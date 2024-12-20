Bollywood 2024 Recap: The Good, the Bad, and the ‘Who Asked for This?’

Bollywood in 2024 was nothing short of a rollercoaster, packed with blockbuster hits, bummers, and game-changing moments that left audiences buzzing. This year stood as a testament to the resilience and evolution of the industry, marked by groundbreaking stories, record-breaking box office numbers, controversies, and shifts in cinematic trends. Amid fierce competition from regional cinema and global streaming platforms, Bollywood continued to redefine itself. 2024 proved pivotal, offering a mix of nostalgia, innovation, and unforgettable experiences for fans worldwide.

The year was more than just about box office hits and bummers; it also sparked a wave of nostalgia. Timeless classics like Karan Arjun, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Veer-Zaara, Taal, Rockstar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Jab We Met, and Chak De India made a grand return to theatres, giving both old fans and a new generation the chance to relive Bollywood’s golden era on the big screen. These re-releases weren’t merely a trip down memory lane, but a reminder of a time when Hindi films were brimming with emotion, substance, and unforgettable music; the kind of songs that still make us dance and evoke deep emotions.

The magic of 2024 lies in its unforgettable hits, jaw-dropping surprises, and iconic moments that defined the year. From record-breaking blockbusters to nostalgic re-releases, and unexpected gems to bold cinematic experiments, this year showcased the resilience and creativity of Bollywood like never before.

Let’s dive into the hits that ruled the box office, the surprises that stole our hearts, and the moments that made 2024 a landmark year in Bollywood’s history.

—- HITS OF 2024 —-

Stree 2

Stree 2, helmed by Amar Kaushik, was the year’s standout blockbuster. As a much-awaited follow-up to the 2018 sensation, this sequel dives back into the eccentric lives of Chanderi’s villagers as they face yet another spine-chilling yet hilarious supernatural threat. The film balances spooky thrills with side-splitting humour, creating an absolute entertainer. Every scene felt like a treat with Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi delivering pitch-perfect performances. I loved this movie and couldn’t stop laughing in the theatre; it was the perfect blend of chills and chuckles, with a fresh storyline that added even more intrigue to Stree’s eerie legend.

Worldwide Gross cr.: ₹874.58 crore.

Munjya

Aditya Sarpotdar’s Munjya beautifully captured the essence of rural India, weaving a touching tale filled with cultural richness and deeply relatable characters. Featuring the talented newcomers Abhay Verma and Sharvari in lead roles, the movie brought to life a regional folklore while seamlessly intertwining themes of love, family, and social transformation. Rooted in Indian traditions, Munjya struck an emotional chord with audiences, proving that heartfelt storytelling steeped in simplicity never goes out of style. I adored this film; it felt like a warm hug from home, leaving me both inspired and moved.

Worldwide Gross cr.: ₹132.13 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Anees Bazmee returned with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, bringing back the spine-tingling magic of the franchise. Kartik Aaryan reprised his role as the eccentric Rooh Baba, joined by the iconic Vidya Balan as the unforgettable Manjulika and the ever-graceful Madhuri Dixit. The movie seamlessly blended chills, laughs, and nail-biting suspense, all while delivering a soundtrack that became an instant favourite. While I thoroughly enjoyed this film and its predecessor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, was a fun ride; I’ll always have a soft spot for the original. Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja set the bar with their unforgettable performances, and the classic remains my all-time favourite.

Worldwide Gross cr.: ₹408.13 crore

Fighter

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter took Bollywood to new heights, literally and figuratively, as it brought together Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in a high-flying action thriller set in the world of aerial combat. This first-of-its-kind film in Bollywood showcased breathtaking aerial stunts and a gripping narrative centred on the Indian Air Force. Hrithik Roshan delivered an electrifying performance as a fearless fighter pilot, while Deepika Padukone brought depth and intensity to her role. I loved this film for its thrilling action sequences and emotional core, and it proved to be a major box-office hit, adding a whole new level of excitement to Bollywood’s action genre. Jai Hind!

Worldwide Gross cr.: ₹344.46 crore

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Teri Baato Mein Uljha Jiya, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Shah, offered a poignant romantic drama that beautifully explored the intricacies of a unique love story between a human and a robot. The film delved into the complexities of modern relationships, questioning the very foundation of connection and companionship in today’s world. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon delivered interesting performances, bringing depth and emotion to their unconventional roles. The music added an unforgettable charm to the narrative, elevating the entire experience. This robotic love story may feel predictable at times, but it deserves praise for venturing into fresh territory within the rom-com genre!

Worldwide Gross cr.: ₹133.64 crore

Article 370

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 masterfully navigates a politically charged storyline, delving into the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Yami Gautam shines as a fearless journalist uncovering the region’s ground realities, delivering a performance brimming with intensity and depth. This gripping political thriller combines action, drama, and raw emotion, making it a cinematic experience that’s as thought-provoking as it is thrilling. Packed with adrenaline-pumping sequences and a patriotic warmth that resonates throughout, Article 370 isn’t for the faint-hearted; it’s a bold, powerful film that leaves a lasting impact.

Worldwide Gross cr.: ₹110.57 crore

Shaitaan

Shaitaan, directed by Vikas Bahl, broke new ground in Bollywood with its raw and intense exploration of crime and the darker side of human nature. Featuring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, and Janki Bodiwala, this Hindi adaptation of the Gujarati film Vash captivated audiences with its gripping storytelling and powerful performances. Defying expectations, Shaitaan turned into an unexpected box-office sensation, proving that Hindi cinema can embrace mature themes and intricate narratives with precision and artistry. Ultimately, Shaitaan is more than just a movie; it’s an unflinching journey into a sinister, crooked reality. It dares to challenge conventions, provoke thought, and leave an indelible mark on those brave enough to delve into its shadowy depths.

Worldwide Gross cr.: ₹211.06 crore

Singham Again

Rohit Shetty made a grand comeback with Singham Again, the latest addition to his beloved Singham franchise. Ajay Devgn reprised his role as the indomitable Bajirao Singham, taking on a formidable new adversary played by Arjun Kapoor, which added an intriguing twist to the storyline. Packed with the franchise’s signature high-octane car chases, jaw-dropping stunts, and intense face-offs, the film also marked a milestone in Shetty’s Cop Universe, bringing together Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff in an epic crossover that thrilled fans. Yes, Singham Again was a massive box-office success, but I didn’t enjoy the film much. While it delivered action and star power, it felt predictable and lacked the emotional depth or novelty I hoped for.

Worldwide Gross cr.: ₹386.10 crore

The Sabarmati Report

The Sabarmati Report is a compelling docudrama directed by the visionary Ranjan Chandel and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Amul V. Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. With powerful performances from Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, the film brings depth and authenticity to its characters. Set against the tragic events of February 27, 2002, it recounts the unforgettable morning aboard the Sabarmati Express. Drawing inspiration from real-life occurrences, the film delves into the emotional and psychological journey of survival, hope, and resilience in adversity. I must say; the film about the Sabarmati incident is outstanding! Audiences praise the powerful performances, direction, and emotional depth that bring this important story to life.

Worldwide Gross cr.: ₹29.68 crore

Amidst the wave of superhits that defined Hindi cinema in 2024, several films failed to live up to the hype, earning a spot among the year’s most underwhelming releases. Despite star-studded casts, ambitious storylines, and significant promotional efforts, these movies struggled to strike a chord with audiences or critics. Whether it was due to weak scripts, poor execution, or simply an inability to connect emotionally, these films reminded us that Bollywood’s magic isn’t just about big names or grand visuals; it’s about heart, innovation, and resonance.

—- BUMMERS OF 2024 —-

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – Box Office Collection: ₹60 crore

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan brought together action icons Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, with Prithviraj as the antagonist and a strong supporting cast including Janhvi Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. Despite the anticipation surrounding this action thriller, the film fell short of expectations. Its attempt to blend nostalgia and star power failed to deliver a fresh or engaging experience, making it one of the year’s most dismaying releases.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha – Box Office Collection: ₹12.91 crore

Written and directed by Neeraj Pandey, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha brought Ajay Devgn and Tabu together for their third collaboration after Drishyam and Bholaa. Supported by a cast that included Jimmy Sheirgill, the film promised an engaging narrative but ultimately failed to deliver. The movie suffered from a fragmented storyline, lacklustre music, and an absence of emotional depth. Overloaded with melodrama and weighed down by a predictable plot, it became a tedious watch for audiences, solidifying its position as one of Bollywood’s biggest disappointments of 2024.

Crakk – Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa! – Box Office Collection: ₹13.50 crore

Billed as India’s first extreme sports action film, Crakk – Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa! Aimed to push Bollywood’s boundaries but stuttered in execution. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film featured Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson, and Arjun Rampal in lead roles. Despite its ambition, the movie failed to strike the right balance, relying heavily on flashy stunts and visual spectacle without delivering a compelling narrative or well-developed characters. The lack of emotional resonance and a weak script turned Crakk into an underwhelming experience, leaving audiences and critics unimpressed.

Jigra – Box Office Collection: ₹30.69 crore

Jigra, an action thriller directed by Vasan Bala, starred Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in lead roles, supported by a cast including Sobhita Dhulipala, Manoj Pahwa, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Co-written by Vasan Bala and Debashish Irengbam, the film set out to explore themes of resilience and sacrifice but fell short of its aspirations. Despite its strong cast and ambitious premise, Jigra suffered from an overly melodramatic approach and shattered storytelling. The imbalance between emotional depth and engaging entertainment made it a letdown, placing it among the year’s most discouraging Bollywood offerings.

Maidaan – Box Office Collection: ₹52.29 crore

Maidaan, a biographical sports drama, sought to honour the golden era of Indian football with Ajay Devgn portraying Syed Abdul Rahim, the legendary architect of Indian football. Directed by Amit Ravinder Nath Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta, the film carried high expectations. While Ajay Devgn delivered a commendable performance, and the premise was rooted in an inspiring chapter of Indian sports history, the film struggled with uneven pacing and a lack of emotional intensity. Though it wasn’t entirely disappointing, Maidaan missed the mark in capturing the electrifying spirit of the sport, leaving audiences feeling it could have been much more impactful.

Merry Christmas – Box Office Collection: ₹18.30 crore

Merry Christmas, despite its intriguing pairing of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi and the potential for a gripping thriller, ultimately fell short. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, with a screenplay co-written with Anukriti Pandey, the film was marketed as a crime thriller but struggled with a messy narrative, lacklustre suspense, and characters that failed to make an impact. While Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s performances held promise, the underdeveloped storyline and missed opportunities made Merry Christmas one of the more forgettable films of 2024. The supporting cast, including Sanjay Kapoor and Vinay Pathak, didn’t manage to elevate the experience either.

Sarfira – Box Office Collection: ₹22.13 crore

Sarfira, directed by Sudha Kongara, featured a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal, and Suriya. Despite the promising premise, the film failed to deliver a compelling narrative, resulting in a monotonous viewing experience. Rather than providing a gripping story, it became an exhausting watch, eventually earning its place among the most dispiriting Bollywood films of 2024. A remake of the Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru, the film, produced by Arun Bhatia, Suriya, Jyotika, and Vikram Malhotra, struggled to capture the emotional depth and impact of the original, leaving audiences underwhelmed.

Yodha – Box Office Collection: ₹34 crore

Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha aimed to be a thrilling action-packed drama but failed to live up to the hype. Despite its potential, the film struggled to make an impact, ultimately earning a spot among the most underwhelming Bollywood releases of 2024. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, this action thriller featured a cast including Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani. Produced by Dharma Productions, Yodha failed to deliver a memorable experience, falling short of expectations and leaving audiences disappointed.

Khel Khel Mein – Box Office Collection: ₹40.36 crore

Khel Khel Mein promised a fun-filled ride with its star-studded cast but ultimately fell flat due to a crooked plot and lack of engaging storytelling. Despite featuring big names like Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal, the film struggled to make an impact. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie attempted to be a romantic comedy but ended up being one of the most mindless films of the year, filled with forced humour and unnecessary melodrama, like filling without any purpose; leaving audiences frustrated and unimpressed.

Crew – Box Office Collection: ₹89.92 crore

Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri, had the potential to be a fun heist comedy, but it quickly fell into the trap of forced melodrama and sunken storytelling. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit, the film starred Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu as flight attendants. While some may have enjoyed the flashy outfits and the premise, I couldn’t stand it. It lacked logic, relying more on abysmal attires and melodramatic dialogues than substance. The acting felt flat, and the silly plot left me so frustrated I couldn’t even sleep that night. Despite its semi-hit status, it was an exhausting watch.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 – Box Office Collection: ₹8 crore

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, was an absolute disaster compared to its predecessor, Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010). While the original found its niche, this sequel went too far with its indecent content, estranging most of its audience. The film, featuring Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit, and Abhinav Singh, tried to blend found footage and screen life formats, but all it ended up doing was creating a mess. It was an outlandish film with zero substance, and truthfully, it sucked way more than Crew. The plot was a confusing mix of poorly executed drama, leaving me wondering how this ever got green-lit.

Ruslaan – Box Office Collection: ₹5 crore

Ruslaan, directed by Karan Lalit Butani, was a complete letdown. Despite starring Aayush Sharma in a hardcore action role alongside Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade, the film couldn’t generate any buzz. Its inconsistent promotions failed to capture the audience’s attention, and it ended up opening nearly vacant theatres. The performances were subpar, and I just can’t tolerate actors who fail to bring any depth to their roles. It felt like a missed opportunity, and honestly, the movie just didn’t live up to expectations.

— PARTING THOUGHTS —-

The year 2024 was a defining one for Bollywood, marked by a mix of spectacular successes and notable failures. Filmmakers took bold risks, experimenting with genres and storytelling techniques that pushed creative boundaries. While some movies soared, offering a unique blend of grandeur, emotion, and cinematic brilliance, others faltered under the weight of unrealistic expectations or poor execution.

Despite the setbacks, 2024 served as a testament to Bollywood’s resilience, showcasing its ability to reinvent itself, bounce back from failures, and continue to capture the audience’s imagination. It was a year that reminded us of the undying charm of Hindi cinema, its capacity to entertain, provoke thought, and elicit deep emotional connections, even in the face of challenges.