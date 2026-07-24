Entertainment / THE ULTIMATE SUMMER BINGE GUIDE: From Comfort Classics To Brand New Must-Watch Releases
Iced Coffee, Comfy Couches And Great Stories: My Summer Watchlist

THE ULTIMATE SUMMER BINGE GUIDE: From Comfort Classics To Brand New Must-Watch Releases

Entertainment Jul 24, 2026

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Mehak Kapoor | Entertainment Editor

Author

Mehak Kapoor (@makeba_93) is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience in anchoring and content creation for TV and digital platforms. Passionate about storytelling and factual reporting, she enjoys engaging with diverse audiences. Outside of work, she finds solace i...

COMMENTS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE