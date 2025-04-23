Stress Awareness Month: This Is What I Watch When I Am Tired Of Adulting (And It Works Every Time)

#StressAwarenessMonth. Feeling overwhelmed? These soul-soothing Hindi films and OTT series are more than entertainment — they’re a gentle reminder that healing sometimes begins with a familiar story and a heartfelt scene.

What is stress?

Stress is more than just an emotion, it’s an experience that touches every soul differently. Some people feel it deeply, while others learn to rise above it gracefully. At its core, stress can shape one’s life and soul in profound ways. If you’ve reached a point where you can feel, understand, and still know how to deal with it, you’ve uncovered a powerful truth about life. And if you’re still on that journey of figuring it out, trust me, it’s okay. You will get there, and it will be alright.

Stress comes in many forms: emotional, physical, mental, financial, and spiritual. Every living being experiences it. Some express it openly, some hide it behind smiles, and some learn how to defeat and conquer it silently.

In a world often clouded by anxiety, despair, deception, and moments of feeling utterly demotivated, we all need a little light to hold onto. While I know it’s not a grand solution, I want to share some of my favourite blissful films and OTT series that can uplift your mood. These stories may not erase your worries, but they might just bring a small, genuine smile to your face. And sometimes, that one smile is all it takes to shift the energy of your entire day.

Let this be a gentle reminder: healing doesn’t always come in big moments. Sometimes, it’s hidden in the warmth of a scene, a familiar melody, or a character that makes you feel seen. So pause, breathe, and allow these cinematic gems to wrap around you like comfort on a tough day. Maybe, just maybe, they’ll lead you to a “stress-free” moment.

Hindi Films

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na

This iconic Bollywood film – Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na is one I can watch over and over without ever getting tired of it. It is deeply personal in my heart, filled with precious University memories.

What makes this film so unforgettable is its honest simplicity. The story, the characters, and the bonds they share all feel so authentic and close to home. It beautifully captures the spirit of college life, friendship, and those carefree moments that stay with you forever. Each actor adds a unique charm; even the supporting characters leave a lasting impression.

This isn’t just a film; it’s a gentle reminder that the real joys of life lie in love, connection, and memories, far beyond the pursuit of material success.

Watch it Here – Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na

Wake Up Sid

I’ve mentioned Wake Up Sid in my earlier articles, and for good reason. People who know me know how much I truly love it. Whether it’s about your career or your love life, this film is the perfect pick if you’re feeling low.

As a writer, it helped me reconnect with my love for storytelling. It reminded me why I started writing in the first place. The film feels fresh, heartfelt, and comforting. If you watch it with an open heart, it might make you cry. But by the end, you’ll feel lighter, inspired, and ready to move forward with hope, love, and a little more belief in yourself.

You can watch the film using the link below. And yes, one of my all-time favourite songs from this film is Iktara, a magical track that helps me reconnect with myself every single time.

Watch it Here – Wake Up Sid

Munnabhai MBBS

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. is my go-to comfort film on tough days. There’s something about watching Sanjay Dutt as Munna, a mix of mischief and warmth, that just makes everything feel lighter. It’s more than just a comedy. It feels like a big emotional hug.

What I love most is that Munna doesn’t try to be perfect. He brings heart into a world that usually runs on rules. He heals with kindness, laughter, and those unforgettable ”Jadoo ki Jhappis (Magical hug).” That message has stuck with me.

And if you’re someone who loves a good cup of chai, I think you’ll enjoy this film. It’s funny, emotional, and full of little life lessons that stay with you.

Watch it Here – Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Iqbal

Iqbal is all about chasing your dreams, the kind that light up your heart and bring joy to your loved ones. Of course, challenges come along the way, but just like the main character in this story, who is deaf and hard of hearing and still dreams of playing cricket for India, the journey becomes possible with determination, courage, and the support of loved ones like his sister, mother, and a retired cricketer who believes in him.

I was truly moved by this film. It filled me with peace and reminded me to keep going after the goals I’ve put on hold. It’s one of the most powerful sports dramas I’ve seen; emotional, grounded, and deeply inspiring.

If you love sports or just need a push to keep believing in yourself, this is a must-watch. Beautifully made, emotionally rich, and directed with heart. This one stays with you.

Watch it Here – Iqbal

Queen