Entertainment / Sneaking Samosas In The Theatre To Watch ‘A Nice Indian Boy’ With Zarna Garg & Sunita Mani

Sneaking Samosas In The Theatre To Watch ‘A Nice Indian Boy’ With Zarna Garg & Sunita Mani

Entertainment Apr 11, 2025

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Mehak Kapoor | Features Editor - Entertainment

Author

Mehak Kapoor (@makeba_93) is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience in anchoring and content creation for TV and digital platforms. Passionate about storytelling and factual reporting, she enjoys engaging with diverse audiences. Outside of work, she finds solace i...

COMMENTS

The South Asian Takeover: 2025’s Most Anticipated Hollywood Film & TV Releases

South Asian Stars Light Up Hollywood At Glamorous Pre-Oscar Celebration!

South Asian Stars Light Up Hollywood At Glamorous Pre-Oscar Celebration!

Exploring The Renaissance Of Female Characters In Bollywood, Hollywood & Beyond!

Exploring The Renaissance Of Female Characters In Bollywood, Hollywood & Beyond!

Experience The Epic Mahabharata Like Never Before – Now On Stage in Toronto!

Experience The Epic Mahabharata Like Never Before – Now On Stage in Toronto!

Reimagining 'Mahabharata': An Exclusive Interview With The Visionaries Behind Toronto’s Theatrical Spectacle - Miriam Fernandes & Ravi Jain

Reimagining 'Mahabharata': An Exclusive Interview With The Visionaries Behind Toronto’s Theatrical Spectacle - Miriam Fernandes & Ravi Jain

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE