Fresh Life Into Our Parents' Immigrant Story
-
Dilpreet Bhattal Proved Her Mettle On CBC's "Canada's Ultimate Challenge"
-
Here's Why You Can't Miss The 12th South Asian Film Festival Of Montréal
-
The First Ever South Asian House At SXSW Made All Sorts Of History
-
Hot April 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
'Canada's Got Talent' Judge Lilly Singh Wants Us To Get Ready To Be Amazed
-
Don't Miss Out On The 10th Annual Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival
-
Oscars 2023 Highlights: How Our South Asian Stars Took Over Tinseltown
-
Hot March 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Ali Hassan Shares Comedic Life Lessons In His Memoir “Is There Bacon In Heaven?”
-
Nisha Pahuja Follows A Father's Search For Justice In Her Latest Doc "To Kill A Tiger"
-
From South India to LA, R&B Star Malavika Is Set Sizzle In 2023!
-
CBC's "Bollywed" Spotlights Chandan Fashion's Iconic Family Bridal Business