Couture, Culture, Star Power: Cannes 2026’s Most Stunning South Asian Fashion Moments
Fashion May 26, 2026
Explore the most stunning South Asian fashion moments at Cannes 2026 featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria and more.
The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival took place in Cannes, France, from 12 to 23 May 2026.
This year’s festival further highlighted the steadily growing presence and cultural impact of South Asian cinema within one of the most significant arenas in global film. Cannes continues to stand as a key international hub where filmmakers, producers, performers, and creative professionals from across the world converge to premiere new work, exchange ideas, and contribute to the evolving landscape of contemporary cinema.
Indian representation at Cannes 2026 reached a notable high across both cinema and culture. Names like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt continued to reflect the long-standing visibility of Indian talent on the global red carpet circuit.
Filmmaker Payal Kapadia served as president of the jury for the 65th edition of Critics’ Week, marking a significant moment for Indian voices in global film curation and recognition. Emerging filmmaker Mehar Malhotra’s Shadows of the Moonless Nights was selected as the only Indian entry for the La Cinef student film competition, and Amma Ariyan (1986) from Kerala was also set to be showcased at the festival, adding further depth to India’s cinematic presence this year.
Let’s check out the top South Asian standout looks on the Cannes 2026 red carpet:
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Alia Bhatt
Aditi Rao Hydari
Diana Penty
Huma Qureshi
Tara Sutaria
Sanam Saeed
Roopi Gill
Himmat Sandhu
Mehak Kapoor | Entertainment Editor
Author
Mehak Kapoor (@makeba_93) is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience in anchoring and content creation for TV and digital platforms. Passionate about storytelling and factual reporting, she enjoys engaging with diverse audiences. Outside of work, she finds solace i...
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