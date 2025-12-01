Cover Story: Heritage Gets A Makeover: MEGHA RAO’s Modern Woman Manifesto With holiCHIC
Cover Stories Dec 01, 2025
In a world where fashion often mirrors identity, Megha Rao has mastered the art of blending heritage with modernity. As the founder and designer behind holiCHIC, the New York–based, women-led fashion label redefining how modern women wear culture, Rao has built an empire that celebrates both her Indian roots and her American upbringing.
Born and raised in Queens, NY, to immigrant parents, Rao grew up straddling two worlds — draping her mother’s saris one day and styling denim jackets the next. What began as a personal act of self-expression has evolved into holiCHIC, a million-dollar brand carried by Nordstrom and Amazon Fashion. Today, her collections fuse Eastern craftsmanship with Western silhouettes, creating statement pieces that speak to confidence, culture, and individuality.
From being bullied as a child for embracing her Indian heritage to dressing global icons like Mindy Kaling and Poorna Jagannathan, Rao’s journey is one of resilience, self-belief, and entrepreneurial grit. Through holiCHIC, she continues to amplify South Asian artistry, empower women to own their narratives, and prove that cultural fashion can be both timeless and trendsetting.
In this exclusive ANOKHI Magazine cover story, Megha opens up about her journey from corporate America to creative independence, her personal wardrobe must-haves, her holiday styling tips for women and men, and her fashion forecast for 2026.
Exclusive Chat With Megha Rao
Your Story & Brand Evolution
Raj Girn: Megha, you’ve gone from a corporate finance career at Citigroup to building holiCHIC into a million-dollar fashion label. What inspired you to take that leap of faith?
Megha Rao: Honestly, I never set out thinking I’d start a fashion brand. I just knew I wanted more purpose in what I was doing. I had a stable career in corporate finance at Citigroup, but every part of me craved creativity and connection. Growing up as a daughter of Indian immigrants in New York, I was constantly navigating two worlds trying to fit in, but never wanting to lose where I came from.
holiCHIC started as a way for me to merge those worlds. What began in my basement as a passion project became a movement that celebrates identity, craftsmanship, and confidence. Taking the leap wasn’t easy, I had kids, responsibilities, and a lot of uncertainty, but I think at some point, you realize comfort and purpose rarely coexist. I chose purpose, and that decision changed everything.
Raj Girn: What a leap – and what a story! You’ve spoken before about being caught between two cultures growing up. How did that experience shape your design philosophy and what holiCHIC represents today?
Megha Rao: In many ways fashion defined me before I could define myself. Growing up between two cultures, I was constantly trying to balance east and west, wearing saris at family events and jeans at school, always feeling like I had to choose one side of me over the other.
Today, I design for women like myself, women who don’t fit into a box, who carry multiple worlds within them, and who are proud of that complexity.
holiCHIC is a celebration of duality – Indian and American,
East and West, modern and traditional, all coexisting beautifully.
It’s about giving women permission to embrace every side of who they are without apology.
Raj Girn: Beautifully said! What were some of the biggest challenges you faced in the early years — especially balancing motherhood, a full-time job, and a growing brand?
Megha Rao: I really struggled with time management. I was juggling a full-time job, had just had my first son, and my passion project was still taking shape. My days looked something like this — I’d work my corporate 9–5, be a mom from 5–9, and build a brand from 9–12 working on deigns, packing orders with my husband in our 900 sq ft apt. Navigating production in India added another layer, different time zones, language barriers, communicating my creative vision virtually . There were plenty of nights when I was on calls at midnight with manufacturers or sketching new ideas on the kitchen counter after putting my kids to bed.
But those years taught me grit and discipline. I didn’t have investors or any blueprint just belief, consistency, and a strong “figure it out” mindset. Looking back, every late night and sacrifice built the foundation of what holiCHIC is today.
Raj Girn: Your late mother has been a major influence on your creative vision. Can you share how her confidence and style continue to inspire your collections?
Megha Rao: My mom shaped my creativity in so many ways. She had incredible taste and an effortless sense of style, she carried herself with. But more than that, she taught me confidence and how to trust my own decisions something that’s been so important in my journey as a designer.
