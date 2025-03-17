Exploring The Renaissance Of Female Characters In Bollywood, Hollywood & Beyond!

#IWD2025

South Asian cinema and television have captivated audiences for years with their grand narratives, powerful storytelling, and deeply emotional performances. While male leads have often dominated the big screen, a wave of powerful female characters has significantly impacted norms, inspired audiences, and demonstrated that women can be more than just supporting figures. Whether in Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood, or Lollywood, female-driven narratives have redefined cinema and television, creating unforgettable characters who embody strength, resilience, and complexity.

In Bollywood, legendary characters such as Geet from Jab We Met, Anarkali from Mughal-e-Azam, and Sehmat from Raazi have set benchmarks for female-led storytelling, demonstrating that women can successfully carry films on their merit. Similarly, Tollywood has produced powerful roles celebrating women’s emotional and physical strength. Additionally, in Lollywood, characters have sparked significant discussions about gender, empowerment, and societal norms.

Beyond their roles on screen, many leading South Asian actresses have also stepped up to demand better pay, stronger scripts, and fairer treatment in the industry. Actresses like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Sajal Aly have openly discussed the pay gap and the importance of equal opportunities in cinema. Their advocacy has shifted how female characters are written; no longer confined to stereotypes, they are now complex, flawed, and fiercely independent.

From breaking societal shackles to redefining what it means to be a protagonist, South Asian women in cinema and TV continue to inspire generations. Their stories not only entertain but also challenge perceptions, making way for a future where gender is no longer a limitation but a strength.

South Asian female artists leave a lasting mark on the entertainment industry through their powerful performances and innovative storytelling. In honour of International Women’s Month, here are some remarkable examples:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Iconic Character of Aishwarya:

Aishwarya’s portrayal of Paro in Devdas is nothing short of mesmerizing. I love this film and its soul-stirring songs, and her performance remains one of my favourites. She beautifully captured Paro’s heartbreak and resilience, bringing grace and intensity to every scene alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Her expressions, elegance, and breathtaking dance sequences made Paro an unforgettable character in Indian cinema.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, an acclaimed Indian actress known for her roles in Hindi and Tamil cinema, made her Hollywood debut in 2009 with The Pink Panther 2, starring alongside Steve Martin. She became a global sensation after winning the 1994 Miss World title and has since become one of India’s most prominent and influential stars. Aishwarya has earned several prestigious awards for her performances, including two Filmfare Awards.

Rashmika Mandanna

Iconic Character of Rashmika:

Rashmika’s portrayal of Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rise was a game-changer. I love the Pushpa series, and her role made her a household name, taking her from a regional favourite to a nationwide sensation. Saami Saami was an absolute standout, adding to the film’s magic and her well-earned stardom.

Rashmika Mandanna, one of India’s leading film stars, began her journey in 2016 with the Kannada hit Kirik Party. In less than a decade, she has become one of the country’s most sought-after actresses, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. The Chhaava and Sikandar star is on the brink of dethroning Deepika Padukone as Bollywood’s box office queen. With a strong presence in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil cinema, she is one of South India’s highest-paid actresses, earning multiple SIIMA and Filmfare South awards.

Deepika Padukone

Iconic Character of Deepika:

Deepika’s portrayal of Rani Padmavati in Padmaavat was mesmerizing. She brought grace, strength, and unshakable resilience to the legendary queen, making her sacrifice and dignity feel truly powerful. I was captivated by how she embodied Padmavati’s unwavering spirit, proving why this role remains one of her finest.

Deepika Padukone is a mega Bollywood star, famous for hits like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Padmavat. Her Hollywood debut came in 2017 with xXx: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel. In 2018, she was named one of Time’s 100 most influential people. As of 2023, she continues to top Bollywood’s highest-paid actresses list and has earned three Filmfare Awards for her remarkable contributions to cinema.

Mahira Khan

Iconic Character of Mahira:

I haven’t watched Superstar yet, but my Pakistani friend raves about it, and it’s definitely on my list! Mahira Khan owned the screen with her most daring role yet as Noor Malik, capturing every emotion flawlessly. From ambition to heartbreak, she delivered a career-defining performance that left a lasting impact.

