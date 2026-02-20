NYFW Fall 2026: Where Heritage Met High Fashion With Bibhu Mohapatra & Prabal Gurung

From February 11 to 16, 2026, NYFW Fall 2026 (New York Fashion Week) featured bold trends, standout runway moments, and a mix of drama and nostalgia that defined the season’s biggest looks. Among the highlights were South Asian designers Bibhu Mohapatra and Prabal Gurung, whose collections infused the runway with distinctive cultural influence and nostalgic depth. Fashion’s biggest stage in New York was busy last week, and the style moments still have our heads in a tizzy! From February 11 to 16, 2026, New York Fashion Week took over the city once again, bringing bold runway statements, fresh trends, and unforgettable looks from some of the world’s most talented designers for Fall 2026. This season delivered a perfect mix of drama and comfort, with designers playing with texture, colour, and silhouette in ways that felt both innovative and nostalgic. Among those commanding attention were South Asian designers Bibhu Mohapatra and Prabal Gurung , whose collections brought distinctive South Asian influences to the runway. From striking shapes to intricate details and statement-making styling, the shows were packed with standout fashion that is setting the tone for the year ahead. Check out some of our favourite looks!

Bibhu Mohapatra

At New York Fashion Week, Bibhu Mohapatra unveiled his Fall 2026 collection, “She Is the Balance,” a powerful exploration of the modern woman as both intellectual and visionary. This collection had some of my favourite looks. Mohapatra shares that he drew inspiration from the Brahma-vadini, the Vedic women philosophers who pursued truth beyond social boundaries. Mohapatra translated this idea of transcendence into a gorgeous collection.

I loved the array of colours used, such as rich golds, deep blues, earthy browns, and jewel-toned purples, creamy neutrals, and bold touches of magenta and maroon, all of which created a palette that felt both nostalgic and reimagined. One of my favourite parts of this collection was the use of intricate textures, delicate floral detailing, feather accents, ornate beadwork, and elegant gloves, which brought depth and drama to the runway, while the silhouettes carried a distinct retro vibe. The result was a collection that balanced strength and softness, reflecting the heart of Mohapatra’s vision.

Prabal Gurung

At New York Fashion Week, Prabal Gurung presented a Fall 2026 collection rooted in nostalgia, identity, and a sense of home. According to Gurung, the collection is centred on the question “Where is home now?” The collection blends personal history with modern elegance, drawing on his Nepali heritage and reimagining familiar silhouettes from his school days through a contemporary lens. The collection features a vast offering of bright royal blues, deep velvet tones, metallic silver, silky black materials, and soft chiffon powder rose, fun feathers, creating a rich visual contrast, while tailored pieces are balanced with looser, more relaxed shapes that emphasize comfort. I absolutely loved the thoughtful accents, such as a belt that cinched the waist, headpieces, delicate beadwork, and statement brooches, which added structure and refinement. I also adored the floral fishnet stockings and vintage-inspired heels, which reinforced the collection’s retro spirit. Overall, I really appreciated this collection’s throwback aesthetic, which effortlessly evoked comfort and nostalgia while celebrating craftsmanship and timeless style.

Through distinct lenses of heritage, identity, and nostalgia, Bibhu Mohapatra and Prabal Gurung reminded audiences that the runway is not just about trends — it is about perspective. Their collections balanced strength with softness, memory with modernity, and craftsmanship with cultural depth. In a season defined by drama and comfort, these designers did more than present beautiful clothes; they shaped a conversation about belonging, legacy, and the evolving face of global fashion.