Cover Story: Heritage Gets A Makeover: MEGHA RAO’s Modern Woman Manifesto With holiCHIC

Exclusive Chat With Megha Rao

Your Story & Brand Evolution

Raj Girn: Megha, you’ve gone from a corporate finance career at Citigroup to building holiCHIC into a million-dollar fashion label. What inspired you to take that leap of faith?

Megha Rao: Honestly, I never set out thinking I’d start a fashion brand. I just knew I wanted more purpose in what I was doing. I had a stable career in corporate finance at Citigroup, but every part of me craved creativity and connection. Growing up as a daughter of Indian immigrants in New York, I was constantly navigating two worlds trying to fit in, but never wanting to lose where I came from.

holiCHIC started as a way for me to merge those worlds. What began in my basement as a passion project became a movement that celebrates identity, craftsmanship, and confidence. Taking the leap wasn’t easy, I had kids, responsibilities, and a lot of uncertainty, but I think at some point, you realize comfort and purpose rarely coexist. I chose purpose, and that decision changed everything.

Raj Girn: What a leap – and what a story! You’ve spoken before about being caught between two cultures growing up. How did that experience shape your design philosophy and what holiCHIC represents today?

Megha Rao: In many ways fashion defined me before I could define myself. Growing up between two cultures, I was constantly trying to balance east and west, wearing saris at family events and jeans at school, always feeling like I had to choose one side of me over the other.

Today, I design for women like myself, women who don’t fit into a box, who carry multiple worlds within them, and who are proud of that complexity.

holiCHIC is a celebration of duality – Indian and American,

East and West, modern and traditional, all coexisting beautifully.

It’s about giving women permission to embrace every side of who they are without apology.

Raj Girn: Beautifully said! What were some of the biggest challenges you faced in the early years — especially balancing motherhood, a full-time job, and a growing brand?

Megha Rao: I really struggled with time management. I was juggling a full-time job, had just had my first son, and my passion project was still taking shape. My days looked something like this — I’d work my corporate 9–5, be a mom from 5–9, and build a brand from 9–12 working on deigns, packing orders with my husband in our 900 sq ft apt. Navigating production in India added another layer, different time zones, language barriers, communicating my creative vision virtually . There were plenty of nights when I was on calls at midnight with manufacturers or sketching new ideas on the kitchen counter after putting my kids to bed.

But those years taught me grit and discipline. I didn’t have investors or any blueprint just belief, consistency, and a strong “figure it out” mindset. Looking back, every late night and sacrifice built the foundation of what holiCHIC is today.

Raj Girn: Your late mother has been a major influence on your creative vision. Can you share how her confidence and style continue to inspire your collections?

Megha Rao: My mom shaped my creativity in so many ways. She had incredible taste and an effortless sense of style, she carried herself with. But more than that, she taught me confidence and how to trust my own decisions something that’s been so important in my journey as a designer.