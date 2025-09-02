Cover Stories / Cover Story: 11 Films Showcase South Asian Talent At TIFF 50

Cover Story: 11 Films Showcase South Asian Talent At TIFF 50

Cover Stories Sep 02, 2025

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Mehak Kapoor | Entertainment Editor

Author

Mehak Kapoor (@makeba_93) is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience in anchoring and content creation for TV and digital platforms. Passionate about storytelling and factual reporting, she enjoys engaging with diverse audiences. Outside of work, she finds solace i...

COMMENTS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE