Not Your Mom’s Gold Set: Jewellery Trends to Watch in 2026

In 2026, South Asian jewellery trends are embracing boldness and exciting energy that strikes a great balance between modernity and tradition, a far cry from your mom’s gold set – including statement pieces, vibrant colours, contemporary pearls, and more.

Nothing completes an outfit quite like the right jewellery, and in 2026, South Asian jewellery is stepping into a bold, fashion-forward moment that’s a far cry from your mom’s gold set. You can expect to be wowed by a wonderful mix of centuries-old craftsmanship meeting modern design, resulting in pieces that are confident and impossible to ignore.

From two-finger rings to mixed-metal designs, statement jewellery is taking a bold stance and making sure everyone in the back of the room can hear it clearly! In addition, you can expect to see more pops of colour, pearls in a contemporary form, and much more. Read on to learn more about this new era of jewellery and see which trends you may adopt this year!

Bold Two-Finger Rings & Fusion Statement Pieces I’ve always found two-finger rings to be bold and edgy, instantly taking any outfit to the next level, so I am thrilled to see them trending this year. Similarly, I love that statement pieces are leading the charge in 2026, mixing modern designs and traditional styles, such as Kundan and Polki. According to FusionVogue, “Polki jewellery uses uncut, raw diamonds in their natural form, while Kundan jewellery uses glass stones set in gold. Polki pieces often have a more antique, rustic look compared to the polished, glossy appearance of Kundan jewellery.” As we enter the Year of the Horse, this trend feels particularly fitting, welcoming distinctive pieces that bring fresh energy!

Mixed Metals & Sculptural Shapes Mixed metals and sculptural shapes are stepping into true main-character energy in 2026, and I am absolutely here for it! The idea of silver mixing with gold, unexpected curves, and artful forms feels high fashion and abstract, but still works off the runway! It is bold without trying too hard, which makes it perfect for a year focused on moving forward with expressive style that lets individuality shine. As an added bonus, these pieces double as wearable art, turning jewellery into a statement all on its own.

Colourful Gemstones Colourful jewel-tone gemstones are claiming their well-deserved moment in the spotlight in 2026, bringing a splash of excitement and personality to every look. If you love colour, you’ll be pleased to know that you have a variety of rich hues to choose from, including deep emeralds, sapphires, rubies, amethysts and more! These luxurious stones are often set in a mix of traditional styles and modern designs that let the colour do all the talking. This trend feels even more special as it celebrates South Asian jewellery’s love of colour while giving it a fresh, fashion-forward update! Modernized Pearls Some people may think pearls are a bit tacky or outdated, but that couldn’t be further from the truth! In 2026, pearls are truly in their glow-up era, leaving behind their antiquated reputation for something bolder and more fashion-driven. Whether they’re being combined with chunky silhouettes, paired with mixed metals, and or shaped in unexpected ways, pearls bring an effortless, fresh, and confident edge to any outfit! This new take on pearls is much more approachable, in my humble opinion, as they’re being styled for a generation that wants classic pieces with a contemporary twist.

AD/CZ Jewellery