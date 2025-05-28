You Know You Grew Up South Asian If You’ve Heard These 10 Things
Culture May 28, 2025
Let’s be honest, South Asian parents don’t need parenting books. They’ve been dropping wisdom, threats, and guilt trips in one-liners since forever. Each sentence came with emotional impact and long-term memory loss of your self-worth (jk… kinda).
Now, in the era of reels, TikToks, and desi meme pages, these legendary lines are getting their moment, and we’re all finally laughing about them. Whether you’re a millennial still trying to “heal your inner child” or Gen Z pushing back in therapy and matching sets, this list is your nostalgic reset.
Here are 10 iconic sayings every South Asian kid grew up hearing, and how they sound today.
1. “Tamaam rishtedaaron ke samne naak katwa di tum ne.”
Translation: You embarrassed us in front of the ENTIRE khandaan.
Then: You dropped your plate of biryani at a wedding.
Now: You posted a dance reel. Khala sent it in the family group chat with commentary.
2. “Jab hum tumhare umar ke thay…”
When I was your age…
Then: They walked 10 miles to school (uphill both ways, somehow) and came first in the board exams.
Now: You’re still figuring out taxes and how to keep a houseplant alive.
3. “Pehle parhai, phir sab kuch.”
Studies first, everything else can wait.
Then: Drawing, cricket, TV? Cancelled.
Now: You’re juggling a full-time job, a side hustle, and burnout, but sure, let’s pretend grades fixed everything.
4. “Beta, log kya kahenge?”
The OG villain of every South Asian plotline.
Then: You wore jeans to the family gathering.
Now: You chose an “unconventional” career. Or… dyed your hair. Still triggering.
5. “TV band karo, bijli ka bill zyada aa raha hai.”
Turn off the TV, the electricity bill is rising!
Then: You’d switch it off and sit in silence.
Now: You have Netflix on, phone charging, lights on, and are wondering why your bill looks like rent.
6. “Zehar khaa lo, mujhe sukoon milay ga.”
A full-on soap opera scene in one sentence.
Then: You disagreed about dinner.
Now: You say “okay Ammi” and quietly screenshot it for your group chat titled “Survivors of South Asian Moms.”
7. “Phone haath se chipka lo!”
Why don’t you just stick the phone to your hand?
Then: You were caught texting.
Now: You run a business, post content, do everything on your phone, but the line still comes like clockwork.
8. “Kapray theek tarah se pehno, koi tamasha na bana dena.”
Dress properly. Don’t create a scene.
Then: You wore a sleeveless top and the world nearly ended.
Now: You wear cropped trousers and coloured liner and Ammi just quietly shakes her head in every Eid photo.
9. “Main maa hoon tumhari!”
I am your mother! The ultimate shut-down. No arguments allowed.
Then: End of discussion.
Now: Still end of discussion. No matter how old you are.
10. “Khaana thanda ho raha hai, phone chor do!”
Put the phone down, the food is getting cold!
Then: You’d get an eye-roll and a lecture.
Now: You’re taking aesthetic flatlay pics of your plate. Priorities.
Then vs. Now: The Drama, The Delivery, The Double Standards
What’s funny is, even though the phrases are the same, how we hear and respond to them has completely changed. Back then, we’d freeze and comply (well, most of the time). Now? We laugh, clap back, or turn it into content. But let’s be honest, sometimes, they still sting in the deepest part of our desi soul.
Things like “log kya kahenge” might’ve shaped our childhoods, but this generation is questioning why those things were ever important. Where once we were told to follow a certain path (engineer, doctor, married by 25), now we’re out here starting candle brands, moving to other countries, or freelancing in pyjamas, and documenting the whole journey.
What Gen Z South Asian Kids Are Doing Differently
- They reply back. Boldly.
- They go viral for calling out generational trauma, with subtitles.
- They don’t care what aunty in Lahore thinks about their tattoo.
- They ask for boundaries. And maybe therapy. And maybe iced coffee too.
Gen Z is rewriting the rules, but let’s be real, even they flinch a little when Ammi says their full name in that tone.
A Love Letter to Our Desi Upbringing (Kinda)
All jokes aside, these sayings are part of our cultural DNA. They raised us, humbled us, and gave us shared experiences that bond us instantly. Whether you’re sitting on a charpai in India or Pakistan or FaceTiming from Canada, there’s a comfort in hearing something like “Beta, khaana kha lo” that no self-help book can match.
Now go ahead and send this to your sibling with the caption: “Trigger warning: Abbu ki greatest hits.”
Main Image: Still from the film ‘Bend It Like Beckham’
Kiran R. Khan | Features Editor - Lifestyle
Author
Kiran R. Khan (@kiranrkhanandco) is a journalism graduate from Sheridan College, possesses an extensive freelance portfolio encompassing various topics, including lifestyle posts and profile stories. Kiran loves to craft engaging content that resonates with readers, aiming to leave a lasting impress...
