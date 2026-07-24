THE ULTIMATE SUMMER BINGE GUIDE: From Comfort Classics To Brand New Must-Watch Releases

Looking for your next summer binge? Explore my curated list of feel-good, thrilling series and movies that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

Hello, summer!

No, not Summer of ’69. I’m talking about the summer of 2026. The time of year when tank tops make their annual comeback, sunglasses become a daily essential, patios are buzzing, and weekends are all about beach days, backyard barbecues, road trips, and finding any excuse to stay outdoors.

People often laugh when I tell them summer is my favourite season. Most of my friends can’t wait for autumn or dream of winter, but I’ve always been a summer girl. There is something about bright blue skies, longer days, and that unmistakable warmth that instantly lifts my mood. I genuinely enjoy the heat, even on days when everyone else is searching for the nearest air conditioner. Give me a sunny afternoon, and I can happily spend three hours soaking up the sunshine without getting bored.

Of course, not every summer day is spent outside. Sometimes the weather gets a little too ambitious, unexpected rain changes the plan, or I want to stay in after a long day. Those are the moments when I reach for an iced coffee, settle into my favourite spot on the couch, and press play on something that feels just as vibrant, comforting, adventurous, or fun as the season itself.

Let’s explore some of my top OTT shows and movies to watch in the summer!

My Go-To OTT Shows This Summer

Gilmore Girls

Some shows entertain you, while others become a place you return to for comfort. Gilmore Girls is that show for me. Every visit to Stars Hollow feels like a warm hug, with its charming small-town atmosphere, quirky residents, and comforting sense of community.

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the series follows the witty mother-daughter duo, Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel). Beloved for its rapid-fire dialogue, pop culture references, and heartfelt storytelling, Gilmore Girls has remained a fan favourite for over two decades. A heartfelt dramedy that explores the unique bond between a young single mother and her teenage daughter as they navigate life, love, and growing up together in the charming small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut.

Fun fact: the pilot episode was filmed in Unionville, the historic village in Markham, Ontario, whose picturesque streets helped inspire the show’s iconic look.

I’m currently on my eighth rewatch, and it still feels as comforting as ever. In Canada, you can stream Gilmore Girls on Netflix, Crave, and Prime Video.

Maamla Legal Hai

If you’re looking for a legal drama that doesn’t take itself too seriously, Maamla Legal Hai deserves a spot on your watchlist. It’s one of those rare series that had me laughing out loud while also appreciating how cleverly it captures the realities of India’s district courts.

Instead of dramatic courtroom showdowns, the series finds humour in the everyday chaos of the judicial system. It’s a hilarious introduction, but it also subtly reminds you that real-life courts are far less glamorous than what we usually see on screen.

Directed by Rahul Pandey and co-written by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja, the show follows a group of lawyers juggling unusual cases, eccentric clients, and the wonderfully unpredictable world of the district courts. Ravi Kishan, Anant V. Joshi, Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, Tanvi Azmi, and Yashpal Sharma deliver performances that make every episode feel effortless and entertaining.

I’ve genuinely loved watching this series. It’s witty, easy to binge, and perfect when you want something light-hearted without sacrificing smart storytelling. The best part? There are already two seasons to enjoy.

Raakh

Some stories stay with you long after the credits roll, and Raakh is one of them. This isn’t a series you watch to unwind; it pulls you into one of India’s darkest chapters and refuses to let go.

Set in Delhi in 1978, the crime thriller follows Sub-Inspector Jayprakash Jatav (Ali Fazal), a young officer determined to solve the disappearance of two teenage siblings whose lives are tragically cut short after accepting a ride from strangers. As the investigation unfolds, the series shifts between the relentless manhunt, the unimaginable grief of the victims’ parents, and the unsettling mindset of the killers, making every episode increasingly gripping.

Inspired by the infamous Ranga-Billa case, Raakh doesn’t sensationalise the crime. Instead, it paints a haunting picture of a city shaken by fear, while exploring the emotional and systemic impact of one of India’s most disturbing criminal cases.

Ali Fazal delivers a compelling performance as the determined investigator, while Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir are heartbreaking as parents trying to make sense of an unimaginable loss. The series balances suspense with emotion, making it as powerful as it is difficult to watch.

If you’re drawn to true crime-inspired dramas with strong performances and a story that lingers long after it’s over, Raakh is well worth adding to your watchlist.

Glory

Glory brings together sports, family drama, and crime in a gripping thriller set against the intense world of boxing. Streaming on Netflix, the series follows two brothers who find themselves investigating a shocking murder while confronting unresolved wounds from their complicated past.

Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, the series stars Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat, and Suvinder Vicky in key roles. At the centre of the story is a celebrated boxing coach who reunites with his estranged sons after years of emotional distance. What begins as a chance to rebuild their fractured relationship soon becomes complicated by secrets, revenge, and personal battles.

As the family fights to protect their boxing legacy and chase Olympic dreams, they are forced to confront the darker truths hiding beneath their ambitions. With a mix of high-stakes competition, mystery, and intense emotional conflicts, Glory explores how far people will go for success, redemption, and revenge.

If you enjoy sports dramas layered with suspense and family secrets, Glory offers a compelling watch.

India’s Got Latent: Season 2

Love it or hate it, India’s Got Latent has become one of the most talked-about shows in India’s digital entertainment space. After a massive controversy surrounding its first season, the show made its comeback with a new season on Netflix, bringing back its signature mix of unpredictable performances, unfiltered humour, and internet-style comedy.

Hosted by comedian Samay Raina, India’s Got Latent is not your typical talent competition. Inspired by global formats like Got Talent and Kill Tony, the show gives a platform to performers with unusual, unexpected, and often bizarre talents, from comedy and music to magic and everything in between. The twist? The performances are judged with a brutally honest and often hilarious commentary from a rotating panel of comedians, creators, and celebrity guests.

The show’s first season became the centre of a major public debate after controversial comments made by guest judge Ranveer Allahbadia sparked widespread criticism, legal complaints, and intense conversations around online content and comedy boundaries. Following the backlash, episodes were removed from YouTube, and the show temporarily stepped away from the platform.

Now returning in a new avatar, India’s Got Latent continues to thrive on the chaos, surprise factor, and raw energy that made it a viral sensation. Whether you watch it for the comedy, the outrageous acts, or simply to understand what everyone is talking about, the show definitely knows how to create a conversation.

Lock Upp

If you’re looking for something to have on in the background, Lock Upp makes for a fairly entertaining watch. I’ve only caught a couple of episodes of the latest season, and while it didn’t completely hook me, it’s the kind of reality show you can casually binge without needing to follow every minute.

Created by Ekta Kapoor, Lock Upp throws celebrity contestants into a prison-like setting where they’re cut off from the outside world and challenged by tasks, nominations, and eliminations. Beyond the competition, inmates are pushed to reveal deeply personal stories, navigate shifting alliances, and prove themselves to both the hosts and viewers in the hope of surviving until the finale.

The latest season, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh and is now streaming on Netflix. It’s not the kind of show that demands your full attention, but if you’re folding laundry, cooking dinner, or simply want something easy to watch after a long day, Lock Upp is a decent time-pass with enough drama to keep things interesting.

My Go-To Films This Summer

Raja Shivaji

If you’re a fan of historical epics, Raja Shivaji is a film worth adding to your Netflix watchlist. Rather than focusing on the coronation of the legendary Maratha ruler, the story takes us back to the years that shaped the man behind the empire.

Co-written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji takes audiences back to the formative years of Shivaji’s life, tracing his journey from a determined young warrior to the visionary leader who laid the groundwork for Hindavi Swarajya. Released theatrically on May 1, 2026, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day and International Labour Day, the film captures the key events that shaped his remarkable legacy.

A significant focus of the story is the deep influence of his mother, Jijabai, whose wisdom, values, and guidance helped shape Shivaji’s courage, strategic thinking, and unwavering commitment to his vision of self-rule.

Blending historical grandeur with an inspiring human story, Raja Shivaji goes beyond being a traditional period drama. It celebrates the resilience, leadership, and determination of a figure whose impact continues to be remembered centuries later. Now streaming on Netflix, the film is a compelling watch for those who enjoy powerful stories of history, ambition, and perseverance.

Maa Behen

Dark humour meets social commentary in Maa Behen, a black comedy thriller that is as thought-provoking as it is unpredictable. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film features a powerhouse cast led by Madhuri Dixit, alongside Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga, and Ravi Kishan.

The story revolves around Rekha (Madhuri Dixit), a widow who refuses to let society dictate how she should grieve. While her neighbours expect her to conform to traditional ideas of widowhood, Rekha chooses to live life on her own terms, an act that quickly turns her into the subject of relentless gossip and scrutiny.

Her daughters, Sushma (Triptii Dimri) and Jaya (Dharna Durga), are no strangers to judgment either. Sushma quietly shoulders the weight of an unappreciative household, while Jaya struggles with the pressures and criticism that come with maintaining a public presence online. Their already complicated lives take an unexpected turn when Rekha calls them in a panic after discovering a dead body inside her home.

From there, the film transforms into an entertaining blend of suspense, sharp wit, and family drama as the three women desperately try to navigate an increasingly chaotic situation while avoiding the watchful eyes of their opinionated neighbourhood.

Beneath its murder mystery lies a compelling exploration of how women are constantly judged through the lens of societal expectations. With biting satire, emotionally charged performances, and moments of genuine humour, Maa Behen questions why women are so often defined by labels instead of being allowed to exist on their own terms.

It’s an engaging watch that balances laughs, tension, and meaningful social commentary without losing its emotional core.

Mere Dad Ki Maruti

Some films never get old, and Mere Dad Ki Maruti is one I can happily revisit anytime, especially during the summer. I actually watched it again just a few hours ago while cooking, and it reminded me why it’s one of my favourite comfort comedies. It’s light, easy to watch, and guaranteed to leave you smiling. And yes, Hip Hip Hurrah is still on repeat for me; I can’t help but dance every time it comes on.

Set against the lively backdrop of Chandigarh, India, the story kicks off just days before a family wedding. Tej Khullar (Ram Kapoor) has purchased a brand-new Maruti Ertiga as a wedding gift for his daughter, but his carefree son, Sameer (Saqib Saleem), has other plans. Hoping to impress his college crush, Jasleen (Rhea Chakraborty), he secretly borrows the car for a night out, only to make a disastrous mistake that leaves the vehicle missing.

What follows is a hilarious overnight adventure as Sameer and his best friend, Gattu (Prabal Panjabi), race across the city trying to recover the car before the family discovers it’s gone. Their misadventures lead to one laugh-out-loud situation after another, making the film an effortless entertainer from start to finish.

If you’re in the mood for a breezy comedy with relatable family moments, catchy music, and plenty of laughs, Mere Dad Ki Maruti is the perfect pick for a relaxed movie night.

Little Brother

Sometimes, all you need is a comedy that lets you switch your brain off for a couple of hours, and Little Brother did exactly that for me. I’m genuinely glad I gave it a watch; it was the light-hearted reset I didn’t know I needed. And let’s be honest, seeing John Cena on screen is always a bonus. He was one of my childhood crushes, so that definitely didn’t hurt!

Streaming on Netflix, the 2026 American comedy follows Rudd Landy (John Cena), a polished real estate agent whose carefully curated life begins to unravel when his wildly unpredictable younger brother, Marcus Pinchel (Eric André), unexpectedly returns. As family tensions resurface, Rudd also finds himself trapped in a constant battle for approval from his impossibly successful older brother, whose achievements seem to overshadow everything he does.

What unfolds is a mix of awkward family dynamics, over-the-top comedy, and heartfelt moments as Rudd is forced to confront his insecurities and the pressure of living up to impossible expectations. John Cena, Eric André, Michelle Monaghan, and Christopher Meloni keep the energy high, making the film an easy, entertaining watch.

It’s funny and fast-paced, and it doesn’t pretend to be anything more than a feel-good comedy. If you’re after something breezy to brighten your evening, Little Brother is well worth adding to your Netflix queue.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Some movies are more than just films; they become a part of your memories. The Devil Wears Prada is one of those movies for me. It was one of my childhood favourites, and even years later, its fashion, characters, and iconic moments continue to hold a special place in pop culture.

With the much-awaited release of The Devil Wears Prada 2, the excitement around the franchise has returned. Before the sequel officially arrived in theatres across North America, Anokhi Life was invited to an exclusive Canadian screening hosted at the Toronto Fashion Academy headquarters, where Toronto’s fashion and beauty community came together for a glamorous pre-screening celebration.

The founder of Anokhi Life, Raj Girn, hosted a panel featuring voices from Toronto’s fashion, beauty, and media industries. I had the opportunity to be part of the excitement, stepping onto the red carpet and interviewing the industry leaders about the film’s lasting influence on style, glamour, and the way fashion is portrayed on screen, two decades after Miranda Priestly first changed the fashion conversation forever.

The sequel brings back fan favourites, with Anne Hathaway returning as Andy Sachs, now a successful journalist who finds herself back in the world of Runway Magazine. Meryl Streep reprises her iconic role as the formidable Miranda Priestly, while Stanley Tucci returns as Nigel and Emily Blunt brings back Emily with her signature energy, now established in the luxury fashion world.

After the original film became a cultural phenomenon, The Devil Wears Prada 2 continues the legacy with fashion, ambition, and unforgettable personalities at the centre of the story. For fans like me, it feels like revisiting an old favourite; just with a new chapter waiting to unfold.

Obsession

CRAZY, CRAZY, CRAZY! I went into Obsession expecting another typical obsession-based thriller, but this film completely surprised me. What starts as a familiar horror premise quickly transforms into something far more disturbing, emotional, and deeply unsettling.

Directed by Curry Barker in his feature debut, Obsession takes the idea of unrequited love, loneliness, and the desire to be wanted and turns it into a dark psychological horror story. At its heart is Bear (Michael Johnston), a quiet music store employee who has been in love with his childhood friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette) for years. Their bond is close, but Nikki never sees their relationship the way Bear hopes she will.

When Bear finds a mysterious object that grants wishes and uses it to get the love finally he’s always wanted, his dream quickly becomes a nightmare. Nikki suddenly returns his feelings, but something about her transformation feels deeply wrong. What begins as a romantic fantasy slowly unravels into a terrifying exploration of obsession, control, and the consequences of forcing something that was never meant to be.

What makes Obsession stand out is that the horror isn’t just about scares; it’s about the emotional damage beneath the surface. Curry Barker blends dark humour, tension, and psychological fear to create a story that feels painfully human. The film examines loneliness, romantic entitlement, and the danger of wanting someone to love an imagined version of you rather than who they truly are.

It may not reinvent the horror genre, but Obsession is a smart, unsettling, and surprisingly emotional watch. If you enjoy psychological thrillers with a disturbing twist, this one is definitely worth adding to your list.

From nostalgic favourites and comforting comedies to gripping thrillers, powerful dramas, and larger-than-life cinematic experiences, this summer watchlist brings together a mix of movies and shows worth adding to your queue. Whether you’re in the mood for a cozy rewatch, a weekend binge, or a film that stays with you long after the credits roll, these handpicked picks from theatres and OTT platforms offer something for every kind of viewer. So grab your iced coffee, settle into your favourite spot, and let these stories become the perfect soundtrack to your summer.

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