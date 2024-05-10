Mother’s Day Special: How Bollywood & Hollywood Super Moms Show Us Women Can Have It All!

Despite the romanticized depictions of motherhood on social media and in advertisements, the reality can be far from the picture-perfect scenes of stylish maternity wear and tranquil nursery setups. Sonam Kapoor, the Neerja actress who welcomed her baby boy Vaayu, has opened up about the challenges she faced during pregnancy. Kapoor candidly revealed that her pregnancy was tough, attributed partly to her advanced maternal age and the multitude of health issues she encountered. Throughout her journey, she has shared honest updates on her Instagram, bravely portraying the unfiltered realities of motherhood in her unique, unapologetic style. The actress has worked in Blind in 2023 after delivering the baby boy, and has a much-awaited upcoming sequel to Veere Di Wedding.

In 2022, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, renowned for her diverse career, joyously welcomed her daughter, Malti Marie, heralding a fresh and exciting phase in her life’s journey. Their newborn spent her initial 100 days under the care of the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), finally joining them at home just in time for Mother’s Day later that year. Following the success of Citadel and Love Again in the past year, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has immersed herself in filming Heads Of State alongside esteemed actors Idris Elba and John Cena. During the interview with PEOPLE, she shared insights into her experiences of motherhood, describing it as a dynamic journey brimming with a spectrum of emotions.

Freida Pinto is known for her breakout role in Slumdog Millionaire. Since then, she’s appeared in various films like Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Immortals. Pinto is also recognized for her advocacy work for women’s rights and education. Pinto, celebrated the arrival of her first child, a son named Rumi-Ray, with her photographer husband Cory Tran. During an interview, Pinto opened up about her challenges during the postpartum period. She firmly rejected the idea that women should quickly return to their pre-pregnancy state, highlighting how childbirth profoundly changes them. Pinto shared her perspective from Austin, Texas, where she now lives with her family, noting the contrast in ambience from bustling Los Angeles as a welcome change.

Sakina Jaffrey is recognized for her roles in movies such as Raising Helen, Definitely Maybe, and The Truth About Charlie, and the American television drama series Billions. Her father, the acclaimed actor Saeed Jaffrey, was known for his work in both Indian and British cinema. Since 1990, Sakina has been married to Francis Wilkinson, with whom she shares two children: Jamila Wilkinson and Cassius Kumar Wilkinson.