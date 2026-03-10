Groundbreaking Launch Of SASO Canada Aims To Elevate South Asian Voices In Film & TV

The South Asian Screen Office of Canada (SASO Canada) launches a national research initiative aimed at strengthening South Asian representation across Canada’s screen industry.

Toronto’s screen industry leaders, creators, policymakers, and academics gathered at Toronto Metropolitan University on March 6, 2026, for a milestone moment in Canada’s cultural landscape: the launch of the SASO National Research Project by the South Asian Screen Office of Canada (SASO Canada).

The initiative marks a pivotal step toward addressing the longstanding underrepresentation of South Asian creators across Canada’s screen industries. At the heart of the conversation is a stark reality—while South Asians represent more than 2.5 million people in Canada, making them the largest visible minority group in the country, their presence within the nation’s film and television ecosystem remains insufficiently understood.

“The issue is not absence—it is structural invisibility,” said Sunny Gill, Project Director for SASO Canada. “When data frameworks collapse South Asians into broad classifications, they erase the scale and specificity of a community of more than 2.5 million people—by far Canada’s largest visible minority group—and prevent institutions from responding effectively.”

The launch event convened leading voices from across the screen sector, reflecting the growing urgency to address how representation—and the lack of accurate data—shapes opportunity within Canada’s media landscape.

A Gathering of Industry Voices

The event brought together creators, producers, academics, policymakers, and organizations working across Canada’s screen industries.

Among the notable South Asian storytellers in attendance were Supinder Wraich, Hamza Haq, Sugith Varughese, Anar Ali, Husein Madhavji, Ali Kazmi, Divya Shahani, Rahul Chaturvedi, Shant Joshi, and Noorin Gulamgaus, alongside many other creators shaping Canada’s screen storytelling landscape.

Representatives from major industry institutions also attended, including Telefilm Canada, Ontario Creates, CBC, Bell Media, CMPA, ACTRA, DGC Ontario, WIFT, the Canadian Screen Awards, Toronto Metropolitan University, and Shaftesbury.

Their presence reflected the breadth of engagement across the sector and underscored the collaborative nature of the research initiative.

Exploring Narrative Sovereignty

A central highlight of the launch was a panel discussion titled “Narrative Sovereignty and the Future of South Asian Storytelling.”

The conversation featured advisors to the SASO National Research Project, including pioneer actor, writer, and director Sugith Varughese; two-time Canadian Screen Award–winning actor, writer, and producer Supinder Wraich; acclaimed writer and executive producer Anar Ali; and prominent entertainment lawyer and executive producer Divya Shahani.

The discussion was facilitated by Avi Grewal, SASO Director for Research and Impact, and explored themes of authorship, representation, and the urgent need for South Asian creators to shape their own narratives within Canada’s evolving screen ecosystem.

The panel addressed how creative control, representation, and storytelling ownership intersect with the broader structures of Canada’s media and entertainment industries.

Building Canada’s First National Evidence Base

The SASO National Research Project aims to generate the first coordinated national evidence examining South Asian participation across Canada’s screen sector.

The research will examine representation on screen, behind the camera, and in leadership roles, providing a clearer understanding of how South Asian professionals are currently positioned across the industry.

By establishing a national evidence base, the project seeks to offer actionable insights for industry stakeholders, while advancing structural pathways for equity, inclusion, and creative leadership.

Despite being the largest and fastest-growing racialized community in Canada, South Asian creators remain insufficiently understood within the screen ecosystem, with little disaggregated or evidence-based data currently available.

Through this initiative, SASO Canada hopes to address that gap and contribute to a more accurate and comprehensive understanding of South Asian participation across the sector.

The Role of SASO Canada

The South Asian Screen Office of Canada (SASO Canada) is a national screen sector initiative dedicated to advancing equity, access, and sustained participation of South Asian professionals across Canada’s screen industries.

The organization serves as a research-informed, consultative, and connector body, working between creators, institutions, and decision-makers.

SASO Canada aims to ensure that South Asian voices are seen, heard, and structurally supported—not through advocacy alone, but through data, dialogue, and long-term institutional engagement—while affirming a distinct South Asian Canadian identity within the country’s cultural landscape.

Looking Ahead

As Canada’s screen industries continue to evolve, the launch of SASO Canada’s National Research Project signals an important step toward better understanding the role South Asian creators play within the nation’s storytelling ecosystem.

By producing the first coordinated national research focused specifically on South Asian representation, the initiative seeks to generate insights that can inform future industry policies, programming, and creative opportunities.

In doing so, it aims to ensure that a community of more than 2.5 million South Asian Canadians is not obscured within broader industry frameworks—but recognized as a vital and visible part of Canada’s screen culture.

Photos courtesy of SASO Canada / Sunny Gill