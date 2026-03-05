Ann Mukherjee Discusses Launch Of The First Indo-American Bengali Film ‘Chheledhora’, Starring Swastika Mukherjee

ANOKHI: After four decades in global corporate leadership, what emotional or philosophical shift prompted you to move into film production?



ANN MUKHERJEE: I have learned that driving growth for global business and brands starts with understanding the needs and desires of human beings. The consumers that buy what you do, the employees that make what you do, the investors who fund what you do.

To be successful with all these humans, you must capture their imagination, show them possibilities, make them believe. At the end of the day it’s creativity that is the oxygen to growth.

And now I want to do that not just to deliver quarterly earnings but to drive cultural change. To quote the great poet Rumi, “Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself.”

Born in Kolkata and raised in America, I have spent much of my life navigating between being a Bengali Indian and an American — never fully feeling like one or the other. Founding Sita22 Films and producing Chheledhora felt like coming home and finally bringing together my two identities. For the first time, I’m not explaining my hyphen — I’m embracing it.

You’ve described creativity as “the oxygen to growth.” How does that philosophy translate from boardrooms to film sets?



Whether in business or on set, growth only happens when people feel empowered to imagine boldly.

In corporate life, creativity sparked innovation so we could monetize what was made. On a film set, creativity sparks empathy and meaning. It allows actors, writers, and film makers to explore life’s experiences.

In corporations creativity must result in scale and structure— but in film making creativity creates results in connection and unimagined possibilities. It creates windows into your soul.

Chheledhora is the first-ever Indo-American Bengali-language film. What does that milestone mean to you personally?



It means visibility — and validation.

Bengalis are storytellers; it’s in our blood…..from our Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore to Satyajit Ray, who was awarded the Oscar’s lifetime achievement award. Despite our rich heritage, Bengali storytelling is globally under-leveraged. To help bring the first Indo-American, Bengali-language feature film to life is both historic and deeply personal.

It signals that our language, our silences, our emotional nuance belong on the global stage. For me, it represents the moment where my two worlds stopped competing — and started collaborating.

The Bengali diaspora has been described as underrepresented in world cinema. How does Chheledhora begin addressing that gap?



Representation isn’t about token presence — it’s about layered humanity.

Chheledhora presents Bengali characters who are complex, flawed, courageous, and real. By structuring it as an Indo-American co-production, we’re also ensuring it has pathways to global festivals and diaspora audiences.

We are proving that stories can be culturally-specific and, yet, universally-resonant because they showcase human experiences, regardless of culture and border.

When you speak about giving “voice to the voiceless,” who specifically do you envision—women, children, the Bengali diaspora, or all of the above?

It includes, but is not limited to, all of the above.

Women whose strength is often overlooked. Children whose vulnerability is too easily dismissed. Diaspora communities who live in emotional limbo. It could also be about men who suffer deep pain but cultural norms don’t allow them to be vulnerable.

Giving voice means empowering people who have lack visibility, importance, sympathy, or lack the strength to speak.