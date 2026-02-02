Cover Story: Global Luxury Authority & Design Studio Founder Nina Magon Didn’t Follow The Rules of Composing Spaces, She Authored Them

Kiran Razzak Khan: Your work spans luxury design, design-led real estate, entrepreneurship, and institutional leadership. How do these worlds inform one another in the way you operate within them?

Nina Magon: Each discipline sharpens the other. Design informs how I think about experience and emotion; real estate grounds me in longevity and value; entrepreneurship teaches agility and accountability; leadership demands clarity and vision. Together, they create a holistic approach where creativity is strategic, and strategy remains deeply human.

Kiran Razzak Khan: You began your career with a foundation in economics and finance before pursuing architecture and design. How has that dual education shaped the way you approach creativity, risk, and growth?

Nina Magon:

– Creativity – It allows creativity to be fearless yet disciplined. I understand how to push boundaries while respecting structure.

– Risk – I take calculated risks. Understanding numbers gives me confidence to make bold creative decisions because they’re informed, not impulsive.

– Growth – Growth is intentional. I don’t chase scale for its own sake — I focus on sustainable expansion that preserves quality and authorship.

Kiran Razzak Khan: Your work is celebrated for its bold use of colour, sculptural form, and unapologetic confidence. Was that visual language instinctive, or something you had to consciously claim over time?

Nina Magon: It was instinctive, but it required courage to fully claim. Early on, I learned that restraint is often expected, especially from women of color. Over time, I chose authenticity over approval. That’s when the work truly became mine.

Kiran Razzak Khan: As a South Asian woman operating at the highest levels of global luxury, how has your cultural background shaped the way you understand design, luxury, and authenticity?

Nina Magon:

– Design – Design as storytelling, layered, expressive, and emotive.

– Luxury – Luxury is depth, not excess. It’s craftsmanship, intention, and cultural resonance.

– Authenticity – Authenticity is non-negotiable. When you’re rooted in who you are, the work carries a different weight.

Kiran Razzak Khan: Building authority across design, real estate, and development often comes with resistance, particularly for women of colour. What were some of the most defining challenges you faced, and how did you learn to navigate or overcome them?

Nina Magon: Being underestimated, intellectually, creatively, and commercially. I overcame it by remaining consistent, prepared, and unapologetic. Excellence is difficult to dispute when sustained over time.