Reimagining ‘Mahabharata’: An Exclusive Interview With The Visionaries Behind Toronto’s Theatrical Spectacle – Miriam Fernandes & Ravi Jain

The legendary epic Mahabharata has arrived in Toronto for a limited run, offering audiences a theatrical experience unlike any other! This awe-inspiring production is captivating audiences at the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts from April 8 to April 27. Renowned worldwide, this reimagining of the ancient Indian saga is brought to life by the brilliance of South Asian Canadian visionaries Miriam Fernandes and Ravi Jain, infused with the evocative poetry of Carole Satyamurti’s Mahabharata: A Modern Retelling.

What is the Mahabharata?

The Mahābhārata is one of the two major Sanskrit epics of ancient India, revered in Hinduism alongside the Rāmāyaṇa. It narrates the events of the Kurukshetra War, a succession battle between the Kauravas and the Pāṇḍavas. Apart from the epic narrative, it also delves into philosophical and devotional topics, including the four puruṣārtha (goals of life). Key stories in the Mahābhārata include the Bhagavad Gita, the tales of Damayanti, Shakuntala, and Savitri, and a condensed version of the Rāmāyaṇa.

Traditionally attributed to Vyāsa, the Mahābhārata was likely compiled between the 3rd century BCE and the 3rd century CE, reaching its final form by the early Gupta period. The epic, translated as “The Great Indian Tale,” is the longest poem known, with over 100,000 ślokas (verse lines), making it roughly ten times the length of the Iliad and the Odyssey combined. Often regarded as the fifth Veda within Indian tradition, the Mahābhārata has profoundly influenced South Asian culture for over 4,000 years.

Our Exclusive Chat With The Show Creators, Ravi Jain & Miriam Fernandes

I had the privilege of engaging in a profound conversation with the masterminds behind this extraordinary production, Ravi Jain and Miriam Fernandes, uncovering their creative journey and the inspiration fueling this masterpiece.

Mehak Kapoor: Hey, everyone! Welcome to a brand-new episode of Anokhi Uncensored, streaming for free. I’m your host, Mehak Kapoor, and today, I’m sitting down with the brilliant minds behind Mahabharata, the creators and writers of this epic production. Split into Part One: KARMA – The Life We Inherit and Part Two: DHARMA – The Life We Choose, this breathtaking show is set to take the stage at Toronto’s St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts for a limited four-week run from April 8 to 27.

Hi, Miriam! Hi, Ravi! Good to see you both, thank you so much for speaking with me today!

Miriam Fernandes and Ravi Jain: Thank you so much for having us here!

Mehak: As many of us know, Mahabharata is a grand epic passed down through generations, and Why Not Theatre brings a bold new vision to the stage. Ravi and Miriam, I’m excited to explore your creative journey and what sets this adaptation apart.

You have received a strong positive reception at the Shaw Festival, Barbican Theatre, and Port Festival. What makes the Mahabharat special with its larger-than-life portrayal and epic storytelling?

Miriam: Well, I’d say a couple of things. First, the story itself is incredibly beautiful, and Miriam and I have put in a great deal of effort to ensure it feels deeply relevant today. The Mahabharata is an expansive epic, filled with profound lessons that remain essential in everyday life. Its narrative has truly captured people’s imaginations, making it feel immediate and urgent. Additionally, the story is rich with spirituality, which has deeply resonated with many audiences.

Ravi: I think also, it’s so rare for anyone to be able to see the whole thing, you know. If you remember B.R. Chopra’s, you know, huge epic on television. You know, Mahabharata is so vast, it would take a hundred DVDs to watch it all! It’s simply too long to experience in its entirety. That’s why presenting a complete version of the story in a way that’s both immersive and engaging is so exciting. We incorporate classical Indian forms that aunties and uncles will instantly recognize, while also bringing a fresh, modern touch with live cameras and other dynamic elements to make it feel truly contemporary.

Mehak: Right, I completely agree with you. Miriam, what are your thoughts on this?

