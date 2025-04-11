Sneaking Samosas In The Theatre To Watch ‘A Nice Indian Boy’ With Zarna Garg & Sunita Mani

In a world where romantic comedies constantly evolve, A Nice Indian Boy shines as a heartfelt and humorous celebration of identity, culture, and the unexpected journey of love. At the heart of this story is Naveen, played by Karan Soni, a dedicated Indian-American doctor caught between the weight of tradition and the pull of his own heart.

When Naveen meets Jay Kurundkar (Jonathan Groff), a white photographer raised by Indian parents, their connection sparks chemistry and a whirlwind of cultural complexities. Jay, portrayed with depth and nuance, doesn’t just speak fluent Hindi; he embraces Indian heritage with an authenticity that’s both beautiful and thought-provoking.

What makes A Nice Indian Boy truly special is how it navigates the queer romcom genre, a space that has had its ups and downs. This film beautifully blends humor, love, and cultural exploration in a way that feels fresh, poignant, and incredibly timely.

As I sat down with the cast, I was deeply moved by the immense heart and soul poured into bringing this story to life. The joy, the challenges, and the profound significance of telling a love story like this are palpable in every scene, making it not just a rom-com but a truly meaningful cultural milestone.

I had the privilege of speaking with the incredible cast of A Nice Indian Boy, the heartfelt romantic comedy directed by Roshan Sethi. The film wonderfully captures the complexities of an Indian-American household and has already won the hearts of audiences worldwide. With standing ovations at SXSW, BFI London, and NewFest, where screenings sold out each time, it’s clear that this film has struck a chord. With its nationwide release on April 4th, it felt like the perfect moment to share my conversation with Sunita Mani and Zarna Garg.

You can watch the full interview here – A Nice Indian Boy With Zarna Garg & Sunita Mani.

We explored the film’s uplifting spirit, its comedic warmth, and the subtle yet meaningful ways it pays tribute to the magic of Bollywood and Hindi cinema, while centering a desi gay love story that’s as tender as it is timely.

Our Exclusive Chat With Sunita Mani And Zarna Garg

Mehak Kapoor: Welcome to the Anokhi Uncensored podcast, Sunita and Zarna. Thank you for joining me today.

Sunita Mani and Zarna Garg: Hey Mehak, thank you so much for having us!

Mehak: Sunita and Zarna, please share a bit about your roles and character names for the Anokhi Uncensored audience. Additionally, explain how your characters contribute to the heart of the story.

Sunita: I love my character. I play Arundhati in A Nice Indian Boy, and she is the eldest sibling, and I feel like that says a lot. She’s carrying many of her eldest sibling’s expectations and the pressures of those expectations. And I even like to say that she is in her movie. I think she’s experiencing a different timeline of love.

As Naveen is experiencing his, you know, blossoming of finding love, she’s falling out of love. So yeah, it was a really fun character to play, actually, despite how kind of hard-edged she is. She’s just really… she’s fierce and unapologetic. And I think she kind of has to be. She also gets shit on for being that way, but she makes her way.

Mehak: Beautiful. I loved your character, I’m an elder sister myself, so I completely relate to your character’s journey.

What’s your character’s name, Zarna, and how do you see shaping the heart of the story?

Zarna: I play Megha Gavaskar, the mother of Naveen, who’s the star of the movie. Naveen, my son in the film, is gay and in love with a white guy named Jay. Initially, Megha is a bit confused because she assumes Jay is Indian, so there’s that little twist. But all is not lost, because Naveen is a doctor in the movie, and we know that’s always a good thing, haha!

I portray his mother, an understanding one. I’m not surprised that my son is gay; this isn’t a coming-out story. The family is already very comfortable with his sexuality. This film is more about the awkward, heartfelt attempts the family makes to integrate into each other’s lives, to embrace Arundhati and the changes she’s going through, and to welcome Naveen’s boyfriend. To me, this feels like a forward-looking, awkward family story that every South Asian who comes to see it will recognize themselves in, at least a little.

As a community and as a culture, we need to move past the whole “Oh my God, my son is gay” narrative. We’re fine. Everyone’s fine. There’s a beautiful gay community living peacefully within our world, and we’ve arrived at a place where that’s accepted. So let’s pick it up from there. That’s where Megha Gavaskar is, she’s a very chill mother. I’d even say super chill. Wouldn’t you agree?

Mehak: I agree because I truly loved the film! You are a very chill mother!

Now, I know you mentioned that A Nice Indian Boy isn’t a coming-out story, and that the family is already aware of Naveen’s sexuality. But I have a quick question for both of you, especially you, Zarna, since you’re playing the mother.

A Nice Indian Boy is such a beautiful mix of rom-com, South Asian representation, and the journey of coming out to parents. What do you both hope audiences will take away from this film?

