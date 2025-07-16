Paris Goes Desi: South Asian Designers Dazzle The Runway At Couture Week FW25/26

Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025–2026 wrapped up in Paris last week, with notably stunning collections hitting the runway from South Asian designers Rahul Mishra and Mohammed Ashi. Mishra brought thoughtful and love-inspired pieces, while Ashi showcased bold sculptural silhouettes. Needless to say, both designers absolutely slayed, adding fresh designs and narratives to the global couture scene.
Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025–2026 took over Paris from July 7 to 10, showcasing a range of beloved designers who are redefining fashion through creativity, storytelling, and innovation. Among the standout names this season are Rahul Mishra and Mohammed Ashi, two South Asian designers bringing their unique perspectives and narratives to the couture runway (rumour has it, if you’re quiet enough, you can hear the whispers of the tale their clothes were telling)!
Mishra is well-known for incorporating intricate embroidery work and drawing inspiration from nature in his designs. Meanwhile, Ashi is celebrated for his beautiful use of sculptural silhouettes and much more. Together, their collections add to a growing presence of South Asian talent on the international fashion stage.
Check out some of our favourite looks from each collection below!
Rahul Mishra
Rahul Mishra’s Fall 2025 couture collection, ‘Becoming Love,’ had hearts beating on the Paris Haute Couture runway last week! Mishra took to Instagram to explain that the collection captures “…the evolution of love through seven stages: attraction, infatuation, surrender, reverence, devotion, obsession, and finally, death.”
According to Instagram, each stage represented using unique designs, such as by having “…hand-painted faces, veiled in shadow, brushed onto black taffeta.” I really enjoyed the thoughtfulness of this collection and the fact that each piece was obviously absolutely stunning (no surprises here though, am I right?)!
I absolutely love this bustier dress that’s made even more fabulous with the roses surrounding her!
This dress is truly stunning. I love the flowers, the sheer material, and how flowy and light it seems.
This dress is so unique. I love the detailed patterns, the fitted top and and bouncy skirt!
Studio Ashi by Mohammed Ashi
Ashi’s latest collection debuted last week and I’m still trying to recover. According to Ashi’s Instagram, the concept for these pieces were rooted in “the idea of a world in chaos”.
That’s where it all begins, the sounds echoing on the cobblestones, voices rising, a world in motion, hard and cold. Fragments of this story had to be found. It all started with pieces of old veils, tapestries, and illustrations, discovered while wandering through Paris flea markets. The silhouettes in this collection reflect a range of “obsessions and tributes to the past century, an old Paris, the richness of ancient cultures, a sense of decay, or the work of great photographers; yet always touched by contemporaneity.”
As you’ll see for yourself, Ashi truly brought this concept to life with the collection. There are subtle nods to classic styles, and femininity is captured with effortless grace. Each piece feels unique and ethereal, almost as if it’s whispering its own history in your ear. Needless to say, this collection absolutely knocked it out of the park for me!
I really love the bustier top and the exaggerated hips. It felt very feminine, but still edged with the more modern skirt.
This dress was super unique. The top had what seems to be a figures of animals, and the skirt adds a lighter touch. Again, keeping on theme, the dress is a bit edgy, while celebrating delicate feminine curves.
I just loved this combo of wide-leg pants with an oversized jacket. The details on the jacket, the contrasting hat and clutch, and the heels tied it all together for me!
Tanishq Jewellery
Tanishq Jewellery partnered with Rahul Mishra to take his collection to the next level. The gold, silver, and deep red and green jewels added the perfect contrast, enhancing each look without overpowering it. The statement pieces were bold yet elegant. But, let’s be honest, you can never go wrong with diamonds! Am I right?!
The red jewel provided a perfect contrast with this stunning look!
The pop of green was absolutely perfect with this outfit!
It’s safe to say that South Asian designers aren’t just participating in the global fashion conversation – they’re shaping it. From Mishra’s deeply emotional exploration of love to Ashi’s hauntingly beautiful ode to history and chaos, both collections delivered storytelling stitched into every seam. Their presence on the Paris couture runway is more than just a fashion moment, it’s a movement. One that’s bringing diasporic dreams, ancestral craftsmanship, and contemporary edge to the highest levels of fashion. And honestly? We’re so here for it.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com @rahulmishra_7 @iamcardib
Devika (@goberdhan.devika) is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Her passion and research throughout her graduate studies pushed her to learn about and unpack hot button issues. Thus, since starting at ANOKHI in 2016, she has written extensively about many challe...