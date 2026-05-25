The Stories Behind the Spice: 7 South Asian Dishes Carrying Stories of Migration, Memory & Survival
Lifestyle May 25, 2026
South Asia is not a monolith. It never has been. Yet for too long, global menus have flattened 1.9 billion people into a single basket of “curry.” This Heritage Month, we’re pushing back. Explore 7 South Asian dishes carrying powerful stories of migration, memory, survival, culture, and regional identity.
Below are seven dishes from seven distinct regions: Tamil, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Pakistani, Sri Lankan, and Nepali. Each recipe tells a real story of drought, partition, migration, trade routes, or royal ambition. No lengthy essays. Just the food, and the history carried in every bite.
Kuzhi Paniyaram (Tamil Nadu)
In the Chettinad region of Tamil Nadu, nothing goes to waste. Kuzhi Paniyaram was born from leftover idli or dosa batter, cooked in a special cast-iron mould pan until crisp outside and soft inside. The dish reflects the Chettiar community’s resourcefulness and love for bold flavour—curry leaves, mustard seeds, black pepper, and green chilli transforming something simple into something unforgettable.
Recipe
Ingredients:
- 2 cups fermented idli/dosa batter
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 green chilli, chopped
- Curry leaves
- 1 tsp mustard seeds
- Oil or ghee
Method:
- Heat oil in a pan and sauté mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, and chilli.
- Mix into the batter.
- Pour into a greased paniyaram pan and cook until golden on both sides.
- Serve with coconut chutney.
Maash di Dal (Punjab – India/Pakistan)
Before butter chicken became global, there was Maash di Dal: humble black urad lentils simmered slowly for hours over clay hearths. During the 1947 Partition, Punjabi families carried dried lentils with them as they crossed borders, making this dish a symbol of survival, comfort, and memory on both sides of Punjab.
Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 cup whole black urad dal
- 1 onion, sliced
- 2 tomatoes, chopped
- Ginger, garlic, green chilli
- Butter or ghee
- Salt, turmeric, cumin
Method:
- Soak lentils overnight.
- Pressure cook until soft.
- In butter or ghee, sauté onions, ginger, garlic, tomatoes, and spices.
- Add lentils and simmer for 30–40 minutes.
- Finish with a spoon of butter and serve with roti.
Shorshe Ilish (Bengal – India/Bangladesh)
No fish defines a people the way hilsa defines Bengalis. Cooked in a pungent mustard sauce with green chillies and mustard oil, Shorshe Ilish is deeply tied to Bengal’s river systems and monsoon culture. After the migrations of 1947 and 1971, many families carried mustard oil and dried fish with them, preserving a taste of home through displacement.
Recipe
Ingredients:
- 4 pieces hilsa fish
- 3 tbsp yellow mustard seeds
- 2 green chillies
- Turmeric and salt
- Mustard oil
Method:
- Blend mustard seeds with water and chilli into a paste.
- Rub fish with salt and turmeric.
- Heat mustard oil and lightly sear fish.
- Add mustard paste and simmer gently for 10 minutes.
- Serve with steamed rice.
Ringan No Olo (Gujarat)
In the dry regions of Kutch and Saurashtra, food traditions evolved around scarcity and resilience. Ringan No Olo is a smoky roasted eggplant dish often prepared without onion or garlic, reflecting Jain and Kathiawadi cooking traditions. Its deep charred flavour comes from cooking directly over open flame, a method shaped by drought conditions and limited fuel.
Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 large eggplant
- 2 tomatoes, chopped
- Green chilli
- Salt, turmeric, red chilli powder
- Oil and coriander
Method:
- Roast eggplant directly over flame until charred and soft.
- Peel and mash.
- Cook tomatoes, chilli, and spices in oil.
- Add mashed eggplant and mix well.
- Garnish with coriander and serve with rotli.
Sindhi Koki (Pakistan – Sindh)
Sindhi traders once travelled across what is now Pakistan and Western India carrying foods that could be cooked quickly over coals. Koki, a crispy, layered flatbread filled with onions, herbs, and spices, became both travel food and comfort food. After Partition, displaced Sindhi Hindu communities preserved the recipe as a connection to a homeland many could never return to.
Recipe
Ingredients:
- 2 cups whole wheat flour
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- Green chilli, coriander leaves
- Cumin seeds
- Salt and oil
Method:
- Mix all ingredients into a stiff dough.
- Roll into thick flatbreads.
- Cook on a hot tawa with oil or ghee until crisp and golden.
- Serve with yogurt or pickle.
Chicken Kari (Sri Lanka)
Among Sri Lanka’s Moor communities, Chicken Kari reflects centuries of Indian Ocean trade. Arab traders, South Indian influence, and local Sri Lankan ingredients merged to create coconut-rich curries flavoured with pandan leaves, roasted curry powder, and warming spices. Every ingredient tells a migration story.
Recipe
Ingredients:
- 500g chicken
- 1 onion, sliced
- Garlic and ginger
- Curry leaves and pandan leaf
- Coconut milk
- Sri Lankan curry powder
Method:
- Sauté onions, curry leaves, pandan, ginger, and garlic.
- Add chicken and curry powder.
- Cook until browned.
- Add coconut milk and simmer until tender.
- Serve with rice or string hoppers.
Wo (Nepal)
Made by the Newar community of the Kathmandu Valley, Wo is a crisp lentil pancake often prepared during festivals and celebrations. Unlike the heavy lentil dishes outsiders may expect, Wo is light, spiced, and deeply tied to Newari identity and centuries-old Kathmandu traditions dating back to the Malla kingdoms.
Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 cup black lentils, soaked overnight
- Ginger
- Cumin
- Turmeric
- Salt
- Oil
Method:
- Blend soaked lentils into a thick batter.
- Add ginger, cumin, turmeric, and salt.
- Pour onto a hot greased pan like a pancake.
- Cook until crisp on both sides.
- Serve with achar or spicy tomato chutney.
To sum it up.
One subcontinent. Seven stories. Zero monoliths.
South Asian cuisine cannot be reduced to one spice blend or one restaurant menu. It is layered with migration, memory, trade, survival, celebration, and identity. Every region carries its own history and every dish carries a piece of home.
This Heritage Month, try making one of these recipes. Learn where it comes from. Ask questions. Share the story behind it.
Because food has always been more than food.
Suggested Reading:
How You Can Use The Revival Of South Asian Embroidery To Elevate Your Home
Kiran R. Khan | Culture & Lifestyle Editor
Author
Kiran R. Khan (@kiranrkhanandco) is a journalism graduate from Sheridan College, possesses an extensive freelance portfolio encompassing various topics, including lifestyle posts and profile stories. Kiran loves to craft engaging content that resonates with readers, aiming to leave a lasting impress...
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