The Ultimate Winter Staycation Beauty Blueprint: Mini Self-Care Rituals To Do At Home

Discover our winter staycation beauty blueprint with simple, quick routines to help you glow, recharge, and feel restored this season.

The holiday season is supposed to be fun and relaxing… but for many South Asian women, this is yet another time when we are expected to put everyone’s needs before our own. The result is that while we smile at the delight of our loved ones, we lament the lost time. Our plans to relax for a few hours disappear and before you know it, we are trudging towards the nadir of winter.

We do not live our lives according to the script of a holiday movie, where we can declare a strike; a family learns to appreciate us; and we return to a home where work is divided evenly. However we can reclaim the concept of spa rituals and self-care by reducing beauty practises to 1-2 minute rituals that we can insert into our busy lives… If we are able to even make one change, the holidaze will be more like holidays! Read on to learn about mini rituals that will help you to relax!

Morning – Moisturise, Massage & Glow!

The morning skin care routine is essential because it sets the base for the make-up and prepares you to face the world. A great way to relax is to use your own hands, instead of a handheld machine and guasha, to massage the face using products that focus on glow. I enjoy the Clarins Multi-Active Glow Serum because it combines stabilised vitamin C for a luminous, even complexion, and glycolic acid (AHA) for refined, radiant skin. These two ingredients work wonders to add luminosity to dull skin and to fade away dark spots. After I shake the bottle, I use the medicine dropper deposit one full droplet onto the palm of my hand. I then rub my palms together, massage the serum into my face by using upward sweeping motions, and complete the ritual by gently tapping my forehead. The serum plumps my skin, and I confirm that after 3 weeks of daily use my brown spots look lighter.

To build on the freshly plumped skin, I add a moisturiser that focussed on glow such as the Heirloom Beauty Preserve Glow Cream. This vegan wonder product contains glycerin, allantoin and panthenol which seal on moisture, add hydration and attract water to the skin. I love pressing down on the dispenser because the perfect amount is expelled from the jar. I swipe the product onto the palms of my hands and this time I press it into my skin. I then tap my face softly all over until the product is fully absorbed; since the product is lightweight the step is fairly quick. What I love is that my skin looks smooth, plump, rosy and relaxed. The rosiness and relaxation are due to my using different methods to apply glow products.

Morning Game Of Eye Spy

My dark circles come out to play during the holiday season because there is so much to do, and my sleep schedule is off kelter. For this season only, I indulge in a two-step routine on an almost daily basis because I want to look fresh and energetic for the pictures that inevitably are taken when I entertain or visit. To ensure that my fine lines are plumped and the skin looks soft, I apply eye patches just prior to drinking my morning espresso. I am a long-time fan of the Shiseido Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Express Eye Mask, because it lifts, firms, brightens and hydrates in a few short minutes. The patches also cover the tops of my cheeks so the centre of my face looks defined and full of vigour.

The texture of the patches is wet but they comfortable set into the undereye and upper cheek area and they do not slide off as I sip my espresso. It takes about the 10 minutes for the patches to dry, at which point I gingerly lift each one from my face. To seal in the effect and to reduce puffiness, I glide on the Tula Skincare ‘Spresso Energizing Eye Balm. This product contains caffeine which tightens the undereye area and its cooling effect lifts the area. I gently tap around my eyes and once the product is fully absorbed, I apply make-up and my eyes look cheerful.

All Day Jazz Hands

I drink a lot of water which results I my having to go to the bathroom and then wash my hands with soap. My hygiene habit coupled with dry winter air results in skin so parched that my knuckles turn white. I have tried so many hand creams, and after a couple of hours the sensation of dry skin returns, and I re-apply hand cream which can be annoying after the first two re-applications.

I decided to switch up my hand care ritual in two ways: I decided to turn my hand cream application as an opportunity to massage my hands and to try a new cream. I tried and have become addicted to Skinfix Hand Relief Hydrating Cream, a fragrance-free, greaseless white cream that uses colloidal oatmeal to deliver hydrating results to the delicate skin. Previously, I would apply huge dollops of hand cream before going to bed and I would wake up with hints of whiteness on the knuckles. After I started using Skinfix, I wake up with smooth hands and after I wash my hands in the morning, they still feel smooth! This is hand cream delivers spa results with a few strokes.

The way I apply the hand cream helps me to ensure that the backs of my hand are smooth and my fingers are still relaxed even if I am typing or chopping vegetables. I apply a droplet of cream on the back of hand, where the skin is thinnest and massage it into the skin using circular motions and for each finger, I massage the cream by drawing half circles along the length with the thumb of the opposite hand. I now have less hangnails and after each massage my fingers feels freer. I luxuriate in having relaxed hands several times a day, and these precious moments lighten the mental load

Night Time Body Delight

I am a nighttime shower girl because I like to wash the day away. After each shower, I engage in a two-step body massage routine that ensures that my torso, tushy, arms and legs never look like a road map with white lines to mark the roads.

The Clarins Renew Plus Body Serum still holds a place on my vanity because I love how this lightweight lotion, that is in fact a serum, delivers anti-aging tripeptide that helps to boost collagen and elastic fibre production to promote skin firmness and elasticity. I am delighted that the skin above my knees, that was looking less than firm several months ago, now remains in place without a hint of sag. The serum has a light floral scent that quickly dissipates after application. The lightweight texture permits me apply the product using long, firm strokes from the bottom going up. I start from the ankle and end the stroke at the knee, and then I continue from the knee to the hip. I repeat this pattern all over my body and in a matter of a few minutes my puffy ankles are gone and I feel an energetic tingle. In theory, I can jump into my pyjamas but in the winter I like to add a layer of moisture to seal the deal!

As I head to bed, I do not want to deal with any extra scents, so an odourless, lightweight, fast acting lotion such as Aestura Atobarrier365 Body Lotion is the perfect finishing touch. The lotion contains a ceramide that is suited for the body skin, so it provides enhanced barrier protection. For this portion of my body routine, instead of long strokes, I massage my body using circular motions. As with my hands, I stimulate my flesh using different types of touch so that the blood will flow, and the muscles will loosen. The zing that I feel after my body routine release me from the envelope of stress and makes me receptive to relaxing, sleep inducing thoughts.

Relaxing all the Way – Just Sleigh!

The goal of self-care is not up-end your schedule or to have no time for others, it is a time for you to celebrate yourself. The above rituals demonstrate that all you need are some well-chosen products that induce glow and energy and some careful application to create a sense of well-being. Even if you are unable to escape the frenzy of the holiday, by taking a few minutes for yourself everyday you will have fulfilling spa moments!

