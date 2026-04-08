From Funnel Necks to Balloon Pants: 5 Spring 2026 Fashion Trends You Need Now!

Discover the biggest spring 2026 fashion trends, from funnel-neck jackets, brooches, pops of colour, bandanas and scarves, to balloon pants and more! Spring 2026 is shaping up to be a season of bold contrasts, with structure meeting play and statement styles having their rightful moment at centre stage. From sculptural silhouettes to expressive accessories, this is the perfect time to refresh your closet with pieces that feel both elevated and effortless. This season, keep an eye on South Asian designers like Manish Malhotra, Kartik Research, and Payal Singhal (to name a few), who are rocking this season’s trends.

This spring, you can expect funnel-neck jackets that bring drama to everyday outerwear, brooches that double as statement styling pieces, and pops of colour that instantly energize a look. As well, this spring we are seeing the return of bandanas and scarves, styled in fresh, versatile ways. I am also loving that balloon pants are part of the spring lineup, blending comfort with polish. All in all, this spring, fashion-lovers can expect a trendy lineup that feels as dynamic as it is wearable. Whether you’re looking to make a statement or subtly update your wardrobe, these are the trends and designers are crucial to have on your radar this spring.

Funnel-Neck Jackets

A little structure goes a long way. Funnel-neck jackets instantly elevate a look and add a sharp, modern edge without trying too hard. They frame the face nicely and bring a sense of intention to even the most casual outfits. Throw one on with denim or tailored pants, and the whole look feels more refined.

Brooches

I remember the days when I wanted to wear my mom’s brooch. It felt like the kind of grown-up piece you wore once you’d made it. So I am loving that brooches are making a quiet comeback in spring 2026 fashion, but in a much cooler way. Think less traditional, more unexpected placement on blazers, dresses, headpieces, or even outerwear. Depending on the placement, a brooch adds personality and shine without overwhelming your look. It’s an easy styling trick that feels thoughtful and a little bit vintage in the absolute best way.

Pops Of Colour

Sometimes all you need is one standout piece. A bold bag, a bright heel, or even a colourful layer can completely change the effect an outfit can have. Adding a pop of colour brings energy to neutrals and easily elevates everyday looks. The key is to keep the rest simple and let the colour do the talking. Colours that are all the rage this season include bright reds, lime green, fuchsia, dusty rose, pale blues, butter yellows, and rich purples. Earthy tones are always on trend during spring, but don’t be afraid to mix it up with a pop of bright colour.

Bandanas & Scarves

Bandanas and scarves are light, versatile, and effortlessly stylish. They can be worn around the neck, in your hair, or tied onto a bag for a subtle detail. But, this season, they’re being used as belts and more, so feel free to mix it up!

Bandanas and scarves are perfect for layering without adding bulk, especially during spring, when the weather can’t seem to make up its mind! Needless to say, adding a scarf or bandana to your wardrobe is one decision you won’t regret, as it always makes an outfit feel a bit more complete.

Balloon Pants

Volume is having an absolute moment right now, with balloon pants leading the way, and I am completely here for it! With their relaxed fit and tapered ankle, they create a silhouette that feels both comfortable and stylish. They add instant interest to a simple top and are surprisingly easy to dress up (with a pair of heels for a night out) or down (with a simple slip-on sandal). This is one of the spring 2026 fashion trends I’ll definitely be buying into!

As the season unfolds, these spring 2026 fashion trends offer the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe with pieces that feel both current and personal. Whether you gravitate toward the structure of a funnel-neck jacket, the nostalgia of a brooch, or the playful volume of balloon pants, this season is all about styling with confidence. With South Asian designers continuing to push creativity and craftsmanship to the forefront, fashion lovers have no shortage of inspiration to step into spring with style.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com @azafashions

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