Stress Awareness Month: This Is What I Watch When I Am Tired Of Adulting (And It Works Every Time)

I adore Kangana Ranaut, her fearless vibe, her confidence, everything. If you’re feeling stuck or afraid to step out of your comfort zone, this film, Queen, is for you. I only recommend movies that I truly love and keep going back to, because life’s too short not to rewatch your favourites and share them with others.
This story is all about finding yourself. It shows how the most important relationship is the one you have with yourself. Once that’s strong, everything else falls into place. It reminds you that self-love isn’t selfish, that the world can adjust to you if you keep moving forward, and that happiness often lies in the most unexpected places.
Watch it Here – Queen
English Vinglish
One film that holds a very special place in my heart is English Vinglish, directed by the brilliant Gauri Shinde and led by the legendary Sridevi. It’s not just a movie; it’s a quiet, powerful reminder of self-worth.
The story follows Shashi, a gentle, loving homemaker who’s constantly made to feel small just because she doesn’t speak English. Her family dismisses her, and society treats her as less than. But everything shifts when she travels to the U.S. and decides, just for herself, to join an English class.
Watching her slowly build confidence, not for validation, but for her pride and independence, touched me deeply. It reminded me that it’s never too late to rediscover yourself and that no language, no opinion, no judgment should define your value.
Watch it Here – English Vinglish
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is one of those rare films that gently nudges you to pause and reflect. In our everyday race to succeed and keep up with responsibilities, we often forget to check in with ourselves, to ask what we truly need to feel alive and whole.
This story follows three childhood friends, Arjun, Kabir, and Imran, who set out on a road trip across Spain. What begins as a casual bachelor getaway slowly becomes a journey of healing, growth, and rediscovery. Each of them confronts fears they’ve buried, emotions they’ve ignored, and truths they’ve been running from.
It’s a film that invites you to breathe, to feel, and to embrace the now. The soulful poetry, penned by Javed Akhtar and beautifully delivered by Farhan Akhtar, lingers long after the credits roll. This movie doesn’t just entertain, it awakens something within.
Watch it Here – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Kal Ho Naa Ho
Kal Ho Naa Ho is a film that’s incredibly close to my heart. Whenever I feel overwhelmed or stressed, I go back to it, and somehow, it always brings peace. Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan deliver some of the finest performances of their careers. Their bond feels real, their emotions hit deep, and their connection on screen pulls you right in. You can’t help but care for them.
This isn’t just a film, it’s a reminder to live fully, to love freely, and to cherish the present. It comforts me, teaches me, and always leaves me a little more hopeful.
Watch it Here – Kal Ho Naa Ho
OTT (Over-The-Top) Series
The Legend of Hanuman
The Legend of Hanuman holds a special place in my heart; it’s hands down my favourite OTT series, and I just wrapped up Season 6. All I can say is: you have to watch it!
The animation? Breathtaking. Every frame feels alive. Hanuman Ji’s journey unfolds with such intensity and grace, it pulls you right into his world. By the time you get to the latest season, the storytelling evolves into something even more powerful: layered, emotional, and spiritually moving. The voiceovers, especially for Hanuman Ji and Shree Ram, are incredibly soulful. You don’t just hear the characters, you feel them. There’s something sacred about how it all comes together: the devotion, the battles, the inner strength, the message.
This show is so much more than mythology; it’s a reminder of courage, purpose, and unwavering faith.
Where to watch? – The Legend of Hanuman
Panchayat
Panchayat is one of those rare gems that quietly sneaks into your heart. Set in the simplicity of rural India, it captures everyday life with such honesty and warmth that you can’t help but feel deeply connected. The humour is gentle, never forced; it flows from real moments, real people, and small-town quirks. It makes you smile, think, and sometimes even tear up.
Watching it feels like a comforting memory, one that lingers long after the credits roll. If you’re craving something meaningful, rooted, and soul-soothing, this is the series to watch.
Where to watch? – Panchayat
Khichdi
Khichdi will always hold a special place in my heart. First airing on September 10, 2002, it was one of my absolute favourites growing up, a show my entire family looked forward to, episode after episode. The characters were hilarious in their unique ways, but it was Hansa and Praful Parekh who stole the spotlight every single time. Their offbeat humour, comic timing, and lovable nonsense made this show truly iconic.
