Heritage Meets Growth As Tanishq Jewellery Unveils New Stores Across The U.S.
Community Spotlight Dec 12, 2025
Heritage meets growth as Tanishq Jewellery unveils new U.S. stores in Virginia and Orlando, bringing Indian luxury craftsmanship, modern design, and fine jewelry to American markets.
Tanishq, India’s most trusted jewellery brand and a global standard-bearer of craftsmanship from the Tata Group, has taken another major stride in its North American expansion. The brand has officially opened its eighth and ninth U.S. locations in Tysons, Virginia, and Orlando, Florida, marking a pivotal moment in its nationwide growth and its deepening cultural connection with South Asian communities across the country.
The openings underscore Tanishq’s long-term vision for the United States: to offer a destination where heritage artistry, modern design, and customer experience converge. Both stores celebrated their launch with ribbon cutting and diya or ceremonial lamp lighting, live musical performances, and the presence of respected dignitaries.
A Grand 5,500 sq. ft. Showroom Opens in Tysons, Virginia
Located at 8065 Leesburg Pike, Suite 120, the brand’s newest flagship-style showroom sits at Tyson’s Corner, a bustling hub for Indian and South Asian communities in the DMV region. The expansive space reflects Tanishq’s commitment to blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design, presenting collections suited for both everyday wear and milestone occasions.
Inside, guests can browse iconic collections including Celeste Solitaires, Elan, and Embrace, as well as a wide range of daily wear and statement pieces.
The Virginia grand opening was attended by esteemed guests including Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to the United States, who served as the chief guest. Additional dignitaries included Kannan Srinivasan, Virginia State Senator; Shuchita Sonalika, Director and Head – North America at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII); Michael McCabe, Resident Director, Tata Group North America; and Arun Narayan, CEO, Jewelry Division, Tanishq.
Reflecting on the brand’s newest milestone, Amritpal Singh, Business Head, TCL North America Inc., shared:
“Tysons is one of the most dynamic retail destinations in the country, and opening here marks an important step in our U.S. journey. The DMV is home to a vibrant and culturally rich South Asian community, and we’re looking forward to becoming part of the region’s growing jewelry landscape.”
A Boutique Experience in Orlando’s Florida Mall
Tanishq’s Florida debut brings a new level of curated luxury to Orlando’s diverse and rapidly growing market. The 1,800 sq. ft. boutique, located inside the Florida Mall near the Primark entrance at 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail, caters to both locals and the millions of global travelers who pass through the city each year.
Orlando’s unique blend of tourism, community, and cultural vibrancy made it a natural choice for Tanishq’s continued expansion. The boutique offers more than 5,000 pieces, including exclusive collections curated specifically for the Orlando audience. Standout offerings include the Heart Collection, Birthstones, the Paper Clip Collection, and signature gold, diamond, and gemstone pieces designed for weddings, festivals, gifting, and everyday elegance.
In a meaningful and symbolic moment, the ribbon cutting for the Orlando store was conducted by all the women guests in attendance, setting a precedent that aligned with Tanishq’s customer-first, community-centric philosophy. Ceremonial lamp lighting and live music added to the cultural richness of the launch event. Senior Titan leadership, including Arun Narayan, CEO, Jewelry Division, Tanishq, were present to commemorate the occasion.
On choosing Orlando as a strategic growth location, Singh noted:
“Orlando offered an opportunity to introduce Tanishq to a global audience. With its fast-growing population, thriving tourism, and strong South Asian community, it’s an ideal market for our expansion. We’re excited to bring our craftsmanship and modern approach to Indian fine jewelry to Central Florida, and to offer a destination where customers can discover pieces for every celebration.”
A Global Brand Deepening Its North American Roots
With more than 400 stores worldwide across India, North America, the Middle East, and the Far East, Tanishq has carved out a reputation as one of the world’s most trusted jewelry brands. In the U.S., the brand’s growth continues at a rapid pace, now reaching ten stores across New Jersey, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Seattle, Atlanta, Santa Clara, and most recently Virginia, Orlando, and Boston.
The openings in Tysons and Orlando further cement Tanishq’s position as a premier destination for fine jewelry that honors tradition while embracing modernity.
For more information, visit Tanishq.com.
Credit: Neerja Public Relations
