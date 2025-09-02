Cover Story: 11 Films Showcase South Asian Talent At TIFF 50

Toronto is gearing up for a cinematic celebration like no other as the city prepares to host the 50th annual Toronto International Film Festival, proudly sponsored by Rogers. From September 4 to 14, movie buffs can expect an electric atmosphere filled with high-profile debuts, star appearances, and a wide range of film-focused experiences. With less than five weeks to go, organisers have just dropped a major lineup of premieres, promising a spectacular showcase to mark this landmark year. Among the fresh faces stepping behind the lens are Maude Apatow with her directorial debut, Poetic License, and Scarlett Johansson, who takes the helm with Eleanor the Great. Also making waves is acclaimed filmmaker Chloé Zhao, returning with her latest feature, Hamnet. And now, with hearts full of pride, let’s take a look at the 11 South Asian powerhouse stories lighting up this year’s TIFF lineup. It feels good, eh! 1. Homebound (India) Director: Neeraj Ghaywan

North American Premiere

Wednesday, September 10 – Roy Thomson Hall at 5:30 PM

Thursday, September 11 – Scotiabank Theatre at 7:00 PM

Saturday, September 13 – Scotiabank Theatre at 8:40 PM Executive produced by Martin Scorsese, Homebound is Neeraj Ghaywan’s stirring follow-up to Masaan, tracing the fragile friendship of two young men chasing stability in an unforgiving world. Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), a Dalit, and Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter), a Muslim, pin their hopes on coveted police jobs that promise respect and security. But as months pass without results, they’re forced to confront shrinking options: migrant labour, further studies, or surrender to despair. Economic hardship, caste and religious prejudice, and the weight of family duty steadily erode their dreams, testing both their resilience and their bond. Tenderly performed and visually evocative, Homebound is a deeply affecting portrait of ambition colliding with the brutal realities of class and politics in modern India. You can buy tickets here. About The Director Neeraj Ghaywan, hailing from Hyderabad, India, is a filmmaker and screenwriter known for his distinctive storytelling. His portfolio spans short films such as Shor (Noise) (2011), The Epiphany (2013), and Juice (2017); acclaimed television series including Sacred Games (2018–2019) and Made in Heaven (2023); and feature films like Shorts (2013) and Masaan (2015). His latest release, Homebound (2025), continues to showcase his innovative cinematic vision. 2. Hamlet (UK) Director: Aneil Karia

Canadian Premiere

Friday, September 5 – TIFF Lightbox at 6:15 PM

Sunday, September 7 – Scotiabank Theatre at 2:45 PM

Friday, September 12 – Scotiabank Theatre at 6:45 PM Aneil Karia’s daring new adaptation sets Hamlet in contemporary London’s South Asian community, with Riz Ahmed delivering a powerful, modern take on the tragic prince. Retaining Shakespeare’s original text, the film explores themes of identity, faith, and generational conflict through a fresh cultural lens. With standout performances from Morfydd Clark, Art Malik, and Sheeba Chaddha, this Hamlet is both timeless and urgently relevant. You can buy tickets here. About The Director Aneil Karia, a London-born filmmaker and storyteller, has built a reputation for blending raw intensity with social depth. He co-created the Oscar-winning short The Long Goodbye (2020) with Riz Ahmed, making him among the first South Asian voices to be honoured at the Academy Awards. His debut feature, Surge (2020), and the short film Beat established his flair for bold, character-driven narratives. With his latest project, Hamlet (2025), Karia continues his commitment to shaping cinema that provokes thought and resonates with lasting impact. 3. Ghost School (Pakistan) Director: Seemab Gul

World Premiere

Monday, September 8 – Scotiabank Theatre at 2:30 PM

Wednesday, September 10 – Scotiabank Theatre at 3:25 PM The Pakistani film Ghost School follows 10-year-old Rabia (Nazualiya Arsalan), who discovers her rural school has suddenly closed. As rumours swirl that a jinn possesses her teacher, Rabia refuses to accept silence from the adults around her, including her weary mother (Samina Seher). Her search for answers cuts through superstition, corruption, and neglect, revealing a community weighed down by fear and injustice. Blending folklore with social critique, director Seemab Gul crafts a haunting, lyrical fable about the resilience of childhood and the fight for truth in the face of power and silence. You can buy tickets here. About The Director Seemab Gul, a British-Pakistani filmmaker based in London, is a producer, writer, and director with a background in fine arts (BA) and a master’s degree in filmmaking from the London Film School. She has crafted several acclaimed short films, including Overtime (2011), One Day in Whitechapel (2015), Zahida (2018), and Sandstorm (2021). Her most recent project, Ghost School (2025), marks her latest contribution to cinema.

4. Bayaan (India)

Director: Bikas Ranjan Mishra

World Premiere

Saturday, September 6 – Scotiabank Theatre Toronto at 3:55 PM

Monday, September 8 – Scotiabank Theatre Toronto at 9:15 PM

Wednesday, September 10 – Scotiabank Theatre Toronto at 9:15 PM

*The only Indian film chosen for TIFF’s esteemed Discovery section.*

In Bayaan, director Bikas Ranjan Mishra delivers a searing portrait of power, silence, and resistance. When a celebrated spiritual leader (Chandrachur Singh) is accused of sexual abuse through an unsigned letter, the case falls to young investigator Roohi (Huma Qureshi), newly arrived from Delhi. What begins as a routine inquiry quickly unravels into a perilous clash with a community bound by fear and blind devotion.

Confronted with corrupt colleagues, a father whose authority overshadows her, and victims too afraid to testify, Roohi must push past intimidation and isolation to keep the truth alive. Marked by stark imagery and unflinching restraint, the film charts her evolution from uncertain novice to determined seeker of justice. At its core, Bayaan asks not only what it means to break silence, but the price one pays for doing so.



About The Director

Born in Hazaribagh, Bikas Ranjan Mishra is now based in Mumbai and holds a master’s degree from the Mass Communication Research Centre at Jamia, New Delhi. He has written and directed a variety of projects, including television films, the shorts Sweetheart in the Cupboard (2004) and Dance of Ganesh (2011), and the feature film Chauranga (2016). His latest work, Bayaan (2025), continues to showcase his distinctive storytelling voice.

5. In Search of the Sky (India)

Director: Jitank Singh Gurjar

World Premiere

Saturday, September 6 – Scotiabank Theatre at 7:25 PM

Sunday, September 7 – Scotiabank Theatre at 10:00 PM

An elderly couple in rural India struggles to survive while caring for their mentally challenged adult son, Naran. As poverty deepens and a businessman eyes their land, villagers pressure them to abandon Naran. Torn between love and desperation, they embark on a risky pilgrimage to the Maha Kumbh Mela, seeking faith and answers.

Rooted in Gurjar’s own upbringing in Gwalior, the film captures the harsh realities of rural life with authenticity. Featuring Shelly Sharma’s striking cinematography and a powerful performance by Nikhil Yadav, In Search of the Sky explores poverty, resilience, and the redemptive force of love.



About The Director

Mumbai-based filmmaker Jitank Singh Gurjar works across theatre and cinema as a director, writer, editor, producer, and cinematographer. Originally from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, he began his creative journey on stage before moving to Delhi, where he helmed numerous plays. His first feature film, Baasan (2023), marked his transition to the screen, followed by his latest work, In Search of the Sky (2025).

6. Bandar (Transl. Monkey in Cage) (India)

Director: Anurag Kashyap

World Premiere

Saturday, September 6 – TIFF Lightbox at 9:55 PM

Sunday, September 7 – Scotiabank Theatre at 8:30 PM

Anurag Kashyap’s Monkey in a Cage is a razor-sharp courtroom drama that confronts the messy aftermath of #MeToo in contemporary India. Headlined by Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, and Sapna Pabbi, the film traces the downfall of Samar (Deol), a fading TV star whose personal entanglements spiral into a legal nightmare when his former partner accuses him of rape.

What follows is a tense, morally ambiguous battle through a compromised justice system, where guilt, power, and perception collide. Co-written with Sudip Sharma (Kohrra), the film dismantles easy binaries of victim and perpetrator, exposing a man adrift in shifting ideas of gender, desire, and accountability.



About The Director

Born in Gorakhpur, Anurag Kashyap is a multifaceted filmmaker and actor in the Hindi film industry. He has built a reputation as a director, producer, and screenwriter with a string of notable projects, including Black Friday (2004), Gulaal (2009), and Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). His films The Brawler (2017) and Husband Material (2018) were recognised at international film festivals. Kashyap’s most recent venture, Monkey in a Cage (2025), continues his legacy of bold and innovative storytelling.

Read Anurag Kashyap’s interview (on his film Manmarziaan) with ANOKHI here (also featuring Abhishek Bachchan).

7. Gandhi (India)

Director: Hansal Mehta & Sameer Nair

World Premiere

Saturday, September 6 – TIFF Lightbox at 11:00 AM

Saturday, September 13 – Scotiabank Theatre at 4:45 PM

Hansal Mehta’s sweeping new series traces the untold early life of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, before he was known as the Mahatma. Based on Ramachandra Guha’s acclaimed biographies, the show follows a young Gandhi (Pratik Gandhi) as he leaves India for London to study law, encouraged by his wife Kasturba (Bhamini Oza Gandhi). His time abroad, including a friendship with fellow vegetarian Josiah Oldfield (played by Tom Felton), sparks a moral and political awakening that would shape his path as a leader.

With a moving score by Oscar winner A.R. Rahman and vivid recreations of late 19th-century India, London, and South Africa, Gandhi presents an intimate portrait of the man who would go on to change the world.



About The Directors

Born on 29 April 1968, Hansal Mehta is a prominent Indian director and storyteller. He began his journey in the entertainment industry with the television show Khana Khazana (1993–2000) before transitioning to feature films, including Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar!! (2000), Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai? (2002), and Woodstock Villa (2008). Mehta earned widespread critical recognition with Shahid (2013), which won him the National Film Award for Best Direction. His 2023 film Faraaz earned a nomination for the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Film. On the digital front, he directed the acclaimed series Scam 1992 (2020), securing the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Director, and Scoop (2023), which received the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Award for Best Asian Television Series.



Hailing from Mumbai, Sameer Nair is a leading figure in India’s media and entertainment industry. He played a pivotal role in creating the hit quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. (2000–present) and has overseen the production of several acclaimed television series, including Criminal Justice (2019–2022), Hostages (2019–2020), Scam (2020–2023), and Gandhi (2025).

8. Sholay (Transl. Embers) ( India)

Director: Ramesh Sippy

North American Premiere

Saturday, September 6 – Roy Thomson Hall at 11:30 AM

Saturday, September 13 – Royal Alexandra Theatre at 6:30 PM

Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay (1975) remains one of the most electrifying milestones of Indian cinema, returning to the screen five decades after its release. Often called the ultimate “curry western,” it traces the journey of two wandering outlaws, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra), hired by ex-police chief Thakur (Sanjeev Kumar) to defend his village from the ferocious bandit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan).

The film brims with unforgettable moments, rousing action set pieces, playful romance, joyous songs of brotherhood, and a finale that redefined scale for Indian storytelling. Borrowing freely from spaghetti westerns, samurai epics, and buddy adventures, Sholay created its grammar of spectacle that would inspire generations of filmmakers. Underneath the excitement lies a thoughtful exploration of courage, loyalty, love, and the price of vengeance, ensuring its place as one of the greatest sagas ever told on the Indian screen.



About The Director

Born on 23 January 1947, Ramesh Sippy is a celebrated figure in Hindi cinema, recognised as a director, actor, and producer. He gained legendary status for helming Sholay (1975), a film widely regarded as a milestone in Indian filmmaking. In recognition of his contributions to cinema, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri in 2013. In 2017, he launched the Ramesh Sippy Academy of Cinema & Entertainment in Mumbai, a platform dedicated to nurturing aspiring filmmakers and actors.