Whether it was the original series or the film adaptation, Khichdi had me laughing uncontrollably. I’ve rewatched it more times than I can count, and I still wish they’d bring us more, more seasons, more films, more madness.
It’s timeless, it’s genius, and it’s pure comedy gold.
Where to watch? – Khichdi
Kota Factory
Kota Factory hit me hard in the best way. It’s not just about IIT prep, it’s about the pressure, the friendships, the burnout, and the quiet strength it takes to keep going. The black-and-white visuals, the real struggles, and the emotional depth made me feel seen. As someone who’s faced the chaos of competitive exams, this show felt personal.
It’s raw, honest, and full of heart. A must-watch for anyone chasing a dream. It reminded me that success isn’t always about the end goal; sometimes, it’s about who you become on the way.
Where to watch? – Kota Factory
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai
If there’s one Indian sitcom I’ll never get tired of, it’s Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. This show is pure genius, a perfect mix of sarcasm, chaos, and class-clashing comedy that still feels fresh every time I rewatch it.
Set in an upscale Mumbai apartment, it follows the hilarious Sarabhai family, especially the snooty Maya, played by the amazing Ratna Pathak Shah, and her drama-loving husband Indravadan, played by Satish Shah. But it’s the constant tug-of-war between Maya and her “middle-class” daughter-in-law Monisha that steals the spotlight. Every argument, every sarcastic jab, is comedy gold.
The dialogues are razor-sharp, the characters are unforgettable, and the humour? It’s timeless. You don’t just laugh, you fall in love with the madness. Honestly, no matter how many years go by, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai will always be that comfort show I go back to when I need a good laugh.
Where to watch? – Sarabhai vs Sarabhai
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is hands-down one of the most loved and enduring shows on Indian television. No matter how many episodes you’ve seen, you always end up wanting more; that’s the charm of this brilliantly written comedy. It reflects real-world issues with a light, meaningful touch, offering practical takeaways wrapped in humour. Every episode brings not just entertainment but also thoughtful messages presented in the most graceful way possible.
What truly stands out is how the show welcomes viewers of every age, from kids to elders, making it a true family entertainer. You could watch the same scenes over and over again and still find yourself laughing.
The representation of India’s cultural and religious diversity is beautiful, subtle, and respectful. Each character, from Jethalal to Popatlal to Daya, adds so much life and identity to the show that it feels like your own extended family.
Once you dive in, it’s more than just comedy; it’s connection, comfort, and pure joy.
Where to watch? – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Yeh Meri Family
Yeh Meri Family felt like a warm hug from my childhood. As someone who grew up in the ’90s, this series brought back moments I didn’t even realise I’d tucked away, summer vacations, school crushes, fights with siblings, and the quiet comfort of a mother’s and father’s scolding that always came with love.
The storytelling is pure, straightforward, and so emotionally resonant that it doesn’t rely on drama to make its point. It’s simply life, how we lived it back then. Every character felt like someone from my own home, and not once did it feel scripted or forced.
If you’re someone who misses the innocence of the ’90s or wants to revisit the kind of childhood that shaped us, this show is a beautiful reminder. It’s one of those rare gems that gently tugs at your heart and never really lets go.
Where to watch? – Yeh Meri Family
Call Me Bae
Call Me Bae might feel a bit overhyped, but if you’re just looking to relax and unwind, it’s a fun and easy watch. It’s the story of a spoiled fashionista who loses everything and has to start from scratch, a classic riches-to-real-world arc, filled with glossy outfits, light humour, and personal lessons.
Though it’s set in a world far removed from most of us, the emotional beats feel relatable. It doesn’t dig too deep, but sometimes, that’s exactly what you need: a little sparkle, some self-growth, and a feel-good vibe to lift your mood.
Where to watch? – Call Me Bae
Here are just a few of my go-to stress-free Hindi films and OTT series that always manage to lift my spirits and bring a smile to my face. I’ve barely scratched the surface, there’s still a long list waiting to be shared!
I’d love to know what brings you comfort on a tough day. Drop your favourites in the comments! Let’s swap recommendations and build a feel-good watchlist together. After all, sometimes the best therapy comes wrapped in warm characters, familiar storylines, and a little desi magic.