PARIS HAUTE COUTURE WEEK 2026: The Jaw-Dropping Looks From Rahul Mishra & Manish Malhotra

Paris Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter 2026-2027 brought together the world’s most visionary designers, celebrating creativity, craftsmanship, storytelling, and, of course, fashion at its highest level. Check out the standout couture moments from South Asian designers Rahul Mishra and Manish Malhotra.

Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter 2026-2027 took over Paris from July 6 to July 9, and while the fashion spectacle only lasted a few days, the looks left a lasting impression. The temperature wasn’t the only thing heating up the city; the runway was filled with jaw-dropping couture creations that we’re still trying to wrap our minds around.

If you’re new to Haute Couture Week, here’s what you need to know: it’s one of the most exclusive and prestigious events on the global fashion calendar. Taking place only a couple of times a year, the showcase brings together designers who push the boundaries of creativity, storytelling, craftsmanship, and imagination. In fact, Haute Couture Week “…is so exclusive that you have to be invited to present a collection by the French fashion industry’s governing body,” according to BBC.

For the Fall/Winter 2026-2027 showcase, South Asian fashion continued to shine on the global stage, with designers Rahul Mishra and Manish Malhotra debuting their latest couture collections. Through their unique creative processes, both designers highlighted the richness of South Asian culture, blending heritage, storytelling, and glamour into unforgettable couture moments.

Check out our favourite looks from the show by these talented South Asian designers!

Rahul Mishra

Rahul Mishra’s Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 2026-2027 presentation was incredibly creative and truly captured my attention as it was unlike anything I’d ever seen before. Mishra’s collection drew inspiration from the stone figures found in ancient Indian temples and cave sanctuaries.

Titled Devi: The Eternal Muse, the collection showcases embroidery techniques such as zardozi and dabka, which date back centuries, alongside stones, beads and crystals that create the trompe-l’œil illusion that garments are carved from stone rather than stitched from fabric.”

One of my favourite things about Mishra’s presentation was the remarkable level of detail and research that went into every piece. I felt genuinely transported back in time, with each look telling a story of India’s heritage, artistry, and craftsmanship.

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra’s Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 2026-2027 presentation was not only visually stunning, but it also offered a glimpse into the designer’s personal journey and the experiences that shaped his creative vision. In fact, Malhotra shared that the “collection is a tribute to the architecture of a mother’s unconditional love, a connection that transcends time, distance and words. Titled ‘Maa,’ the collection paid tribute to the designer’s late mother and was divided into four chapters, each dedicated to a different period of their lives together.

I loved the use of colour, the variety of materials, the silhouettes, and the floral details throughout the collection. Each chapter told its own story, with every element coming together to create a visual representation of love, memories, and the bond between a mother and child. It was really such a beautiful collection to witness.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com @rahulmishra_7 @iamcardib @hautecoutureweek

Suggested Reading:

Paris Goes Desi: South Asian Designers Dazzle The Runway At Couture Week FW25/26