She always encouraged me to be independent and curious. Letting me travel to India on my own as a child to spend summers with my Nani changed everything for me. Those experiences opened my eyes to color, craft, and culture, the heart of what holiCHIC is today.
My creativity comes from that mix, the grace and confidence she instilled in me, the inspiration I found in India and the hustle of being raised in NYC. She showed me that fashion isn’t about fitting in, it’s about creating your own lane.
Raj Girn: I love that! Many women see you as a role model for turning passion into purpose. What advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs who are trying to balance personal responsibilities with big dreams?
Megha Rao: When you’re building something you believe in, the lines between personal and professional life can easily blur. I’ve learned to embrace the chaos rather than fight it because the messy parts are often where the magic happens. My advice for aspiring entrepreneurs? Surround yourself with the right support. Hire people who are great at the things you’re not, and outsource what doesn’t require your unique creativity or leadership. You don’t earn extra points for doing everything alone. Women are naturally incredible multitaskers, we juggle families, careers, and ambitions every day. So give yourself permission to dream big, move imperfectly, and keep going.
Your Top 5 Wardrobe Must-Haves
Raj Girn: You’ve often described holiCHIC as a bridge between East and West. What are your Top 5 wardrobe staples that reflect this fusion and that every modern woman should own?
Megha Rao: When I think about wardrobe staples that bridge East and West, I think about pieces that celebrate culture while effortlessly fitting into a modern woman’s world. Here are my top five essentials every woman should have:
Upcycled Sari Blazer – A hero piece in my own closet and a signature for holiCHIC. It carries tradition in its fabric, but the silhouette is effortlessly contemporary. Dress it up with a slip dress or down with jeans
A Great Pair of Clean Wide-Leg Denim – The ultimate universal staple. Wide leg denim is chic, flattering, and the perfect grounding piece for bold prints and embroideries. .
Large Indian Stud Earrings – Jewelry is often our first connection to culture. A pair of oversized jhumkas or kundan studs adds just the right amount of drama instantly transforming even the simplest outfit.
A Versatile Indian Inspired Skirt – Whether it features mirrorwork, block printing, or embroidery a skirt with heritage detailing adds personality. Pair it with Western pieces for a fashion forward fusion look that moves with you from brunch to celebrations.
Classic White Button Down Blouse – I prefer a soft satin fabric – pair with a lehenga skirt and leather belt for the ultimate Holichic fusion look.
Raj Girn: I love how intentional each piece is — not just stylish, but rooted in identity and emotion. Do you have a signature piece, one that instantly makes you feel empowered or connected to your roots?
Megha Rao: The Sari Power Blazer! I grew up loving saris they are the ultimate symbol of elegance, heritage, and femininity in South Asian culture. But as I stepped into boardrooms and creative spaces here in the U.S., I realized that women like me needed a piece that honored where we come from while fully owning where we’re going.
The Sari Power Blazer takes something deeply traditional like a
sari and reimagines it into a silhouette that commands presence.
It’s a celebration of womanhood in all its dualities.
Raj Girn: Absolutely! How do you personally approach “day-to-night” dressing — balancing functionality with cultural flair?
Megha Rao: I love to infuse a touch of culture into my everyday looks whether it’s a HoliYOGA set styled with a blazer, a piece from our graphic collection, or fun accessories that add personality without sacrificing comfort. No two days ever look the same for me as an entrepreneur and mom, so my wardrobe has to keep up. My day-to-night style needs to be chic, effortless, and versatile. I gravitate toward pieces that move with me, layer easily, and still give me that signature hint of heritage. It’s the balance of functionality and cultural flair that makes me feel the most like myself .
Raj Girn: I love that your style philosophy meets women where they are instead of adding pressure to “look perfect.” For our readers who want to elevate their style without overhauling their closets, what’s one simple styling hack you swear by?
Megha Rao: Accessories with everything!! yes, even with your activewear. You’d be amazed how quickly a pair of chunky gold hoops or a few layered necklaces can transform a look. It’s the easiest way to go from basic to polished without buying anything new. A simple accessory moment instantly makes you look put together, confident, and intentional, no matter what you’re wearing.
Photo Gallery Below: Megha Rao
Holiday Fashion & Styling Tips
Raj Girn: The holiday season is all about celebration and sparkle. What are your fashion and styling recommendations for women and men during this festive time of year?
Megha Rao: Skip the traditional red and green. I always encourage people to explore unexpected colors – think bold blues, pinks, or rich jewel tones that still feel festive but instantly stand out. My goal is always to avoid blending in, and the holidays are the perfect time to embrace that energy.
For men, a patterned blazer or a tie with some personality can elevate a look without feeling over the top. And never underestimate the power of accessories, even a simple brooch can add dimension and character.
Raj Girn: How can people incorporate South Asian-inspired touches into their Western holiday wardrobes, whether they’re attending parties, weddings, or New Year’s Eve events?
Megha Rao: It’s easier than people think, it’s all in the accents. You can elevate a Western look instantly with South Asian jewelry or handbags. Those pieces can add richness and texture without overwhelming the outfit.
For those who want to go a little bolder, Indian inspired dresses are a beautiful option. Pieces like our Sarina or Olivia from holiCHIC blend modern silhouettes with subtle cultural detailing, so you get the festive drama without feeling like you’re in full traditional attire
Raj Girn: For men in particular, festive fashion can feel limited. What are some easy yet impactful ways they can stand out this season?
Megha Rao: Men actually have so much room to play, it just starts with small swaps. I always recommend experimenting with texture, especially during the holidays. A velvet blazer or a slightly richer fabric instantly makes an outfit feel elevated.
Color is another game changer. Jewel tone blazers in emerald, sapphire, or burgundy add personality without feeling too bold. And don’t underestimate accessories – a great tie, a patterned pocket square, or even a brooch can add dimension and character in the simplest way. My husband sometimes uses my earrings as a brooch!
Raj Girn: I appreciate how you make fashion fun for men without overwhelming them — it’s such an approachable way to experiment! Do you have a go-to “statement look” for holiday events – something that captures your personality and design ethos?
Megha Rao: An indo western/Indian inspired dress is my go to statement look for holiday events!
2026 Trend Forecast: What’s Next
Raj Girn: We’ve seen a rise in cultural fashion entering mainstream retail, from luxury to high street. Where do you see holiCHIC fitting in as that evolution continues?
Megha Rao: HoliCHIC sits right at the intersection of culture and contemporary fashion. As cultural style becomes more mainstream, consumers aren’t just looking for “ethnic-inspired” pieces anymore they want designs that feel modern, wearable, and rooted in real craftsmanship. That’s exactly where we thrive.
We’re not trying to recreate traditional clothing for a Western audience; we’re reimagining it. We take the artistry, the heritage, the storytelling, and translate it into silhouettes people can wear every day from dresses and blazers to activewear and accessories. That’s why holiCHIC can live comfortably next to brands like Farm Rio or PatBo while still offering something entirely unique.
As this evolution continues, I see holiCHIC leading the category of culturally inspired contemporary fashion celebrating where we come from, but designed for everyone.
Raj Girn: You’ve articulated that balance so clearly — honoring culture without boxing it into the past. What do you think will define “modern heritage” fashion in 2026 — in terms of materials, silhouettes, or storytelling?
Megha Rao: Modern heritage in 2026 will be all about honoring tradition without feeling traditional. I think we’ll see designers leaning into artisanal techniques hand-embroidery, weaving, block printing but applying them to unexpected fabrics like mesh, knits, and lightweight technical materials.
Storytelling will matter more than ever. Consumers want to know where a piece came from, who made it, and why it exists.
Raj Girn: What can your community look forward to next from holiCHIC in 2026 – any new collections, collaborations, or causes close to your heart?
Megha Rao: We’re officially launching on Amazon with a selection of pieces that are more accessible and easy to shop something my community has been asking for. We’ll also continue growing our partnership with Nordstrom while exploring a few opportunities with new retail partners.
And I’m especially excited for our Spring collection. It’s inspired by my recent trip to Greece and Italy the colors, the architecture, the effortless elegance all blended with the holiCHIC DNA. Think fresh silhouettes, lighter textures, and that signature fusion of culture and contemporary style.