9. Good Fortune (USA)

Director: Aziz Ansari

World Premiere

Saturday, September 6 – Roy Thomson Hall at 9:30 PM

Sunday, September 7 – Scotiabank Theatre at 5:45 PM

In theatres October 17th, Aziz Ansari’s latest comedy-fantasy brings together a dream cast including Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen, Sandra Oh, and Keke Palmer. Ansari stars as Arj, a struggling worker scraping by with odd jobs until a chance connection with wealthy tech bro Jeff (Rogen) spirals into chaos. When Arj loses both his career and a budding romance with colleague Elena (Palmer), the angel Gabriel (Reeves), weary of small-time miracles, intervenes. With a snap of divine mischief, he forces Arj and Jeff to swap lives, setting the stage for hilarious disasters and sharp social satire.

Witty, irreverent, and powered by its ensemble’s comic chemistry, Good Fortune cleverly tackles wealth, privilege, and the search for meaning in a world divided by excess and struggle.



About The Director

Hailing from Columbia, South Carolina, Aziz Ansari has built a celebrated career as a comedian, actor, filmmaker, and writer. Over the years, he has appeared in numerous films and television projects, most notably across 120 episodes of Parks and Recreation (2009–2015). He also conceived, directed, and starred in the acclaimed series Master of None (2015–2021). With Good Fortune (2025), Ansari makes his debut as a feature film director.

10. Jersey Boy (Canada)

Director: Jaskaran Singh

Market Screening

Monday, September 8 – TIFF Lightbox at 6:30 PM

*Access to this screening is restricted and available exclusively to those on a private guest list.*

Jersey Boy, set against the aftermath of 9/11, the story follows a young Sikh boy whose life is upended by a devastating family loss. As he comes of age in a nation where he constantly feels out of place, he grapples with preserving love, family bonds, and his own sense of identity. I interviewed cast member Praneet Akilla earlier this year, who will be appearing in this film.



About The Director

The film is the work of Sikh-Canadian storyteller Jaskaran Singh, who has written, directed, and produced several projects examining themes of belonging and cultural identity. His short films include A Turban & A Beard, Me|Her, and Copeless. His feature-length script Jersey Boy advanced to the Quarterfinals of the Academy Nicholl Fellowships in 2022 and was recognised on The CAPE List in 2021.

11. Days and Nights in the Forest (Transl. Aranyer Din Ratri)

Director: Satyajit Ray

TIFF Classics, India

Sunday, September 7 – TIFF Lightbox at 9:15 PM

Days and Nights in the Forest (Aranyer Din Ratri), Satyajit Ray’s 1970 Bengali-language drama, is adapted from Sunil Gangopadhyay’s novel and unfolds as an adventurous yet incisive character study. Centring on four friends from Calcutta seeking a brief escape in the countryside, the film uses their encounters to unravel hidden insecurities, social biases, and shifting dynamics between genders and classes. Playful in tone yet rich in observation, this newly restored classic, a Golden Bear nominee at the 20th Berlin International Film Festival, captures the spirit and contradictions of India’s urban youth in the late 1960s, while subtly examining caste, privilege, and human frailty.



About The Director

Satyajit Ray (1921–1992), born in Calcutta, stands as a towering figure in world cinema. Over his prolific career, he created an extraordinary body of work that spanned short films, documentaries, and acclaimed features. His masterpieces include the landmark Apu Trilogy, Pather Panchali (1955), Aparajito (1956), and Apur Sansar (1959), along with celebrated titles like The Music Room (1958), Mahanagar (1963), Charulata (1964), Nayak (1966), and Aranyer Din Ratri (1970). Recognised globally, Ray is regarded as one of India’s most groundbreaking and influential auteurs.

Parting Thoughts

As TIFF celebrates its 50th milestone, the presence of 11 South Asian stories on the world stage is more than representation, it’s a testament to the depth, diversity, and global resonance of these voices. From boundary-pushing debuts to restored classics, each film offers audiences a chance to witness culture, history, and imagination through fresh and fearless lenses.

So whether you’re chasing the energy of a world premiere or the intimacy of a rediscovered gem, this year’s festival promises unforgettable journeys that remind us why cinema continues to be one of the most powerful storytellers of our time.

Go ahead, dive into the excitement, grab your tickets for your must-see films, and immerse yourself in the cinematic magic of TIFF!

