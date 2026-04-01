Cover Stories / Cover Story: Mumbai to Houston, How the Art of SNEHA MERCHANT Impacts Global Storytelling

Cover Story: Mumbai to Houston, How the Art of SNEHA MERCHANT Impacts Global Storytelling

Cover Stories Apr 01, 2026

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Mehak Kapoor | Entertainment Editor

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Mehak Kapoor (@makeba_93) is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience in anchoring and content creation for TV and digital platforms. Passionate about storytelling and factual reporting, she enjoys engaging with diverse audiences. Outside of work, she finds solace i...

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