Mahira Khan, one of Pakistan‘s highest-paid and most celebrated actresses, debuted in Bollywood in Raees with Shah Rukh Khan. Fans were excited by the poster for Love Guru, which stars Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan and promises to be the year’s biggest hit.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Iconic Character of Priyanka:

Priyanka has delivered numerous remarkable performances, and one that stands out for me is her portrayal of the legendary boxer Mary Kom. She underwent intense training and a complete physical transformation to embody MC Mary Kom’s strength and resilience.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a renowned Indian actress and producer who gained international fame after winning the Miss World title in 2000. As one of India’s highest-paid stars, she has received numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards. She began her acting journey with the Tamil film Thamizhan before making her Bollywood debut in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. The global star stepped into Hollywood in 2015 with the ABC thriller Quantico, portraying FBI agent Alex Parrish. This role made her the first South Asian actress to lead a primetime drama on an American network.

Kajol

Iconic Character of Kajol:

One of my childhood favourites, Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997), featured Kajol in a gripping role as Isha Diwan. She started as a sweet and innocent character, only to shock everyone with her transformation into a ruthless killer. Her performance left a lasting impact on me.

Kajol Devgan, one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated Indian actresses, has won multiple accolades, including six Filmfare Awards and the Padma Shri. Born to Tanuja and Shomu Mukherjee, she began her acting career while still in school with Bekhudi, later leaving her studies to pursue films. She found success early with hits like Baazigar and Yeh Dillagi, cementing her place as a top star with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She also impressed audiences with her intense roles in Gupt and Dushman.

Neeru Bajwa

Iconic Character of Neeru:

Neeru is a celebrated name in Punjabi cinema, known for her unforgettable performances. I remember watching Jatt & Juliet (2012) and loving both the songs and her and Diljit Dosanjh’s acting. She’s also made a lasting impact with roles like Laadi in Dil Apna Punjabi and in the Jatt & Juliet series, where her charm and talent truly shined.

Neeru Bajwa, an accomplished Indian-Canadian actress, director, and producer, has made a significant mark in both Punjabi and Hindi cinema. She is known as one of the highest-paid actresses in Punjabi films, she began her career in 1998 with Dev Anand’s Bollywood movie Main Solah Baras Ki before transitioning to Hindi television and later thriving in Punjabi cinema.

Nida Khurshid

Iconic Character of Nida:

Nida’s portrayal of Latika in The Winchesters truly captivated the audience. Her performance as the strong and determined young hunter-in-training left a lasting impression, earning her well-deserved praise. Nida brought a fresh energy to the role, blending vulnerability with fierce resilience, making Latika a character fans couldn’t get enough of. I can’t wait to see more of her work in the future!

Nida Khurshid, a Pakistani-American actress and model, moved to the U.S. at age three. She trained in ballet from age five and was active in the drama club throughout the school. After thirteen years in ballet, Nida shifted to acting and modelling, earning recognition for her breakout role as Latika Lata Desai, a young hunter-in-training, in The Winchesters, the Supernatural spin-off series.

Naomi Scott

Iconic Character of Naomi:

Naomi’s standout performance came as Princess Jasmine in Disney’s 2019 live-action Aladdin. She brought a powerful and nuanced portrayal of the beloved character, imbuing Jasmine with strength, independence, and complexity. Her portrayal resonated with audiences, elevating the role to new heights and earning widespread acclaim.

Naomi Scott, a half-Indian, half-British actress, has made a name for herself in the industry. She first gained attention with roles in Life Bites and Lemonade Mouth, before landing her iconic part as Princess Jasmine in Disney’s 2019 live-action Aladdin. Naomi also impressed in the horror-thriller Smile 2. Known for her acting and singing, she later starred in Terra Nova and Power Rangers.

Simone Ashley

Iconic Character of Simone:

Simone has captivated audiences with her remarkable performances, especially in Bridgerton as Kate Sharma. As a British actress, she has quickly become a standout talent, bringing depth and charm to her roles in both period drama and comedy-drama, earning recognition for her versatility and on-screen presence.

Simone Ashley is a British actress of Indian-Tamil descent who achieved international recognition for her breakout role in the second season of Bridgerton. Born Simone Ashwini Pillai, she is also well-known for her performances in the Netflix series Sex Education, where she played the character Olivia Hanan from 2019 to 2021. Olivia was notably characterized by her habit of blowing bubblegum.

