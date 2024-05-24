Bollywood & Beyond: Must-Watch Films for Vibrant Insight Into Muslim Cultures
Entertainment May 24, 2024
Umrao Jaan is a Bollywood movie helmed by Muzaffar Ali, adapted from Mirza Hadi Ruswa’s Urdu novel Umrao Jaan Ada. Rekha, an iconic Hindi film actress takes on the lead role of Umrao Jaan, a courtesan residing in 19th-century Lucknow. The narrative traces Umrao Jaan’s evolution from Amiran, a young girl abducted and thrust into the courtesan life, to her rise as a revered poet and dancer. The film is known for its exquisite portrayal of the Nawabi culture, captivating cinematography, and soulful music composed by Khayyam. The film’s ghazals and songs, sung by Asha Bhosle and Talat Aziz, have become timeless classics, including Dil Cheez Kya Hai, In Aankhon Ki Masti, and Justuju Jiski Thi. Overall, a cinematic masterpiece that celebrates the artistry of Urdu culture and the resilience of the human spirit.
Malcolm X, I know this is not a South Asian movie, however, this movie is one of my favourites. A biographical film directed by Spike Lee, released in 1992. The movie chronicles the life and transformation of Malcolm X, a prominent figure in the civil rights movement and an advocate for black empowerment. This movie offers insight into Muslim life and the experiences of African Americans in America, as well as the intersection of the Nation of Islam with the Civil Rights Movement. Malcolm X is celebrated for its nuanced portrayal of its complex subject, its historical accuracy, and its exploration of themes such as identity, faith, and social change.
Fiza, a Bollywood film released in 2000, directed by Khalid Mohammed. It stars Karisma Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles. The film provides insight into Islam through its exploration of the impact of extremism and terrorism on Muslim families in India. The character, Fiza, is a young Muslim woman, who searches for her brother Amaan, who becomes involved in terrorist activities during the 1993 Bombay riots. Through Fiza’s journey, the movie sheds light on the complexities of identity, faith, and the struggle against radicalization within the Muslim community. I thoroughly enjoyed this film, from its alluring songs to its thoughtful examination of sensitive social and political matters. It poignantly reflects on the intricacies of living in a diverse society and the struggles individuals endure during turbulent times.
The Kite Runner, the film based on a novel of the same title, written by Khaled Hosseini. The film was released in 2007, and talks about Afghani immigrant Amir who was summoned from his California home to Pakistan by his father’s friend, Rahim Khan. His childhood was wealthy, however, Amir was friends with the servant’s son Hassan. When Hassan was violently assaulted by a local bully. His friend, Amir was too scared to save him and has been guilty ever since. This film teaches you about the sweet innocent relationship we share, irrespective of colour, status, race, or religion.
The Indian films showcase the rich Muslim culture, focusing on the lifestyles of Nawabs and the elite. Their portrayal of prosperous lives, distinct quirks, and artistic contributions underscores their significant role in the Indian subcontinent’s culture. For poetry enthusiasts, the Urdu language featured in ghazals and dialogues adds an extra layer of enjoyment. If you’re fascinated by these themes, don’t hesitate to indulge in these extraordinary pieces of Indian and cinema.
Mehak Kapoor | Features Editor - Entertainment
Author
Mehak Kapoor (@makeba_93) is a seasoned entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience in anchoring and content creation for television and digital platforms. Passionate about storytelling and factual reporting, she enjoys connecting with diverse audiences. Outside of work, ...
