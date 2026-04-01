Cover Story: Mumbai to Houston, How the Art of SNEHA MERCHANT Impacts Global Storytelling

This cover story celebrates Sneha Merchant, an Indian professional multimedia artist and philanthropist from Mumbai who now calls Houston, Texas, home. Guided by creativity, empathy, and a deep love for artistic expression, Sneha has built a journey where art and purpose naturally come together. Inspired by her mother’s dedication to volunteer work and fundraising, Sneha continues to carry that spirit forward through both her art and philanthropy. At home, Sneha shares this meaningful life with her supportive and compassionate husband, Nick Merchant. Together, they have built a warm and grounded family life while remaining deeply connected to their community in Houston and beyond. The couple are proud parents to two children, their son Zaryan and daughter Zenya, who remain at the heart of everything they do. Sneha pursued her creative education at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, where she studied Interactive Media Design. She later earned an Associate’s degree in Graphic Design from the Art Institute of Houston, strengthening the foundation for her artistic career. Through Sneha Merchant Art, she brings together her love for acrylic painting and graphic design, creating pieces that reflect imagination, emotion, and storytelling. Art & Art Shows Sneha Merchant’s artistic practice sits at the intersection of imagination, design, and storytelling. Working primarily in mixed media on canvas, her pieces often combine acrylics, screen printing, digital elements, and spray paint, creating layered compositions that blend bold colour with intricate symbolism. Under the banner of Sneha Merchant Art, she brings together her passions for acrylic painting and graphic design, producing works that feel both contemporary and deeply personal. Many of her pieces begin as vivid visualizations long before the brush touches the canvas, with ideas taking shape through colour, pattern, and movement—sometimes late at night or in the quiet hours before dawn. In recent years, Sneha’s work has gained increasing visibility across the United States. She first exhibited at The Other Art Show in Dallas in 2023, followed by participation in the United States Ismaili Arts Festival in Houston. Her growing presence continued through multiple solo exhibitions at River Oaks District, a Women’s History Month show in partnership with Neiman Marcus Houston, and a group exhibition in New York and solo show in Los Angeles in 2025. Looking ahead, Sneha’s artistic journey continues to expand through a series of upcoming exhibitions and collaborations. From April 7–13, 2026, she will present a special exhibition at Neiman Marcus Houston during the store’s InCircle Week, showcasing seven original mandalas inspired by Moroccan art and design. Drawing from geometric traditions, intricate patterns, and vibrant craftsmanship, the collection reflects Sneha’s ability to fuse global influences with contemporary expression. Later that spring, she will exhibit a curated selection of her work at Art Fusion Night Houston (May 29–30, 2026), an international art platform founded in Dubai that celebrates fine art and global creative exchange. In August 2026, Sneha will also collaborate with Porsche Houston for a special in-dealership showcase featuring ten striking pieces inspired by the brand’s iconic design aesthetic—a collaboration that further highlights the evolving dialogue between art, culture, and design in her work.

Accolades

Beyond her artistic journey, Sneha remains deeply devoted to philanthropy, a commitment that has shaped much of her work and community involvement over the years. Through her tireless efforts, she has helped raise more than $2 million for Operation Smile, supporting life-changing cleft lip and palate surgeries for children around the world. Her dedication to giving back has been widely recognised. In 2023, she was named a Neiman Marcus Best Dressed Honoree for the second time by the March of Dimes and PaperCity Magazine. She also received the Women of Distinction Award from the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation in 2019. Earlier, in 2017, she was once again honoured as a Neiman Marcus Best Dressed Honoree by the March of Dimes and was recognised among the 50 Most Influential Women of Houston by The Woman’s Magazine.

In 2016, Sneha and her husband, Nick, were presented with the Universal Smile Award from Operation Smile Houston for their advocacy and support in raising awareness about cleft lip and palate surgeries for children globally. Her earlier recognitions include the Star Award from the Asian/Pacific American Heritage Association in 2012 and being named a Spirited Ambassador during the inaugural Luminary Award campaign by Asian American Family Services in 2011. Alongside these honours, Sneha has actively supported and chaired numerous fundraisers for organisations such as Operation Smile, the Indian Film Festival of Houston, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and the Aga Khan Foundation, reflecting her enduring commitment to creating meaningful change through community and compassion. More recently, Operation Smile introduced a new national honor titled The Hoang & Merchant Philanthropy Legacy Award, named in recognition of Houston chapter co-founder Sneha Merchant and fellow founder Viet Hoang for their enduring commitment to the organization’s mission. The award celebrates individuals who demonstrate a long-term legacy of philanthropic support. At the 2025 Operation Smile Houston Gala, jeweler Julia Dang was named the inaugural recipient in recognition of her significant contributions.

Her involvement with Operation Smile has also taken her on mission trips, including Kerala, India, in 2023, where she witnessed surgeries that changed children’s lives, and Guatemala in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. During that challenging period, Sneha also created a mixed-media artwork titled Music is the Answer, featuring Michael Jackson and Mahatma Gandhi, which was later sold in New York for $5,000. At the same time, she stepped in to help manage a hotel with minimal staff, personally preparing dozens of rooms when support was limited.

Catch my full conversation with Sneha Merchant in the interview ahead:

Our Exclusive Chat With Sneha Merchant

Mehak Kapoor: You were raised in Mumbai in a family where philanthropy was a way of life. How did watching your mother shape your understanding of purpose and success?

Sneha Merchant: My mother played a very important role in shaping how I understand purpose and responsibility. She was deeply involved with the Aga Khan Foundation and served in several leadership positions within the organisation. Much of her work focused on empowering women, particularly in rural villages across India. She often organised camps and workshops where women could gather, learn creative skills, and develop crafts that could eventually become a source of income for their families.

Watching her dedicate her time and energy to uplifting other women left a lasting impression on me.

Leadership is not only about achievement, but also about creating opportunities for others.

That perspective continues to guide me in my work today, whether through art, community initiatives, or philanthropy.

When you look back at the young girl in Mumbai absorbing her mother’s example of generosity, what would you tell her today?



I would tell her to trust her instincts and never underestimate the power of compassion. The values her mother instilled in her will become the foundation of everything she goes on to do and build in her life. I would also remind her that creativity, kindness, and a relentless drive to keep moving forward will carry her across continents and cultures. Those early roots will always guide her path.

Moving from Mumbai to Houston is a major cultural shift. How did that transition influence your artistic voice?



The transition was transformative. My journey began when I moved from Mumbai to Los Angeles for school and attended the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM), before eventually settling in Houston. Living in Los Angeles exposed me to a dynamic artistic culture and a bold creative environment, which expanded my perspective tremendously.

My work today reflects all of those global influences. My mandalas often draw from my Indian heritage, rich with symbolism and intricate pattern work. At the same time, my artistic training in Los Angeles introduced me to contemporary American pop aesthetics and bold visual storytelling. Living between cultures has allowed me to create a visual language that feels deeply personal while also resonating with a universal audience.

Is India the next stage for your exhibitions, and can we expect to see your work showcased there in the near future?

I would be absolutely thrilled to showcase my work in India. Being from India, it would be a true honour and incredibly meaningful to exhibit there.

Your work blends pop art, kinetic energy, and cultural symbolism. How would you define the Sneha Merchant aesthetic?

The Sneha Merchant aesthetic is a celebration of colour, movement, and layered storytelling. My work often incorporates kinetic elements, where two or three artworks exist within a single piece and reveal themselves through movement. Even within my mandalas, there is a sense of rhythm and motion created through symmetry and repetition.

I am fascinated by the idea that art should not only be seen, but also experienced. When someone interacts with my work, whether by physically moving in front of a kinetic piece or by visually exploring the layers of a mandala, the artwork begins to reveal itself in stages. That interaction creates curiosity, joy, and conversation. For me, art should remain engaging and meaningful in a home for many years. It should never become something that fades into the background.

When you begin a new canvas, what comes first: emotion, colour, symbolism, or story?

Before I ever touch the canvas, I already see the entire piece in my mind. I visualise the complete composition from beginning to end. It is almost like witnessing the finished work before the process even begins.

The real challenge lies in translating that vision into reality and bringing the imagined piece to life on canvas. That process requires patience, discipline, and constant refinement.

You’ve said that time disappears when you’re painting. What does that immersive creative state feel like?



When I am painting, the world becomes very quiet. Hours pass without me even realising it. It feels as though intuition takes over and the mind stops questioning.

That creative state brings a deep sense of calm and focus. It is almost meditative, yet at the same time incredibly energising. In many ways, painting is where I find my greatest sense of peace.

Your mandala canvases are especially powerful. What draws you to mandalas, and what do they represent in your journey?



Mandalas have always fascinated me because they represent harmony, balance, and the idea that everything in life is interconnected, with you standing at the centre of your own universe.

My journey with mandalas began quite unexpectedly. I once came across a mandala artwork that I deeply loved, but its price was far beyond what I had anticipated paying. Instead of letting that stop me, I challenged myself to create my own interpretation using the artistic tools and techniques I had mastered. When I completed that first piece, I was genuinely in awe of the result. It sparked a passion that continues to guide my work today.

Today, my mandalas represent both my cultural heritage and a sense of meditation. They bring a feeling of calm into a space. Many collectors have shared how these pieces create moments of reflection and serenity in their homes, and that is incredibly meaningful to me.

You’ve created work inspired by cultural icons like Taylor Swift. What inspires you about her, and how do you translate that energy into visual art?

Taylor Swift embodies reinvention, creativity, and the courage to evolve. She continuously pushes boundaries while staying true to her voice, and that spirit resonates with me deeply.

When I created my Taylor Swift kinetic artwork, I focused on capturing that fearless energy through both imagery and language. I chose a quote that reflects her mindset and ambition: “Anytime someone tells me I can’t do something, I want to do it more.” Seeing a statement like that every day can be incredibly motivating. My goal was to translate that determination and confidence into a piece of art that inspires viewers to pursue their own dreams.

You’ve exhibited at major showcases, including The Other Art Show in Dallas, the United States Ismaili Arts Festival, and presented solo exhibitions at River Oaks District in Houston. How have these public platforms shaped your confidence and artistic direction?



Exhibiting at The Other Art Show in Dallas was a defining moment early in my career. I put tremendous effort into that exhibition, yet didn’t sell a single piece. At the time, it was disappointing, but it became one of the most valuable learning experiences I could have had.

That moment pushed me to research more, deepen my understanding of the art market, and refine how I presented my work. It also allowed me to connect with collectors, curators, and fellow artists whose guidance helped shape my path forward.

Eventually, I began hosting my own solo exhibitions, which allowed me to present my work exactly as I envisioned it. Over time, I went from selling nothing to hosting sold-out shows. That journey taught me resilience and patience.

In March 2026, I reached another important milestone when I began being represented by the Chandler Art Gallery in Houston. Being represented by a respected gallery is a significant step in my career and reflects the continued growth and evolution of my work as an artist.

What do you hope viewers feel when they walk into a room filled with your work?

I hope viewers first feel curiosity, especially when they encounter my kinetic pieces. That initial curiosity often transforms into joy and a sense of discovery. My goal is to transport people into a world of colour, movement, and imagination.

I also hope my mandalas bring a sense of calm to their surroundings. One collector shared that he sits in front of his mandala after a long, stressful day because it helps him relax. Another joked that since placing one of my mandalas in their bedroom, arguments between the newly married couple had become much less frequent. Hearing stories like these makes my work incredibly meaningful.

Has there been a particular exhibition moment, a conversation, a collector interaction, a personal realisation, that stayed with you long after the show ended?

One moment that I will never forget happened during my solo exhibition at River Oaks District in Houston in 2024. On the opening day of the exhibition, I received a call asking if the Taylor Swift piece had already been sold. When I said it was still available, the caller asked me not to sell it until they arrived in a few hours.

When they entered the gallery, they immediately asked, “Where is the Taylor?” It reminded me of someone walking into the Louvre and asking where the Mona Lisa is displayed.

They walked past the painting several times before asking for the price. Without hesitation, they asked me to place the red sold sticker on the piece. That moment was incredibly special because it showed me how strongly someone connected with the work. After that exhibition, I received numerous requests and commissions for similar pieces.

You’re launching a jewellery line inspired by your artwork this May in Houston. What sparked the desire to expand into wearable art, and can you give us a small preview of what we should expect?

The idea of wearable art felt like a natural extension of my creative work. My mandalas are filled with intricate patterns, symbolism, and vibrant colour, and translating those designs into jewellery allows people to carry that artistic expression with them in everyday life.

My jewellery line, Maison Merchant, which translates to House of Merchant, features pieces crafted by skilled artisans in both India and France, blending the craftsmanship of two remarkable artistic traditions. Each design originates from my artwork and is carefully adapted into a piece of jewellery that feels sculptural, refined, and deeply personal.

The concept began when I created a piece for myself. When I wore it, people constantly asked where I had purchased it. That reaction gave me the confidence to further develop the collection. Just like my canvases, every piece in the Maison Merchant line is detailed, thoughtful, and intentional. Jewellery has become a central part of my legacy, alongside my paintings and philanthropic work.

You’ve described philanthropy as “the ultimate luxury.” What does that mean to you today?



To me, the ultimate luxury is the ability to change someone’s life without expecting recognition in return.

Philanthropy is not just about charity; it is about responsibility and gratitude. When we are in a position to give back, we have the opportunity to create a lasting impact for someone else. No material possession can compare to the fulfilment of helping someone build a better future.

As Co-Founder of the Operation Smile Houston Gala since 2015, you’ve helped raise more than $3.5 million to fund life-changing cleft lip and cleft palate surgeries for children in developing countries. Beyond what this role has taught you about leadership, what does it feel like to steward a room of that scale and responsibility each year, knowing the direct human impact those funds create?

It is both humbling and incredibly motivating. Standing in a room filled with hundreds of people who share the same cause, you truly feel the power of collective generosity. Every dollar raised goes directly toward life-changing surgeries for children born with cleft conditions. Knowing that the evening will bring smiles, confidence, and new opportunities to children around the world gives that responsibility profound meaning.