Cover Stories / Cover Story: Art & Identity With Vivek Shraya – “My Cultural Identity Continues To Shape My Art. Sometimes, It’s Loud, Sometimes Quiet, But It’s Always There, Evolving With Me.”

Cover Story: Art & Identity With Vivek Shraya – “My Cultural Identity Continues To Shape My Art. Sometimes, It’s Loud, Sometimes Quiet, But It’s Always There, Evolving With Me.”

Cover Stories Jun 02, 2025

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Tushar Unadkat | Features Editor - Business

Author

Internationally celebrated, award-winning media personality and author of several business and lifestyle articles, Tushar Unadkat, is the CEO, Creative Director of MUKTA Advertising, Founder, and Executive Director of Nouveau iDEA, Canada. He holds a Master of Design from the University of Dundee, S...

COMMENTS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE