When Amma Says “Don’t Get Me Anything”, But She’ll Be Glad You Did Anyway With These Mother’s Day Gifts
Lifestyle May 01, 2026
A thoughtful South Asian Mother’s Day gift guide featuring meaningful, culturally rooted gifts she’ll truly feel, from keepsakes to skincare and artisanal treats.
Mother’s Day always carries a quiet weight to it, the kind that isn’t always spoken, but deeply felt. It shows up in the way we think about everything she’s held together, often without recognition, the sacrifices that slowly became invisible, the traditions she kept alive without ever asking for credit. It’s in the way her presence shaped what home feels like, even in the smallest, most ordinary moments.
And as we grow, the way we give to her begins to change. It’s no longer about finding something that looks beautiful, it’s about finding something that feels like her. Something that reflects her story, her care, her softness, her strength. The gifts that stay with us are the ones that carry intention, the ones that quietly say, I see you, I remember, and I honour all that you are.
This Mother’s Day, I found myself leaning into gifts that feel more personal, more rooted, more meaningful. Pieces that go beyond the surface and invite connection, memory, and a little everyday beauty.
Kahani
There’s something deeply meaningful about preserving a mother’s story in her own voice, and Kahani does this in a way that feels both gentle and intentional. Through simple prompts sent via WhatsApp, mothers and grandmothers share their memories as voice notes, from cherished recipes to stories of childhood and migration, all in their own time and comfort. Those moments are then shaped into a beautifully written hardcover memoir, complete with QR codes so you can hear their voice long after the moment has passed. With Mother’s Day approaching, this feels like more than a gift, it feels like a way to hold on to her story in the most real way possible.
Sahajan
Rooted in the wisdom of Ayurveda and refined through modern science, Sahajan offers skincare that feels less like a routine and more like a return to self. The Radiance Ritual Set brings together their most-loved essentials, thoughtfully formulated with ingredients like Triphala, Gotu Kola, and Neem, to nourish the skin in a way that feels intuitive and deeply restoring. It’s the kind of Mother’s Day gifts that invite her to slow down, to take a moment for herself, and to experience care that feels both familiar and intentional.
Elements
For something that feels indulgent but still thoughtful, the Soma Collection by Elements Truffles is one of those gifts that quietly stands out. A full collection of handcrafted dark chocolate bars made with fair-trade Ecuadorian cacao and infused with Ayurvedic superfoods, each piece is created in small batches using clean, organic ingredients, free from dairy, refined sugar, and anything unnecessary. It’s rich, grounding, and feels like more than just chocolate, it feels like a moment of pause, something she can savour slowly and fully.
Junglee
There’s something fun and nostalgic about Junglee, especially in the way it brings South Asian flavours into something so easy and refreshing. Their alcohol-free mocktails, with blends like mango, lychee, and ginger, feel vibrant and familiar all at once. It’s the kind of gift that works whether she’s celebrating with family or just taking a quiet moment for herself, something light, feel-good, and a little unexpected.
The Gabble Company
For Mother’s Day gifts that are small but full of personality, The Gabble Company brings a sense of culture and joy into everyday moments. Their greeting cards and art prints, inspired by Punjabi heritage and crafted in Canada, feel expressive and thoughtful without trying too hard. It’s the kind of addition that makes a gift feel more personal, something that speaks in a way only you would choose for her.
ChaDaCup
Sometimes the best gifts are the ones that make her laugh, and ChaDaCup leans into that in the most relatable way. Their desi-inspired mugs and cards bring humour into everyday routines, adding a little lightness to her day. It’s simple, it’s honest, and it reminds you that joy doesn’t always have to be grand to be meaningful.
Aga Khan Museum Shop
If you’re looking for Mother’s Day gifts that feel timeless and considered, the Aga Khan Museum Shop offers a beautifully curated mix of jewellery, books, textiles, and home accents inspired by rich artistic traditions. Each piece feels intentional, something she can keep, wear, or display in a way that carries meaning. It’s the kind of place where you find something that truly feels like it was meant for her.
At the end of it all, Mother’s Day isn’t really about how much you give, it’s about how deeply you feel. It’s about choosing something that reflects her, her story, her presence, and the quiet ways she’s shaped your life. Whether it’s something she can hold, use, taste, or come back to over time, the most meaningful gifts are the ones that say what we don’t always say enough, that she is seen, valued, and deeply appreciated.
Suggested Reading:
Mother’s Day Special: What Are Our ANOKHI Moms’ Timeless Beauty Secrets?
The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide For Your Desi Mom
Kiran R. Khan | Culture & Lifestyle Editor
Author
Kiran R. Khan (@kiranrkhanandco) is a journalism graduate from Sheridan College, possesses an extensive freelance portfolio encompassing various topics, including lifestyle posts and profile stories. Kiran loves to craft engaging content that resonates with readers, aiming to leave a lasting impress...
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