Zarna: I hope that audiences just take away a good feeling. First of all, because you’re South Asian, you’re going to understand: this is a happy South Asian movie. It’s so happy. It’s full of good feelings from beginning to end. You’re going to walk out feeling exuberant, feeling hopeful, feeling like, yes, this is what our culture is about: the love, the singing, the dancing, the food, the dinner table.

I hope people walk away feeling like their hearts are full, even if they can’t quite explain why, because it all feels so normal and so everyday. Sometimes, it’s the most ordinary moments that become extraordinary, simply because you’re relaxing and enjoying them.

So, I am just very happy that it’s a happy brown people movie, because I’m always desperately looking for those.

Mehak: Yeah, of course, and especially the song, ”Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam…Pyar Hota Hai Deewana Sanam”, haha.

Zarna: In his voice!! In that guy’s voice? India is going to lose its mind. Indian people, they don’t even know what a treat they’re in for in the movie theaters.

Sunita: Yeah, that’s the thing. It’s a very universal story. I think everyone can relate to it and find it familiar. But I’m excited for the takeaway from our South Asian community, because I do think it’s a very particular catharsis that I was experiencing while watching the film.

For me, in my household, experiencing this kind of generational divide or culture gap between the parents and the kids, it’s a very nuanced story we’ve told, while also being very universal. And this idea, like, my parents were arranged, and we’re finding love marriages. Even that, in and of itself, is something we’re not explaining to death, but we are in our movie. It’s just part of the setup, and it’s part of why we kind of keep ourselves hidden to try to make everyone else happy, you know?

And that creates an interesting, awkward tension that’s very specific to our households. But at the same time, it’s very universal. Like, you just love your family. If you’re lucky, you have a family you love, and you want to make them happy. But at the same time, that creates this total contradiction and conflict within yourself.

And that is very rewarding. I think our movie’s very rewarding because by the end, you get to experience this wholeness, like the whole family is in on it, and it’s so earned.

Mehak: Yes, of course!

Sunita: Yeah, it’s so beautiful while being so funny and heartwarming, like, not taking itself too seriously. So, I’m looking forward to seeing South Asian families on the car ride home, maybe turning on a song, and everyone singing together, just experiencing some kind of happy catharsis.

Mehak: Also, the heartwarming conversation between the son (Naveen) and father (Archit) when that happens, I love that scene, too. It’s important to show, especially in South Asian culture these days, you know, that.

*Sunita, question to you: How did you prepare for your role, and did you draw from any personal experiences before getting onto the set? What did you learn, and how did you prepare yourself for that?

Sunita: Yeah, it was, I barely had to take the lid off for the emotions, you know, they were just, they were right there. I think that anger was right there, that sort of shackled kind of feeling where you just want to break free from something, but at the same time, you can’t, I don’t know; this contradiction is right there.

Mehak: Yes, I second that.

Sunita: So, it’s very easy to tap into. But it was on the page. Like, I felt like the voice was on the page, the what to draw from was on the page. And yeah, this family in the movie is my family, you know? There’s a lot to relate to in certain ways. So, it was just kind of fun getting to carve the character out. Yep, on set, like with Karan and his character, with Naveen.

Like, I was just being formed on set naturally by way of interacting with all the other characters.

Mehak: Of course, no, I agree with you.

*And Zarna, people often say you are the mom America needs. (Laughing together)

You know, people have to say that you’re the mom America needs. How was your experience working on this film? Also, correct me if I’m wrong, but it seemed like you and Dad – Archit (Harish Patel) were a bit surprised by Jonathan’s (Jay’s) freelance photographer career.

Zarna: Oh, we were not happy. For sure!

Mehak: (In excitement) – Oh yes, I was right, haha!

Do you think that’s a big deal for South Asian parents? And as a mother yourself, what message would you like to share with parents whose kids may be struggling to come out?

Zarna: Even though no one wrote that in the script, without a doubt, we were not happy, and I was not happy at all. But our son is a doctor. So it’s a start, you know? Yeah, when this movie gets a sequel, we’re gonna have to fix whatever Jonathan’s doing next. Because he can’t continue with this photography thing. And especially taking ID photos of people in hospitals, what even is that? I don’t know if that’s a job.

Mehak: That’s a profession, is that a profession, haha!?

Zarna: That feels like it should be a photo booth

Mehak: Haha, so, coming back to that, do you think that’s a big deal for South Asian parents, you being a mother yourself? And as a mother, what message would you like to share with parents whose kids may be struggling to come out? You know.

Zarna: Oh, I mean, listen, I’ve done multiple podcast episodes, I talk about it, I make reels about it. It is so timely. Every parent needs to just relax and be like, just, honestly, if you’re not sure, because every parent, I think, a parent of a gay kid is wondering, you’re not sure, it’s in the back of your mind somewhere; just ask.

