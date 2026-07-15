THE ULTIMATE BOLLYWOOD SUMMER WEEKEND: Neeraj Shridhar, DDLJ & 3 Days Of Non-Stop Entertainment In Mississauga

Experience DDLJ, Neeraj Shridhar and three days of music, fashion, food and family fun at Bollywood Monster Mashup in Mississauga July 24-26!

One of the GTA’s biggest celebrations of South Asian culture is returning this summer, and for the first time ever, it’s getting even bigger.

From July 24 to 26, 2026, #BollywoodMonster Mashup returns to Mississauga Celebration Square, expanding to three days in celebration of its 16th year. The free festival promises a packed weekend of Bollywood music, dance, fashion, food, film, family activities, and cultural experiences, headlined by celebrated playback singer Neeraj Shridhar and an exclusive Canadian performance from Jolly Mukherjee and Priyanka Mitra.

ANOKHI is proud return as a media collaborator for Bollywood Monster Mashup 2026.

“The monster is back, and bigger than ever!” says Vikas Kohli, Founding Director of the festival. “Dance to Neeraj, Jolly, and Priyanka singing all your favourite Bollywood hits, watch electrifying dance performances, and eat delicious food. The whole family can enjoy this event, all with free entry, free parking and free family activities! Phir bhi dil hai Bollywoodstani.” (Translation: “And still, my heart is Bollywood.”)

The Headliners

Saturday night belongs to Neeraj Shridhar, whose unmistakable voice has become synonymous with modern Bollywood through hits including Bhool Bhulaiyaa Title Track, Tum Mile Title Track, Tum Hi Ho Bandhu, Love Mera Hit Hit, Chor Bazari, and the recently released Bandhu 2.0. Beyond his Bollywood success, Shridhar helped redefine Indian pop music as the founder and lead vocalist of Bombay Vikings, blending Western pop with classic Bollywood melodies. He has also earned nominations from the International Indian Film Academy Awards, Screen Awards, and Zee Cine Awards.

Opening the festival on Friday evening is Bollywood legend Jolly Mukherjee, whose career spans more than four decades with beloved songs including Chandni O Meri Chandni, Aaj Hum Tum O Sanam, and Dil Laga Na. Joining him is Indian Idol Season 6 finalist Priyanka Mitra, who has performed more than 2,000 live shows worldwide and holds the prestigious title of Sangeet Visharad. Together, they will perform the only Canadian stop of their acclaimed R.D. Burman Tribute Tour, presented by Visit Mississauga.

What’s New This Year

This year’s expanded festival introduces several exciting attractions for visitors of all ages.

Movie lovers can enjoy a free outdoor screening of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Widely regarded as the longest-running film in the history of Indian cinema, the beloved Bollywood classic will be shown under the summer sky.

Fashion enthusiasts can experience a brand-new Bollywood Wedding Fashion Show, where designers and models will showcase looks inspired by traditional South Asian wedding celebrations.

Food lovers can put their appetites to the test during the new #BollywoodMonster Food Contests, presented by Sunlite Foods and Momo2Go. Contestants will compete in chicken momo, vegetarian momo, idli, and sambar eating challenges for a chance to win food-filled prize packs. The contests will take place on both Saturday and Sunday around 1:00 p.m., with organizers encouraging participants to arrive early to secure a spot.

Festivalgoers can also upgrade their Saturday experience with the new VIP Area, presented by LiUNA Local 183. VIP guests will receive front-row access to Neeraj Shridhar’s performance, a complimentary meal from Momo2Go, access to a VIP-only cash bar, and a commemorative festival lanyard. Tickets are available online for $18.99 while quantities last.

Speaking about the festival’s newest additions, Ev Harris, Managing Director of the festival, says:

“Everyone has been asking us to add a Bollywood movie to the festival, and it’s finally happening! Bring your friends to experience DDLJ’s iconic train scene and hit songs such as ‘Tujhe Dekha To’ and ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ on the big screen.”

More To Explore

Beyond the celebrity performances, Bollywood Monster Mashup offers a full weekend celebrating South Asian arts and culture.

Visitors can enjoy performances by more than 200 homegrown artists, including popular Bollywood fusion group Kalakaar Collective, presented by OLG, alongside performances spanning Bollywood, Kollywood, Tollywood, and beyond.

Families can also enjoy:

Face painting and inflatables for kids

Accessible seating

More than 40 food vendors

The #BollywoodMonster Spin Wheel , presented by the Jamaica Tourist Board

, presented by the Cash prizes of up to $200 during the Saturday prize wheel activation from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

during the Saturday prize wheel activation from Festival favourites including pav bhaji, samosas, makhani momos, and Japanese cheese poutine.

Kohli says this year’s expanded festival offers something for every type of visitor.

“There are so many new things happening, I can hardly keep track! If you haven’t heard yet, Jolly Mukherjee is making his only Canadian stop for his R.D. Burman tribute show! And I can’t wait to dance to Neeraj Shridhar’s hits like ‘Twist’ and enjoy the outdoor screening of DDLJ while eating makhani momos and Japanese cheese poutine from our 40+ vendors.”

Festival At A Glance

📍 Where

Mississauga Celebration Square

🎟 Admission

Free admission and free parking.

Friday, July 24 | 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

R.D. Burman Tribute Concert featuring Jolly Mukherjee & Priyanka Mitra

Presented by Visit Mississauga

Saturday, July 25 | 12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

#BollywoodMonster Food Contests

Spin Wheel (12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.) with cash prizes up to $200

Neeraj Shridhar live in concert

VIP Experience

Sunday, July 26 | 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Bollywood Wedding Fashion Show

SuperDogs performance

Outdoor screening of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

A Summer Celebration For Everyone

Produced by MonsterArts, #BollywoodMonster Mashup has become one of Mississauga’s signature summer festivals and is rated the #1 festival at Celebration Square by the City of Mississauga. Whether you’re singing along to Bollywood classics, discovering emerging South Asian performers, sampling incredible food, or introducing the next generation to South Asian arts and culture, this year’s expanded three-day celebration promises something for everyone.

With free admission, free parking, world-class entertainment, and activities designed for the entire family, Bollywood Monster Mashup is shaping up to be one of the can’t-miss cultural events of the summer.

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