Bollywood & Beyond: Must-Watch Films for Vibrant Insight Into Muslim Cultures

The portrayal of Muslim culture in Bollywood films is diverse, ranging from positive portrayals highlighting themes of love, peace, and tolerance to negative representations and neutral portrayals. Alongside its entertainment focus, Bollywood intermittently explores Islamic spirituality and Sufi poetry themes. Many Bollywood songs draw inspiration from Sufi poetry and music. These songs often convey themes of divine love, spiritual longing, and the quest for enlightenment. Examples include Kun Faya Kun from the movie Rockstar, Bhar Do Jholi Meri from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Arziyan from Delhi-6. These songs resonate deeply with audiences, presenting a spiritual experience through their soulful melodies and profound lyrics.

Certain Bollywood films explore themes related to Sufism, such as the search for inner peace, the importance of love and compassion, and the transcendence of worldly desires. Films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani incorporate Sufi philosophy and poetry elements to evoke a sense of spiritual awakening and self-discovery among the characters.

These films offer glimpses into the joyous celebrations, values, and traditions within Islamic culture, contributing to a more nuanced understanding of the faith. Through poetry, music, and cinematic imagery, Bollywood pays homage to the enduring legacy of Islam and Sufism, offering audiences glimpses into the profound wisdom and beauty of these traditions.

My Name Is Khan, a Bollywood movie directed by Karan Johar, is renowned for its portrayal of the Muslim community and the exploration of themes such as identity, prejudice, and resilience. The film follows the life of Rizwan Khan, a Muslim man with Asperger’s syndrome, who embarks on a journey across America to convey a message of peace and tolerance. The film highlights the community’s diversity and strength while challenging stereotypes and promoting understanding through Rizwan’s journey. Every time I’ve watched this movie, it has undoubtedly moved me to tears. It serves as a powerful illustration of the Muslim community emphasizing the universal values of peace and tolerance that it upholds. Humanizing its characters and addressing complex social issues, the film contributes to a more nuanced understanding of Islam and its followers.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan, though not word-for-word about Islam, this film features a Muslim character, Chand Nawab, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who assists the protagonist, a devout Hindu played by Salman Khan, in reuniting a lost Pakistani girl (Munni), Harshaali Malhotra with her family in Pakistan. The film showcases the bond of humanity beyond religious boundaries. Overall, Bajrangi Bhaijaan showcases Islam in a positive light, highlighting the universal values of compassion, empathy, and humanity that transcend religious differences. According to my knowledge, it is a gratifying narrative and memorable characters the film promotes a message of unity and mutual respect, fostering greater understanding and acceptance of diverse cultures and faiths.

Khuda Gawah is an epic Bollywood film directed by Mukul S. Anand, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi in lead roles. The film combines elements of Islamic culture and tradition into its narrative, specifically through its portrayal of Afghan society and the character of Baadshah Khan, who is a pious Muslim. The movie is known for its grand scale, magnificent production values, and memorable music by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. The film features iconic songs like Tu Na Ja Mere Badshah and Main Aankhen Khola. It was well-received by audiences and remains a beloved classic in Bollywood cinema.

Pakeezah is a classic Indian film released in 1972, directed by Kamal Amrohi. It’s a romantic drama set in the backdrop of the Indian Muslim culture. The film stars Meena Kumari, Raj Kumar, and Ashok Kumar in lead roles. The ghazals in the movie were penned by legendary poets like Kaifi Azmi, Majrooh Sultanpuri, Kaif Bhopali, and Kamal Amrohi and were exceptionally well-crafted. Pakeezah‘s story revolves around a mistress named Sahibjaan, played by Meena Kumari, who faces societal judgment and stumbles for acceptance and love. This movie remains a timeless classic in Indian cinema and persists to be treasured by audiences for its rich storytelling and memorable music. Likewise, it’s my grandma’s favourite movie!