Miriam: I think it’s incredibly exciting to finally bring the show home to Toronto. Both of us grew up here, and while our roots are in India, we’re just as much a part of Canada. We originally premiered Mahabharata at the Shaw Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake, where many had the chance to see it, but many also missed out. After taking the production from Niagara to England and Australia, it feels special to bring it back to Toronto, giving audiences from Mississauga, Brampton, and across the GTA the opportunity to experience it.

When we staged the show two years ago, we were amazed by the response; people flew in from Vancouver, New Jersey, and beyond. There’s a real excitement about seeing Mahabharata brought to life on such a grand stage, and we’re hoping even more people will join us this time and come along for the journey.

Mehak: Of course, they will! I have a question for you both: how did you first come across the Mahabharata? Was there a specific story from the epic that stood out from your childhood? Did you learn about it in school, or, as you mentioned, Ravi, did you watch the Mahabharata show as a child? What do you specifically remember from that? Did your parents talk about it? What was it that made you both decide that Mahabharata should be brought to life as a theatrical production?

Miriam: I first came across the Mahabharata through the Bhagavad Gita. At the time, I didn’t even realize that the Gita was part of a much larger story. I was drawn to it through the conversation between Krishna and Arjuna, which, as a theater maker, felt like a play to me. There are two characters, deeply engaged in conversation, and the dynamic between them is inherently theatrical.

As for Ravi, he grew up watching B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharata.

Ravi: I learned bits and pieces of the story here and there, but didn’t fully grasp the entire epic. When I got older and had the chance to read the full story, it was an amazing experience. As someone raised in Canada with a deep connection to India, the Mahabharata felt both distant and familiar at the same time. Going back into the story and truly immersing myself in it brought together two parts of who I am.

Mehak: That’s incredible. As you mentioned, you’ve blended traditional Indian storytelling with contemporary theatrical techniques. Can you share more about the process of merging these styles and how it enhances the audience’s experience?

Miriam: For Ravi and me, this show is a blend of East and West, constantly merging ancient storytelling with contemporary techniques. It’s always about these two elements colliding. Our team and cast are made up of South Asians from all over the Diaspora, people who’ve grown up in India, Canada, the UK, Malaysia, Australia, and more. Each of these cast members brings their own unique experience of being Indian, which collides with a modern version of the Mahabharata.

In our company, we have a rich diversity of storytelling traditions. For instance, we have an Odissi dancer, a Kathakali performer, and an opera singer. These varied storytelling techniques are seamlessly integrated into the show. As you mentioned, there are two parts, Karma and Dharma, each drawing from these diverse traditions to bring the epic to life.

Ravi: In part one, we have a live band on stage, six musicians playing everything from the bansuri and tabla to the electric guitar. This creates a dynamic collision of musical styles, blending North and South Indian Carnatic music with more contemporary sounds. We’re drawing on a wide range of South Asian practices and storytelling traditions, while also incorporating modern techniques like live camera work and opera.

It’s like creating a dish where you add just the right amount of masala and a variety of ingredients. The result is a harmonious blend of the old and the new, where each element enhances the others to create a truly unique experience. You gradually layer everything in, making sure it’s interesting, fun, and, most importantly, honors all the different ways this story has been told over the years.

Mehak: That’s amazing. Could you talk about Part One: Karma, so the audience knows what to expect from the first part? And then, Ravi, you can share more about Part Two: Dharma.

Miriam: Part One delves into the ancestral stories, beginning with Shantanu and Satyavati, tracing the history of the Pandavas and Kauravas up to their births, and culminating in the iconic game of dice.

We weave various storytelling forms, from ancient traditions of gathering around a fire to share tales, to contemporary methods. Four thousand years ago, our ancestors passed down stories around a fire, a practice we celebrate today. Our Mahabharata begins with a storyteller and an audience, where actors create a circle, and I transform into the king with a stool and the queen with a scarf. These street-style techniques are still seen in India, where a simple circle in the sand can become a powerful narrative.

