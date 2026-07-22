PARIS HAUTE COUTURE WEEK 2026: The Jaw-Dropping Looks From Rahul Mishra & Manish Malhotra
Fashion Jul 22, 2026
Paris Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter 2026-2027 brought together the world’s most visionary designers, celebrating creativity, craftsmanship, storytelling, and, of course, fashion at its highest level. Check out the standout couture moments from South Asian designers Rahul Mishra and Manish Malhotra.
Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter 2026-2027 took over Paris from July 6 to July 9, and while the fashion spectacle only lasted a few days, the looks left a lasting impression. The temperature wasn’t the only thing heating up the city; the runway was filled with jaw-dropping couture creations that we’re still trying to wrap our minds around.
If you’re new to Haute Couture Week, here’s what you need to know: it’s one of the most exclusive and prestigious events on the global fashion calendar. Taking place only a couple of times a year, the showcase brings together designers who push the boundaries of creativity, storytelling, craftsmanship, and imagination. In fact, Haute Couture Week “…is so exclusive that you have to be invited to present a collection by the French fashion industry’s governing body,” according to BBC.
For the Fall/Winter 2026-2027 showcase, South Asian fashion continued to shine on the global stage, with designers Rahul Mishra and Manish Malhotra debuting their latest couture collections. Through their unique creative processes, both designers highlighted the richness of South Asian culture, blending heritage, storytelling, and glamour into unforgettable couture moments.
Check out our favourite looks from the show by these talented South Asian designers!
Rahul Mishra
Rahul Mishra’s Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 2026-2027 presentation was incredibly creative and truly captured my attention as it was unlike anything I’d ever seen before. Mishra’s collection drew inspiration from the stone figures found in ancient Indian temples and cave sanctuaries.
Titled Devi: The Eternal Muse, the collection showcases embroidery techniques such as zardozi and dabka, which date back centuries, alongside stones, beads and crystals that create the trompe-l’œil illusion that garments are carved from stone rather than stitched from fabric.”
One of my favourite things about Mishra’s presentation was the remarkable level of detail and research that went into every piece. I felt genuinely transported back in time, with each look telling a story of India’s heritage, artistry, and craftsmanship.
Manish Malhotra
Manish Malhotra’s Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 2026-2027 presentation was not only visually stunning, but it also offered a glimpse into the designer’s personal journey and the experiences that shaped his creative vision. In fact, Malhotra shared that the “collection is a tribute to the architecture of a mother’s unconditional love, a connection that transcends time, distance and words. Titled ‘Maa,’ the collection paid tribute to the designer’s late mother and was divided into four chapters, each dedicated to a different period of their lives together.
I loved the use of colour, the variety of materials, the silhouettes, and the floral details throughout the collection. Each chapter told its own story, with every element coming together to create a visual representation of love, memories, and the bond between a mother and child. It was really such a beautiful collection to witness.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com @rahulmishra_7 @iamcardib @hautecoutureweek
Suggested Reading:
Paris Goes Desi: South Asian Designers Dazzle The Runway At Couture Week FW25/26
Devika Goberdhan | Fashion Editor
Author
Devika (@goberdhan.devika) is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Her passion and research throughout her graduate studies pushed her to learn about and unpack hot button issues. Thus, since starting at ANOKHI in 2016, she has written extensively about many challe...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
THE FUTURE OF SOUTH ASIAN FASHION: 5 Emerging Brands You Need On Your Radar
-
From Simran to Poo: 5 Bollywood Characters Who Changed Fashion Forever
-
Couture, Culture, Star Power: Cannes 2026’s Most Stunning South Asian Fashion Moments
-
Pistachio Lehengas & Pastel Sherwanis Plus More 2026 South Asian Wedding Trends
-
From Funnel Necks to Balloon Pants: 5 Spring 2026 Fashion Trends You Need Now!
