Exclusive Chat: Ranbir Sidhu On His AGO Exhibition Debut, ‘No Limits’

Across the three sculptures in No Limits, what ideas or questions were you most committed to exploring, and how do they surface differently in each work?

Across the three sculptures in No Limits, I was focused on how scale can feel intimate rather than overpowering. Large forms often dominate a room, but I wanted these works to hold presence without aggression, to feel monumental yet personal. That tension between size and sensitivity runs through all three.

I was also exploring how form alone can carry emotion. Each sculpture holds a different structural tension; openness, weight, balance, pause. One feels more expansive, another more grounded, another more suspended. They don’t repeat each other, but they respond to one another across the space.

Together, they create a rhythm you move through. As you walk, reflections shift, silhouettes compress and expand, and the relationships between the works keep changing. The ideas surface through that movement, not as a fixed message, but as an experience that unfolds in real time.

When audiences encounter No Limits as an installation, what kind of experience are you hoping they walk away with – emotionally, perceptually, or even physically?

I hope they feel slowed down, but not in a passive way. Slowed down in a heightened way. The world moves quickly and aggressively; No Limits is created to recalibrate that pace. When someone enters the space, I want them to become aware of their own movement, the weight of their steps, the rhythm of their breath, the subtle shift of light as they move. The installation doesn’t change dramatically; they do. And in noticing that, something begins to realign internally.

Emotionally, I’m not trying to dictate a specific feeling. It’s not about awe or spectacle, even though scale and material might initially suggest that. It’s about attunement. A quiet recalibration. If someone walks away feeling slightly more interior and a little more aware of their own presence in space, then the work has done what it needed to do. If they leave a little quieter inside, that’s enough.

Perceptually, I want the room to feel alive, almost responsive. Not because it’s interactive in a literal sense, but because reflection and geometry create a shifting field. As they move, the environment folds, multiplies, and dissolves around them. The boundaries of space feel less fixed. It becomes difficult to tell where the work ends and perception begins. That subtle destabilization is intentional. It opens a crack in certainty.

Physically, I want them to feel the piece in their body. The reflectivity and spatial layering ask them to move differently, to circle, to pause, to lean in. The installation isn’t an object to look at; it’s a field to enter. In that way, it mirrors the idea behind No Limits itself, that limitation is often a perceptual construct. When you shift your position, the frame dissolves.

Ultimately, the experience is subtle. It’s not instructive. It doesn’t tell you what to think. It creates a condition, and in that condition, something internal can expand.