Cover Story: 8 South Asian Supermodels Who Have Dominated The World’s Runways
Cover Stories Aug 04, 2025
For our August 2025 cover story, we turn our lens to the runway. In today’s world of influencers, brand ambassadors and TikTok superstars, we thought what better time than now to take a look at the origin story of fashion influence. The ramp.
Since the iconic once-in-a-lifetime, never-to-be-repeated fashion era of the 90s, there has been a supersonic stream of stylish barrier-breaking South Asian stalwarts strutting down the runway.
These models have and continue to defy cultural norms, blast colourism and dismantle Eurocentric beauty standards with their unabashed beauty doctrines.
Here are eight South Asian models who are doing just that!
Yasmeen Ghauri:
The OG With The Iconic Swagger
What They Said
“Lots of girls try to imitate her walk, but it’s not easy because no one has the long legs or body … it became the new style of walking on the runway” — Karl Lagerfeld tells Fashion Television
“She wasn’t just the average runway model; she was the moment. Ghauri didn’t just wear clothes — she became them.” — L’Officiel USA, 2025
What She Said
“People often ask if I’m Pakistani or Indian. I identify with both… My father’s family came from Ghōr, Afghanistan. I’m proud to be half South + Central Asian.” — Yasmeen Ghauri via Instagram, 2022
Born on March 23, 1971, in Montreal, Quebec, Yasmeen Ghauri grew up in a multicultural household — her German mother and Pakistani father, originally from Hyderabad, India, raised her in the Muslim faith. But her path would soon diverge from tradition and lead her to the world’s most glamorous catwalks.
At 17, Yasmeen was discovered by Edward Zaccaria, artistic director of Platine Coiffure, as she walked by his hair salon in Montreal. At the time, she was working at McDonald’s, where she’d just been named Employee of the Month. Despite her parents’ disapproval, she pursued modeling with fierce determination, debuting in Milan and Paris, and moving to New York City in 1990 (with Zaccaria’s help), where her exotic beauty and hypnotic walk captivated the fashion elite.
Her first major cover was for Elle Magazine in January 1991, and it wasn’t long before she was walking for the biggest names in fashion.
For the uninitiated Ghauri was part of an elite group of models in the 90s who defied gravity and expectations, “The Girls”, which included fellow Canadian Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell (who were called the “Trinity”), were also joined by Helena Christensen, Claudia Schiffer, Kate Moss and Christy Turlington. Not only did Ghauri et al rule the runways of the major fashion capitals, they also became superstars in the zeitgeist of pop culture. They weren’t just models. They were SUPERMODELS providing the origin story for the term, which we see bandied about quite frivolously today.
And then there was her walk.
To this day, aspiring models study her swagger. Tyra Banks called it the “walk of life.” Gianni Versace, who viewed her as his muse for Versace, described her hip swivels as “ball-bearing”. It wasn’t just a strut. It was a declaration.
She became the face of Chanel, Hermès, Lanvin, Jil Sander, Anne Klein, and Valentino Couture, and was photographed by legends like Mario Testino, Gilles Bensimon, Steven Meisel and Patrick Demarchelier, who called her his “favorite subject”. She broke barriers for South Asian women in fashion, becoming the first South Asian model to land a luxury beauty contract, first South Asian to be a Victoria’s Secret Angel and the first South Asian to appear on the cover of Vogue. Proving that she truly was a barrier-breaker, she still had to do her makeup for most shows as well as for her first cover with Elle, due to challenges in finding the right colour for her skin.
Major Moments
- Gianni Versace (1991–1993, including the iconic “Bondage” show)
- Became the face of Chanel, Anne Klein and Christian Dior (1991)
- Became the face of Valentino Couture and Versace (1992)
- Became face of Hermes and Lanvin (1993)
- Walked at Chanel Haute Couture, Jean Paul Gaultier, Dolce & Gabbana, Thierry Mugler, Christian Lacroix, Azzedine Alaïa and many more
- First South Asian to be a Victoria’s Secret Angel and to walk at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (1996)
- Elton John’s “Sacrifice” music video (1990)
- Her January 1991 Vogue Italia cover, shot by Meisel, was a career milestone, solidifying her as the first South Asian model to grace the cover of Vogue
- Vogue Germany (September 1990, May 1991, June 1992, June 1993, September 1993, June 1994)
- Vogue Italia (January 1991, photographed by Steven Meisel)
- Vogue Spain (May 1992) and Vogue US (April 1992)
- Ghauri’s first major cover was for Elle photographed by Mario Testino in January 1991
- French Elle (July and December 1990)
- She was later photographed by Gilles Bensimon for Elle in 1993.
Ujjwala Raut:
India’s First Supermodel Who Took Paris by Storm
What They Said
“Oh you’re so beautiful!” — Emmanuel Ungaro
What She Said
“I’m glad that I’m not blonde and blue-eyed either because the competition for jobs for them is even more fierce. There are so many of them, as opposed to me. There are not many girls who look like me. If I didn’t look this way, I don’t think that I would be where I am today”.— Ujjwala Raut, while talking to Raj Girn, Open Chest With Raj Girn
Born on June 11, 1978, in Mumbai, Ujjwala Raut grew up in Dahisar, a modest suburb, as the daughter of a Deputy Commissioner of Police. Raised in a Marathi-speaking household with five sisters, she was grounded in discipline, resilience, and quiet ambition. Her journey from commerce student to global runway royalty is the stuff of fashion folklore.
At 17, Ujjwala entered the Femina Miss India 1996 contest and won the coveted Femina Look of the Year title. That win catapulted her into the Elite Model Look Contest in Nice, France, where she placed among the top 15 finalists—a historic moment for Indian representation in international modeling.
Her first major work came soon after, walking for Emanuel Ungaro and Yves Saint Laurent—back when Saint Laurent himself was still part of the brand. She quickly became a muse for the Parisian elite. She was also the first Indian model to be the face of Yves Saint Laurent, and later mentored aspiring models on MTV’s “Supermodel of the Year” and co-hosted the “Kingfisher Calendar Hunt” with Milind Soman.
Major Moments
- Walked Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (2002 & 2003)
- Walked Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Oscar de la Renta, Valentino, Roberto Cavalli, Diane von Furstenberg, Betsey Johnson, Hugo Boss, Cynthia Rowley, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy and more.
Lakshmi Menon:
The Graceful Disruptor
What They Said
“[She’s] the girl of the season … personifying the powerful modern woman”. — Nicola Formichetti, stylist and former artistic director of Diesel
What She Said
“It’s an industry that’s dominated by blond-haired, blue-eyed women. Other ethnicities come after.” — Lakshmi Menon, addressing industry bias during an interview with The New York Times
Born on November 4, 1981, in Bangalore, Lakshmi Menon studied Sociology at Bangalore University and began modeling to earn extra money. She was discovered by Jean Paul Gaultier (it was reported that he saw her in a magazine), and quickly became a Paris runway staple.
Lakshmi’s first major break came in 2006, walking for Hermès. Her mahogany skin and sharp features defied the Eurocentric norms of the time, while challenging head-on South Asia’s obsession with fair skin. This sociologist turned heads and became the face of Max Mara, Givenchy, and Bergdorf Goodman, and was featured in French Vogue and US Vogue editorials. Riccardo Tisci, the former Creative Director of Givenchy, noted her “impressive personality” was integral to his shows.
This wasn’t just modeling. This was a reckoning. She didn’t fit in; she stood out and forced fashion to wake up.
Major Moments
- Walked Hermès S/S 2006 (campaign and runway)
- Named “This Year’s Model” by Vogue 2008
- Walked Givenchy Fall Couture 2009
- Walked Jean Paul Gaultier, Chanel, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Givenchy and more.
- H&M Holiday Campaigns (2008 & 2009)
- First Indian model featured in the Pirelli Calendar 2011
- Vogue: India, US, France, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar
Neelam Gill:
The British Punjabi Trailblazer Who Walked Her Truth
What They Said
“[She’s] the future of British beauty.”— Christopher Bailey (Former Burberry CEO/Creative Director)
What She Said
“I feel sorry for online trolls. I’ve been through bullying and depression, and I use my platform to speak up about it. Women of colour need to talk about how they feel to people in positions of privilege who may not see things from their perspective.” — Neelam Gill talking to Stylist Magazine, 2017
Born on April 27, 1995, in Coventry, England, Neelam Kaur Gill grew up in a modest flat above a family-run shop, raised by her mother Rajan Gill, a makeup artist, and her stepfather Harpreet Gill, whose surname she proudly adopted. Her Punjabi Sikh heritage runs deep, and it’s this cultural richness that she’s carried with grace into every fashion capital she’s conquered.
Neelam’s journey into fashion began at just 13 years old, when she was spotted by a scout at The Clothes Show Live. A year later, she signed with NEXT Model Management, still in school and dreaming of becoming a fashion journalist. But destiny had other plans.
Her runway debut came in September 2013, when she walked for Burberry at London Fashion Week — a seismic moment that marked her official arrival. Christopher Bailey, the then CEO/Creative Director of the brand, made it clear that he wanted Gill to keep her authentic Indian self and encouraged her to embrace her unique Indian features, including her gorgeous dark hue and thick eyebrows.
Just a year later, she made history as the first Indian-origin model featured in a Burberry campaign, breaking barriers with her elegance and poise.
Neelam Gill isn’t just a model — she’s a movement. A fierce advocate for mental health, body confidence, and racial equity, she’s turned every runway into a platform for change. Her TEDx Talk “Resilience & Recovery” (2021) and inclusion in The Sikh 100 Under 30 List (2020) are testaments to her impact.
Major Moments
- Walked Burberry (2013 debut + 2014 campaign)
- Abercrombie & Fitch (face of the brand in 2015)
- L’Oréal Paris (first British Indian ambassador, 2017)
- Walked Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (2024, New York—only brown model on the runway)
- Walked Dior, Puma, Kanye West’s Adidas show, and Rohit Bal
- Covers of Vogue India, Stylist Magazine, Harrods Magazine, and was the first digital cover star for Marie Claire in 2020.
Shanina Shaik:
Defying Descriptions
What They Said
Zuhair Murad, the Lebanese designer known for red carpet glamour, dressed her for the Cannes Film Festival, showcasing her as the centerpiece of his collection.
What She Said
“Being culturally ambiguous and having to deal with bullying made me strong and independent.” — Shanina Sheikh speaking to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia
Born on February 11, 1991, in Melbourne, Shanina Shaik is of Pakistani, Saudi, and Lithuanian descent. She began modeling at age 8 for Myer, took a break for school, and returned at 15 — eventually finishing as runner-up on Make Me A Supermodel.
Her breakthrough came in 2011, walking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She became the sixth Australian to do so, joining the ranks of Miranda Kerr and Abbey Lee Kershaw.
Rihanna picked her for Savage x Fenty. Versace, Chanel and Moschino fought over her. Sports Illustrated put her on the cover. All of this is not despite her mixed heritage but because of it.
While we live in a world where we are expected to pick a side, she picks all of them. Her Pakistani passion, Saudi fire and Lithuanian resilience all equally woven through her being and embedded in her soul.
It wasn’t about belonging. It was about redefining what belonging means.
Major Moments
- Walked Victoria’s Secret (2011 debut + 2016 show)
- Walked Chanel Pre-Fall 2012, Jason Wu, Oscar de la Renta, Tom Ford David Koma, Stella McCartney, L’Wren Scott, Blumarine
- Vogue India, Cosmopolitan, Harper’s Bazaar: Arabia, Singapore
Pooja Mor:
From Engineering Equations To Fashion Equilibrium
What They Said
“She’s one of the 500 people shaping the global fashion industry.”— Business of Fashion
What She Said
“Back then, I hadn’t travelled the world. Now, I have grown and experienced many cultures. I’m now more rooted in a lot of different cultures and have found myself in a lot of different things. It’s not just one singular understanding or vision of life. It’s about learning about lots of different cultures and becoming this person that holds a bigger picture of the world.” — Pooja Mor tells Grazia Singapore
Born on November 6, 1991, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Pooja Mor was raised in a traditional Indian household that prized education and discipline. She earned a B.Tech in Engineering from Nirma University in Ahmedabad, and was doing her MBA but her heart beat to a different rhythm—one of elegance, movement, and visual poetry.
While still in college, Pooja entered the Clean & Clear Ahmedabad Times Fresh Face contest in 2012 … and won. That spark led her to Delhi, where she began freelancing as a model, often facing exploitative shoots and unpaid gigs. She told her parents she was going on vacation — but instead, she was chasing her dream.
It wasn’t luck. It was hunger.
And that hunger was satiated when her big break came. Thanks to a friend from Elite Model Management who posted her photo on Instagram. The agency reached out, and by 2015, she was signed and was walking the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2016 show in Palm Springs. This then motivated her to lay roots in New York City that year.
Since then, she has been prominent in high-profile campaigns and catwalks. Leaning into her traditional Kathak training for her movements, Mor tells Grazia Singapore, “if you’re dialed into Indian classical dance, you will have more elegance. My hands would move more gracefully, like the Divine as the dance is inspired by the Gods”. Mor has been charging the runway by bringing intellect and intention to every ramp.
Major Moments
- Walked Louis Vuitton Cruise 2016 (Palm Springs debut)
- Walked Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 (viral moment after a runway fall—she got up and finished with grace)
- Walked Alexander McQueen, Prabal Gurung, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Elie Saab, Stella McCartney, Roberto Cavalli and more
- Vogue: India, Italia, Arabia, Numéro China, TED Talk
Radhika Nair:
The Balenciaga Muse Who Broke Beauty Barriers
What They Said
“Designers today are interested in characters with a look and attitude. They want to dress these characters and their stories. Radhika, and girls like her, represent this and a youth culture that’s more accepting of the way people are.” — Henry Mackintosh Thomas, casting director
What She Said
“Diversity isn’t just about race and color but about accepting flaws. I have scars on my face. I never airbrush—it’s part of my story.” — Radhika Nair while talking to Vogue India
Born on June 4, 1991, in Kerala, and raised in Jharkhand, Radhika Nair’s story is one of quiet rebellion and bold breakthroughs. A commerce student in Bangalore with a love for photography and Carnatic music, she never imagined she’d become the first Indian woman to walk for Balenciaga under Demna Gvasalia’s creative direction.
Radhika was scouted in 2012 and began modeling after moving to Mumbai. But her defining moment came in 2016, when stylist Nikhil D introduced her to casting director Henry Mackintosh Thomas in Delhi. That meeting led to her exclusive casting for Balenciaga’s SS17 show in Paris—a seismic shift in Indian representation on the global fashion stage.
Nair is also an amateur photographer and inspired by the works of Pieter Hugo, Martin Parr, and Bharat Sikka. Her work has been published in W Magazine and Vogue, showcasing her eye for raw, unfiltered beauty.
Major Moments
- Walked Balenciaga (Exclusive), Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Chloé, Burberry
- Walked JW Anderson, Etro, Vetements, Loewe, Emilio Pucci, Anna Sui, Prabal Gurung, Jil Sander, Sportmax, Zimmerman
- Opened for Esteban Cortazar, a rare honor for any model
Bhumika Arora:
The Monsoon That Hit Milan
What They Said
“One of the strongest ambassadors of her country … not only gorgeous, but also charismatic”. — Olivier Rousteing, Creative Director of Balmain
What She Said
“Being Indian definitely helped me… I started embracing my Indian look and culture even more.” — Bhumika Arora while speaking to Vogue India
Born in Karnal, Haryana, Bhumika Arora studied Business Administration in Chandigarh before stepping into fashion. Bullied for her height and features, (she was called a “boy”), she found her calling when a friend submitted her photo to a local magazine—her image was printed, and her destiny was sealed.
The model who was seen as too tall and too angular became undeniable.
She worked as an air hostess and walked for Indian designers like Varun Bahl and Manish Arora before being signed by Elite Paris and The Society NYC. Her international debut came in 2014 for Dries Van Noten in Paris.
She didn’t let the bright lights and fast lanes blur her authenticity (refusing sheer ensembles), and proved that brown skin and sharp cheekbones belonged in Balmain’s Army.
Major Moments
- Walked Alexander Wang, Marc Jacobs, Balmain, Chanel, Fendi, Versace and more
- Walked Chanel Cruise 2016/17 in Havana
- Vogue: India, Italia, Elle UK, Harper’s Bazaar, Grazia
Cover Image Credits:
Ujjwala Raut: IG @ujjwalaraut
Neelam Gill: IG @neelamkg
Shanina Shaik: people.com/style/victorias-secret-fashion-show-canceled-this-year-says-longtime-angel-shanina-shaik/
Bhumika Arora: thesocietymanagement.com/society-women/146-bhumika-arora.web
Pooja Mor: IG @poojamor
Yasmeen Ghauri: IG @yasmeenghauri
Lakshmi Menon: IG @menonlakshmi
Radhika Nair: vogue.com/article/radhika-nair-balenciaga-model-photographer. Photo: Monica Feudi / Indigital.tv
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
