Paris Goes Desi: South Asian Designers Dazzle The Runway At Couture Week FW25/26

This dress is so unique. I love the detailed patterns, the fitted top and and bouncy skirt!

Studio Ashi by Mohammed Ashi

Ashi’s latest collection debuted last week and I’m still trying to recover. According to Ashi’s Instagram, the concept for these pieces were rooted in “the idea of a world in chaos”.

That’s where it all begins, the sounds echoing on the cobblestones, voices rising, a world in motion, hard and cold. Fragments of this story had to be found. It all started with pieces of old veils, tapestries, and illustrations, discovered while wandering through Paris flea markets. The silhouettes in this collection reflect a range of “obsessions and tributes to the past century, an old Paris, the richness of ancient cultures, a sense of decay, or the work of great photographers; yet always touched by contemporaneity.”

As you’ll see for yourself, Ashi truly brought this concept to life with the collection. There are subtle nods to classic styles, and femininity is captured with effortless grace. Each piece feels unique and ethereal, almost as if it’s whispering its own history in your ear. Needless to say, this collection absolutely knocked it out of the park for me!