As the story unfolds, costumes, sets, and props emerge, and we settle into the tale of the Pandavas and Kauravas – two groups of cousins who, despite sharing the same family, cannot get along. The heart of their conflict is the struggle for the kingdom and the possibility of peace.

The story builds toward the game of dice, where chances for peace dwindle, leaving us at the end of Part One.

Ravi: In Part 2: Dharma, we move toward the epic 18-day war where, unfortunately, almost everyone meets their end (spoiler alert). The Pandavas eventually inherit the kingdom after winning the battle, but it’s not a joyous victory; it’s a tragic one. The aftermath requires rebuilding, and along the way, numerous lessons and reflections unfold.

Additionally, we’ve introduced a third part called Kana and Kana that bridges the two shows.

Mehak: Yes, yes, I was about to come to that question. When I was reading about it, I was astounded because I had not read anything like that. I’ve not even seen something like that. So what happens? Exactly. People go on a break?!

Ravi: In continuation* between the shows, we offer a unique experience at a nearby restaurant. Guests enjoy a meal while an elder and storyteller share a story from the Mahabharata, unpacking its meaning and lessons. This approach mirrors how many traditionally experience the Mahabharata, not as a continuous narrative, but as a family event, often shared over food.

This setting creates a relaxed, familial atmosphere, allowing us to explore the concept of Dharma in-depth. We reflect on its significance in the story and its relevance to our lives, how we understand our responsibilities to others, to our families, and the planet. It’s a thoughtful, fun experience that ties into the importance of food and storytelling in our culture.

Mehak: Yes, you are right, sit with your family, eat, talk, and discuss, that’s how I learned about the Mahabharata. I’ll be honest, I’ve watched the Ramayana and read about it, but I never really watched the Mahabharata. My family, on the other hand, used to sit together and discuss it; the teachings, the lessons.

That’s how many Indians, like you, me, and our friends, get to know about it. It’s all through those shared moments, discussions, and the stories passed down. It’s good to know!

Miriam and Ravi: That’s exactly what Khana Kana Kahani is. It’s that experience!

Mehak: So Khana means food, and Kahani, like storytelling.

Miriam: Exactly, right.

Mehak: We discuss the nuances while enjoying the meal. Superb! It’s a brilliant idea! I think this is the first time something like this has been done. No one has ever done it before, right?

Ravi: Well, I mean, people have done shows similar to that, but not as part of this whole experience.

Mehak: Yes, that’s exactly what I was thinking. It’s amazing to know! How does this version of the Mahabharata resonate with today’s audience, particularly with the diaspora? Many Indians living in Canada, along with people from other races, come to watch the show. How does this adaptation connect with today’s audience, especially in terms of themes like justice, duty, and fate?

Miriam: Yes, I think the world that Ravi and I have adapted the Mahabharata to reflects how much the meaning of the story has evolved for us, given the rapid changes in the world today.

At the start of the Mahabharat, Vyasa said, “Anything that is in the Mahabharat you will find in the world, and anything that is not in the Mahabharat will not be found elsewhere.” We’ve certainly found this to be true, especially during the crazy past few years, through the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, #MeToo, and the eruption of new wars. It feels like a story we need to hear because it’s deeply relevant. It’s about war, greed, and ambition, but at its core, it’s a cry for peace, empathy, and an attempt to find inner peace.

Interestingly, the original title of the Mahabharat was Jaya, which evolved into Vijaya and eventually became Mahabharat. The distinction between Jaya and Vijaya is key. Jaya refers to a spiritual victory, a victory over the self, while Vijaya is the victory on the battlefield that the Pandavas achieved.

Ravi: We’re living in a time where it’s clear we struggle to find peace with one another and within ourselves. This is why the spiritual lessons of the Mahabharata feel so necessary now. It’s not something we should contemplate alone, but rather something we must reflect on together as a community. For thousands of years, our ancestors have told this story to help us find peace and learn to live together with our neighbors, and we still haven’t fully figured it out. That’s why it feels like the Mahabharat is a story we need now more than ever.