What is the big deal? Just ask and relieve your child of that pressure. Because a lot of times, I mean, my experience, the children are stressed out of their minds about something that I don’t think their parents are going to be that upset about in the end analysis. There might be a transition issue, but everybody will come out on the other side better for it. So, I’m all over like, you know, I just ask. I tell all my friends, like, I know you all think you don’t know somebody who’s gay, but you don’t know because these kids are quietly letting their feelings just simmer inside.

And I’m all about asking. I just ask my kids now, my kids, I have three kids, anything happens, anything I wonder, I’ve stopped wondering, I just put the question out there and ask.

Mehak: Yeah, I believe in that too. No question is stupid. You should ask. And especially in this generation, you have to and you should.

Zarna: Well, we are a culture of keeping it all silent and assuming everything is the same all day.

Mehak: Okay, Zarna and Sunita, could you please give a special shoutout to all the Anokhi Uncensored fans? Please share your name and tell them why they need to come out and watch A Nice Indian Boy!

Zarna: To all the fans of Anokhi Uncensored, fans of A Nice Indian Boy, Arna, Sunita Mani, and our team, I am inviting you with an open heart to a big Indian, big fat Indian wedding that you don’t have to get on an airplane for, you don’t have to buy an outfit for.

Just get a beautiful dupatta and show up at the movie theater, sing, dance, laugh, and cry with us. You’ll get all the feels without dealing with any annoying relatives. Where are you gonna get a deal like that? And honestly, between you and me, sneak your samosas in. You don’t need to eat the popcorn, sneak it in, shove it in your bag, put some empty out that water bottle, fill it up with chai, and get yourself in there. Bring your neighbors, bring your friends, bring your wicked mother-in-laws. You’re gonna have the time of your life. This is your opportunity, people, don’t miss it!

Mehak and Sunita: (Laughing)

Mehak: Beautiful, I love the Samosas part!

Zarna: Because you know, we’re all thinking, what are we gonna eat at this wedding…

Sunita: Hi, everyone. Hi, fans of Anokhi Uncensored. Please come join us at A Nice Indian Boy in theaters. It is such a funny, heartwarming tale. I mean, the fact that we get to use DDLJ in our film as this beating heart and essentially a soundtrack to our film as well is huge. I can’t wait for you all to see it, see yourselves reflected in it, hopefully, and have a good laugh and a good cry.

Mehak: Whoa, amazing! Thank you so much, Sunita and Zarna.

One last question before we leave, this film brings together joy, emotion, and humor as a Desi gay love story! What were some of the most fun or memorable moments on set, especially with Karan Soni (Naveen Gavaskar) and Jonathan Groff (Jay Kurundkar)?

Zarna: Oh my god, for me, it has to be the dance practices where we all knew there was no dancing talent here. Sunita is the only real dancer in the mix, and she was busting out the moves. The rest of us were like, oh my god, we were all secretly going into the corners, calling our agents, and yelling at everybody. Like, how did you do this? Why would you do this to us? I cursed at my lawyer, my agent, my manager, my publicist, everybody, my publicist who’s on this call right now. I thought you had one freaking job. You had one job to keep me away from projects like this. And here I am on a freaking dance floor.

Mehak and Sunita: (Laughing)

Sunita: And then the spotlight hits her and she’s like, oh me, oh my gosh, me in the spotlight, and she can turn it on. You would never know she’s feeling this way. Such a natural. But that’s so true. I forgot that we were anticipating, because we were in rehearsals and stuff throughout the film, and it was like the theme to anticipate by the end of the film, like doing this choreographed dance number. It was so fun. It all came together. What was it?

Zarna: Of course, it was fun for her. She’s an actual dancer. The rest of us were dying, haha.

Sunita: For Zarna – More, more, more. Why are the cameras not on me?

Zarna: For Sunita – She went like, oh, add more complicated. It’s like God, please shut the music.

Mehak: I think the dad was the funniest. When I saw Harish sir, I was like…

Sunita: SO GOOD! He really can turn it on as well. Like, where was he even? We don’t even know. And then all of a sudden it’d be action. And he was like, he knew exactly what to do with his face with everything. Yeah.

Mehak: Yeah, he’s one of the oldest actors we have in Hindi cinema.

Sunita and Zarna: Yes!

Mehak: Thank you so much, Zarna and Sunita. It was lovely talking to you. I loved your film, and I wish you both all the best. I hope you continue to create such magical projects throughout your lifetime.

Sunita and Zarna: Thank you so much. Thank you. Thank you for having us. Thank you, thank you. Take care.

A Nice Indian Boy

Theatre Release – April 4th – Directed by Roshan Sethi

Written by Eric Randall, based on the play by Madhuri Shekar

Starring – Karan Soni, Jonathan Groff, Sunita Mani, Zarna Garg, Harish Patel, Peter S. Kim, Sas Goldberg

