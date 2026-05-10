Mom-And-Me Movie Guide: The Ultimate Mother’s Day Bollywood Watchlist
Entertainment May 10, 2026
To my mother, and to all the mothers out there…
Mother’s Day has always been more than just a date on the calendar for me. It carries a feeling I return to every year. Some of my most cherished memories are the simplest ones, stepping out for a cozy brunch with my mom, taking our time, talking about everything and nothing, and laughing over food that somehow always tasted better that day.
We would come back home full, content, and in no rush to be anywhere else. That’s when the heart of our tradition would begin. We’d curl up together, sometimes still dressed from brunch, sometimes already in our comfiest clothes, and pick a movie. It didn’t matter what we watched; something light, something emotional, or even a film we had already seen countless times. What mattered was being there, side by side.
Over time, I realised it was never just about watching movies. It was about comfort, about presence, about sharing a space where nothing else mattered. That feeling of being completely at ease, of being understood without saying much, is something I’ve come to treasure deeply.
After that perfect Mother’s Day brunch and a cozy return home, here’s a list of movies you can watch with your mom, stories that feel just like a warm hug.
MK’s Post-Brunch Mother’s Day Movies
Paa – Netflix
Mehak Kapoor | Entertainment Editor
Author
Mehak Kapoor (@makeba_93) is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience in anchoring and content creation for TV and digital platforms. Passionate about storytelling and factual reporting, she enjoys engaging with diverse audiences. Outside of work, she finds solace i...
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