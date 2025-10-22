What Bollywood Stars Wore This Diwali 2025: The Ultimate Style Roundup

Bollywood stars celebrated Diwali 2025 in dazzling style, stepping out in a perfect blend of tradition and high fashion. From luxurious lehengas and sparkling sarees to sharp menswear looks, the festivities were filled with bold colours, intricate detailing, and statement accessories that lit up the season’s celebrations.
Veer Pahariya & Tara Sutaria
No need to light any diyas as this stunning couple and their dazzling outfits have already lit up the place!
Karishma K Tanna
Nita Ambani
You cannot go wrong with sequins on a saree, but I think it’s the accessories that really made this outfit for me!
Jacqueline Fernandez
I really loved how colourful this outfit was – the reds, greens, and golds complemented each other perfectly!
Kareena Kapoor Khan
I love the simplicity of this white outfit that’s brought to life by her accessories, including those stunning heels!
Alia Bhatt
Suhana Khan
Kanika G Kapoor
Genelia Deshmukh
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Ibrahim Ali Khan looked sharp in this red sherwani. I loved the silver detailing that added some flair and tied together the whole outfit!
Rakul Preet Singh
I really liked the soft lilac colour of this outfit and the bold statement accessories.
Kriti Sanon
I loved how this outfit really complemented Sanon’s figure, and the pops of colour throughout the outfit really added some extra flair!
Radhika Merchant Ambani
This lace saree is absolutely breathtaking, and the intricate embellishments take it to the next level! She was glowing – loved it!
Ananya Panday
Another gold outfit that I couldn’t get enough of was Panday’s! It was beautifully embellished with pearls, sequins, and crystals that took the outfit to the next level. Unreal!
Gauri Khan
This deep red saree is gorgeous. The sequins and floral accents make the whole outfit even more elegant.
Bobby Deol & Tanya Deol
Bobby Deol looked dapper as ever in a burgundy kurta, while his wife stunned in a sequined number!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com @iifa
