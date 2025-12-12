Heritage Meets Growth As Tanishq Jewellery Unveils New Stores Across The U.S.

Heritage meets growth as Tanishq Jewellery unveils new U.S. stores in Virginia and Orlando, bringing Indian luxury craftsmanship, modern design, and fine jewelry to American markets.

Tanishq, India’s most trusted jewellery brand and a global standard-bearer of craftsmanship from the Tata Group, has taken another major stride in its North American expansion. The brand has officially opened its eighth and ninth U.S. locations in Tysons, Virginia, and Orlando, Florida, marking a pivotal moment in its nationwide growth and its deepening cultural connection with South Asian communities across the country.

The openings underscore Tanishq’s long-term vision for the United States: to offer a destination where heritage artistry, modern design, and customer experience converge. Both stores celebrated their launch with ribbon cutting and diya or ceremonial lamp lighting, live musical performances, and the presence of respected dignitaries.

A Grand 5,500 sq. ft. Showroom Opens in Tysons, Virginia

Located at 8065 Leesburg Pike, Suite 120, the brand’s newest flagship-style showroom sits at Tyson’s Corner, a bustling hub for Indian and South Asian communities in the DMV region. The expansive space reflects Tanishq’s commitment to blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design, presenting collections suited for both everyday wear and milestone occasions.

Inside, guests can browse iconic collections including Celeste Solitaires, Elan, and Embrace, as well as a wide range of daily wear and statement pieces.

The Virginia grand opening was attended by esteemed guests including Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to the United States, who served as the chief guest. Additional dignitaries included Kannan Srinivasan, Virginia State Senator; Shuchita Sonalika, Director and Head – North America at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII); Michael McCabe, Resident Director, Tata Group North America; and Arun Narayan, CEO, Jewelry Division, Tanishq.