What Bollywood Stars Wore This Diwali 2025: The Ultimate Style Roundup

Kanika G Kapoor

I adored this golden outfit! The pops of vibrant colour on the already intricate blouse were the perfect addition to elevate this number even further.

Genelia Deshmukh

This outfit is giving comfy and cozy. The wide-legged trousers are absolutely everything! I’m obsessed!

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan looked sharp in this red sherwani. I loved the silver detailing that added some flair and tied together the whole outfit!

Rakul Preet Singh

I really liked the soft lilac colour of this outfit and the bold statement accessories.

Kriti Sanon

I loved how this outfit really complemented Sanon’s figure, and the pops of colour throughout the outfit really added some extra flair!

Radhika Merchant Ambani

This lace saree is absolutely breathtaking, and the intricate embellishments take it to the next level! She was glowing – loved it!