Charithra Chandran

Iconic Character of Charithra:

I recently watched Bridgerton Season 2 and I have mixed feelings about Charithra’s portrayal of Edwina Sharma. While I appreciate her contribution to the storyline, there were moments where I felt conflicted about her character.

Charithra Surya Chandran, born in Perth, Scotland to Indian Tamil parents, is known for her roles in Alex Rider, Bridgerton season 2, How to Date Billy Walsh, and her upcoming film Fight or Flight. Raised in Tamil Nadu by her father and grandparents, she has quickly become a rising star in film and television.

Lakshmipriya Devi

Lakshmipriya Devi, driven by a deep connection to storytelling, vowed only to direct films that resonated with her. She discovered her story in her quest for closure from a challenging childhood in Manipur, India. An Economics graduate from Miranda House with a Mass Communication master’s from MCRC, Jamia, worked as a first AD on Lakshya and PK. Her debut film, Boong was selected for TIFF 2024.

Sandhya Suri

Sandhya Suri, a British-Indian filmmaker and documentarian, has earned international recognition with her debut feature, Santosh. Anokhi Life (Mehak Kapoor) had the honour of interviewing Sandhya Suri about her life and the film that premiered at TIFF 2024. The film, set in a fictional North Indian town, stars Shahana Goswami as Constable Santosh and Sunita Rajwar as Inspector Sharma. Selected as the official entry for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars, Santosh recently achieved another milestone by making it onto the Academy Awards shortlist.

Richa Moorjani

Iconic Character of Richa:

Richa’s compelling performances as Kamala in Never Have I Ever and Indira Olmstead in Fargo. Both roles highlight her dedication to bringing depth and genuine representation to diverse characters.

Richa Moorjani is an American actress best known for her role as Kamala in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever and for playing Indira Olmstead in the fifth season of the crime drama Fargo. She was born and raised in the United States and comes from an Indian Brahmin Hindu family.

Anya Chalhotra

Iconic Character of Anya:

Anya gained widespread recognition for her captivating portrayal of Yennefer of Vengerberg in the hit Netflix series The Witcher. Her strong, multifaceted performance as the sorceress left a lasting impression on viewers.

Anya Chalotra is an English actress of Indian and British descent. She began her career in a 2017 production of Much Ado About Nothing at Shakespeare’s Globe. Anya made her screen debut in 2018 with BBC dramas Wanderlust and The ABC Murders. She gained widespread recognition for her role in The Witcher* (2019-present) and continues to expand her career by taking Hindi classes for future opportunities. Additionally, Anya took on the lead role in the 2024 video game Unknown 9: Awakening, further showcasing her versatility and talent across different mediums.

Iman Vellani

Iconic Character of Iman:

Iman gained fame for playing Kamala Khan, or Ms. Marvel, in the 2022 Disney+ series. Her performance brought a fresh, relatable superhero to life, making a strong impact in the Marvel Universe.

Iman Vellani, a Canadian actress and comic book writer of Pakistani descent, gained recognition for portraying Kamala Khan in the Ms. Marvel miniseries and The Marvel film. She will also feature in the upcoming Marvel Zombies miniseries. Vellani has revisited her role as Khan in various Disney productions and contributed to the writing of two Ms. Marvel limited series.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Iconic Character of Jacqueline:

Mahesh Bhatt’s Murder 2 was Jacqueline’s breakthrough film, propelling her into the spotlight. She portrayed Priya, a conflicted model caught in a complicated relationship with Arjun Bhagwat, played by Emraan Hashmi. This role marked a pivotal moment in her career.

Jacqueline Fernandez, a Sri Lankan-born actress, has established herself in the Indian film industry, specifically in Hindi cinema. She has also participated in reality shows and music videos. Raised in Bahrain, she made her Hollywood debut in 2024 with Kill ‘Em All 2, where she starred alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Happy International Women’s Month from Anokhi Life to all the incredible women! This month, we boldly celebrate the power, resilience, and brilliance of women across the globe. We honour South Asian actresses who have shattered barriers, redefined excellence, and made an undeniable mark in the entertainment world. From Bollywood to Hollywood, Tollywood, and beyond, these fierce and talented women inspire us, driving change and igniting passion with every performance. Here’s to their unstoppable journey and every woman making her mark in the world!