-
Lakmē Fashion Week 2026: The Runway Looks That Absolutely Slayed
-
NYFW Fall 2026: Where Heritage Met High Fashion With Bibhu Mohapatra & Prabal Gurung
-
Not Your Mom’s Gold Set: Jewellery Trends To Watch In 2026
-
The South Asian Closet Cleanse: Organizing Desi Clothing for the Year Ahead
-
Top 5 South Asian Fashion Trends To Stay Stylish & Warm This Winter
-
What Bollywood Stars Wore This Diwali 2025: The Ultimate Style Roundup
-
Tanishq & Bibhu Mohapatra Return To NYFW With Bold Tribute To Women
-
Nazranaa Unveils “Samskriti” Timeless Wearable Art At NYFW For SS26
-
A Look Back At South Asian Style Moments From TIFF50
-
What’s Trending In South Asian Men’s Fashion This Fall
-
Cozy Yet Chic: The Essential Style Guide For Fall Fashion Trends
-
NOT Your Aunty’s Dupatta: 5 Remixes Celebs Swear By
-
Kurtas To Combat Boots: How Gen Z Is Flipping The Script On South Asian Fashion
-
Paris Goes Desi: South Asian Designers Dazzle The Runway At Couture Week FW25/26
-
Chappals To Pastels: What South Asian Designers Are Saying Is In Vogue This Summer For Men
-
The Ultimate Summer Style Guide For South Asian Women
-
Runways Without Borders: International Fashion Encounter Doubles Down With Style, Culture, & Global Glamour
-
South Asian Glam Takes Over The 2025 Met Gala
-
Earth Day 2025: Spotlighting 5 South Asian Designers Weaving Sustainability Into Fashion
-
Stress Awareness Month: Learn How South Asian Textiles & Colours Can Promote Well-Being
-
NYFW & Beyond: 4 South Asian Female Fashion Designers Dominating Fashion Globally
-
The Ultimate Holi Style Guide For Your Entire Family!
-
Where Modest Meets Chic: Top Styles from Qatar's Ramadan Edit Exhibition Ft. Indian & Pakistani Brands
-
New Year, New Gear: 4 South Asian Activewear Brands to Boost Your Fitness Goals
-
Anita Dongre to Papa Don't Preach: Rock Your Holiday Look with South Asian Designers
-
The Desi Influencers You Should Follow For The Best Fashion Inspos
-
5 Ways To Winter-Proof Your Saris & Salwar Kameez Without Losing The Luxe
-
Five 2024 Diwali Fashion Trends That Will Light Up Your Celebrations
-
Look Like The Stars With Our Expert Beauty & Fashion Tips Inspired By South Asian Celebs At #TIFF24
-
How 5 Talented Designers Are Celebrating Their South Asian Roots In The World Of Western Fashion
-
Five Indian Celebrity Fashion Fails of Olympic Proportions
-
Fashion Highlights: Our Fave Looks From Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding
-
Spotlighting Top South Asian Talent From Paris Fashion Week For Menswear And Paris Haute Couture Week
-
Celebrating 5 Talented South Asian LGBTQIA+ Brands And Fashion Designers
-
Update Your Summer Wardrobe With Swimwear From These 5 Fabulous South Asian Designers
-
Dress Like The Stars With These Summer 2024 Fashion Trends for Indian & Western Wear
-
South Asian Mother-Daughter/Mother-Son Fashion Designer Duos Building Powerful Brands
-
Sustainable And Eco-Friendly South Asian Fashion Brands
-
Five 2024 South Asian Bridal Trends You Won't Want To Miss
-
Exploring The Femininity Of The Sari In South Asian Culture
-
Glamour Galore: Celebrity Fashion Highlights at Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash!
-
Highlighting 5 Female South Asian Fashion Designers Who Are Using Their Fashion To Empower Others
-
Deepika Padukone Shines At The 2024 BAFTA Awards
-
The Incredible Detail In Gaurav Gupta's Paris Collection Is Art In Motion
-
Filmfare Fab:10 Best-Dressed Looks from The Red Carpet
-
Karisma, Priyanka And Bhumika Dazzle In White At The Jio Mumbai Film Festival
-
Here's Why We're Obsessed With Mani Jassal's Latest Collection "91"
-
Event Alert: International Fashion Encounter (IFE) Presents Their 13th Edition Global Runway Show
-
TIFF 2023: Our Fave Looks From The Red Carpet
-
This Is Why Bollywood Is Obsessed With The Sexy Cut-Out Trend
-
FDCI India Couture Week 2023 Brought Out Some Serious Glam On The Runway