Raj Girn: Before we go, is there anything we haven’t covered that you’d like our readers to know — perhaps a message, a milestone, or something close to your heart?
Megha Rao:
1. I’m the daughter of an immigrant who came here and rebuilt his entire life from scratch. Watching my mom and dad work tirelessly to create opportunities for our family taught me resilience, grit, and the importance of betting on yourself. That’s the foundation of my journey as a designer and entrepreneur
2. Before I started holiCHIC, I spent nearly a decade modeling for iconic South Asian designers JJ Valaya, Ritu Kumar, Masaba, Suneet Varma. Those years showed me the beauty and craftsmanship of our fashion, but also the gaps. It taught me what I loved, what I wanted to change, and ultimately inspired me to create something that didn’t exist yet.
Photo Gallery Below: Credit @_megharao
3. South Asian fashion is having such a moment right now – it’s everywhere, and it’s finally being seen for its artistry, not just its “exotic” appeal. What means the most to me is knowing that holiCHIC was one of the first brands pushing this conversation forward. When I started, the vision was simple but powerful: to blend the culture I was once embarrassed of with the modern world I grew up in, and to make it feel wearable, inclusive, and universal.
This has never been about chasing a trend. It’s deeply personal. It’s about honoring generations of artisans, the craftsmanship behind each stitch, and the stories that come from our communities. It’s about my mom, who taught me the beauty in our textiles and traditions long before the world was paying attention. If readers take anything away, I hope it’s this:
Cultural fashion isn’t a moment. It’s a movement.
And holiCHIC will always be rooted in celebrating where we come from while creating space for where we’re going.
Raj Girn: That reflection was incredibly moving. You can feel how holiCHIC is not just a brand, but a generational love letter. And are there any upcoming holiCHIC launches, events, or campaigns for December or January that you’d like to highlight? Please share the details and link so we can include it in our feature.
Megha Rao: We’re currently hosting our annual holiday sale, which is always one of our biggest and most exciting moments of the year it’s a great time for our community to shop some of our signature pieces at great prices!
Looking ahead, we’re deep in development on our Spring collection, launching March/April. It’s inspired by my recent travels and feels fresh an modern.. More details will be shared soon, and I’m so excited for everyone to experience what’s coming next.
Rapid Fire Questions:
I start my day with a good workout
I end my day snuggling my family
Chai or coffee? Iced coffee
Saree or street style? Saree with a street style twist
Gold jewelry or silver accents? Gold!
I’m currently obsessed with being a dance + soccer mom
My biggest fashion crush is zendaya
I’m afraid of playing it safe.
I’m in love with my family and making my mama proud
Lipstick or highlighter? Lipstick
Heels or sneakers? Heels
My style icon is my mom
Favorite holiday look: shimmer or velvet? Velvet
My secret talent is classical Indian dance
The color that defines me is pink
I never leave home without my giant tote that basically holds my whole life (snacks, tripod, chargers, make up kit, extra shoes)
My comfort outfit is a matching track Suit
Best compliment I’ve ever received hearing that I helped a young girl feel more confident in her own skin. As someone who didn’t always feel that way growing up, it hit deep.
The fashion trend I’d bring back in a heartbeat is oversized kimonos with denim
The fashion trend I hope never comes back is skinny jeans
Fashion to me is a form of art and identity
As Megha builds holiCHIC into a global force, her message remains unwavering: cultural fashion isn’t a trend – it’s a movement powered by storytelling, craftsmanship, and women who refuse to shrink or choose between identities.
With every collection, she continues to honour South Asian artisans, elevate heritage techniques, and redefine what modern femininity looks like for a new generation. holiCHIC is more than clothing; it’s a reclamation of space, a celebration of duality, and an invitation for women everywhere to wear their narratives with pride.
To explore the latest collections, holiday highlights, and upcoming 2026 launches, visit www.holiCHIC.com and experience the movement for yourself.
Raj Girn
Author
Raj Girn is an award-winning media personality, confidence coach, consultant and mentor. Bio: Click here to know about founder, Read testimonial...
