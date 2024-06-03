Championing LGBTQIA+ Liberation: Honouring Fearless South Asian Activists And Icons

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi is a celebrated figure in the transgender community, hailing from the Hijra community, one of the oldest ethnic transgender groups. Renowned as a Bharatnatyam dancer, she is also a vocal advocate for human rights, notably becoming the first transgender individual to represent Asia Pacific at the UN in 2008. Laxmi believes in themes of self-love and empowerment within the transgender movement, advocating for acceptance and celebrating one’s identity. She also explores the notion that embracing defiance can be empowering in its own right. I remember meeting Laxmi at a press meet, she is humble and extremely kind to talk. In the book, Me Hijra, Me Laxmi, Laxmi recounts the journey of someone born male but never feeling like one, facing identity struggles and attraction to boys. Despite discrimination, Laxmi made history as the first Indian hijra at the World AIDS Conference in Toronto, showcasing resilience and advocating for hijra rights.

Lilly says , “Throughout my life, these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers. No matter how many ‘boxes’ you check, I encourage you to do the same.”

ANOKHI LIFE and Lilly Singh share a great bond. She has been interviewed by our founder Raj Girn on multiple occasions, and has won awards at ANOKHI’s annual anniversary events. She has been my favourite YouTuber since the inception of my YouTube-watching life. When Lilly Singh publicly announced her bisexuality in early 2019 via social media, there were no dramatic confessions or emotional pleas for acceptance. Her post simply stated, Female, Coloured, Bisexual, with a green tick next to each descriptor. Singh was brought up with a strong work ethic. She spent her childhood in Scarborough, a Toronto suburb, with her older sister and parents, who were Indian immigrants who had settled in Canada before her birth. In a tabloid interview, Singh shared the backstory of her book, Be a Triangle . Inspired by the strength of triangles, she believed they represented resilience, drawn from the idea that they’re the strongest shape. Despite initial doubts about the title, she insisted on it, as it reflected the unwavering strength she aspired to possess.

Jitin Hingorani is the Head of Curation at INKtalks, CEO of Just Kidding Ventures, and Co-Founder of South Asian House for Tribeca and SXSW. His producer debut, Call Me Dancer , won the Art of Storytelling award at New Zealand’s Doc Edge film festival last year. Jitin has served as Communications Director for both the National Domestic Violence Hotline and the Texas Council on Family Violence and later joined The Miracle Foundation as Director of Development and Marketing. Inspired by his PR work for the New York Indian Film Festival, he founded the DFW South Asian Film Festival in North Texas, where he is the Festival Director, dedicated to showcasing exceptional, overlooked films. Besides, Hingorani actively engages in advocacy work, particularly championing the rights and representation of the LGBTQIA+ community.

A writer, creator, and director who identifies as queer, Muslim, and South Asian, using both she and they pronouns. Raised in rural Nova Scotia during the 1990s, Fawzia Mirza recalls finding solace in her Pakistani roots through Bollywood films. However, due to the scarcity of Hindi movies depicting LGBTQIA+ romance, she struggled to fully relate to the love stories portrayed on screen. She has authored short films, web series, and her debut feature film Signature Move, in which she played a role as co-writer, producer, and lead actor. The film had its world premiere at SXSW and has been showcased at over 150 film festivals worldwide, earning a total of 14 awards. They contributed to the CBS series The Red Line which featured the first gay, Muslim romance on network TV. Her latest short film, I Know Her, toured festivals including Palm Springs Short Fest, BFI Flare, Outfest, and AmPav Cannes. Additionally, her new project The Queen of My Dreams has helped her embrace queer Muslim identity.

Ashok says , “I’m a blind man in great darkness trying to find a way out. Therefore I have made mistakes. Only people who work make mistakes and all my mistakes are hands-on.”

Row Kavi, the founder of the Mumbai-based LGBT rights NGO Humsafar Trust in 1994, is among the many advocates who have petitioned for the repeal of Section 377, the law criminalizing homosexuality. Born on June 1, 1947, to parents who escaped poverty in South India and sought refuge in Bombay, Row Kavi attended the Christian-affiliated Bombay Scottish School. He holds the belief that Christianity is the root cause of homophobia.

Referred to as Amma, the mother of the gay community, Ashok Row Kavi proudly asserts that he has earned this title. As the first man in India to publicly come out as gay in 1984, his journey over the past 30 years has been filled with controversies, leading him to the Supreme Court in 2018. Ashok Row Kavi is widely recognized as one of the most outspoken gay men in the country.

Leo Varadkar – Ireland

Leo Eric Varadkar is an Irish politician affiliated with Fine Gael. He served as Taoiseach from 2017 until 2020 and again from 2022 to 2024, also holding the position of Tánaiste from 2020 to 2022. Varadkar’s political views lean towards the centre-right economically, advocating for policies such as free markets, lower taxes, and welfare reform. On social issues, he played a pivotal role in supporting successful referendums to legalize same-sex marriage and liberalize Ireland’s abortion laws. In March, Leo Varadkar, who made history as the first gay and biracial leader of Ireland, declared his intention to resign once a successor is chosen. Varadkar cited a blend of personal and political reasons for his decision and admitted to having no concrete plans. He expressed his intention to continue serving in parliament as a backbench lawmaker.

Leo says, “I am a gay man. It’s not a secret, but not something that everyone would necessarily know.”

Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil – India

Manvendra Singh Gohil is an Indian prince, set to inherit the title of honorary Maharaja of Rajpipla. He gained recognition as the world’s first openly gay prince and has become a prominent LGBT activist in India. Gohil leads the Lakshya Trust, a charity dedicated to supporting the LGBT community. Born in Ajmer, Manvendra Singh Gohil is the sole son of Maharana Shri Raghubir Singhji Rajendrasinghji Sahib, the Maharana of Rajpipla, and his wife, Maharani Rukmini Devi. He entered into an arranged marriage with his parents, tying the knot with Princess Yuvrani Chandrika Kumari of Jhabua State, Madhya Pradesh, in January 1991. However, the marriage was never consummated. Gohil describes it as a total disaster and a failure, realizing the pain it caused both, himself and his spouse. He reflects that instead of finding normalcy, his life became even more miserable. After psychiatrists informed Manvendra’s parents about his homosexuality, they accepted the truth but requested that it remain confidential. As a result, Manvendra relocated from Mumbai to live permanently with his parents in the small town of Rajpipla. Manvendra says, “LGBT or Otherwise, Love is Love.”

Priyanka, The Queen – Canada

Priyanka, also known by her real name Mark (Suki) Suknanan, has become one of Canada’s most prominent drag queens. As a versatile performer, singer, and media personality, she initially gained fame as a host on the children’s television network YTV. Priyanka’s star continued to rise when she made history by winning the inaugural season of Canada’s Drag Race, solidifying her place in the national spotlight. In 2020, Priyanka gained widespread acclaim as a contestant on the first season of Canada’s Drag Race. She emerged victorious, triumphing over finalists Scarlett BoBo and Rita Baga. This win made her the first individual of Indo-Caribbean descent to achieve such a feat in the franchise’s worldwide history. Priyanka uses different pronouns based on her presentation: she/her when in drag and he/him when out of drag.

Beyond her professional achievements, Queen Priyanka focused on self-care, an essential priority amid the growing defamation of the LGBTQIA+ community and drag queens. With numerous bills introduced in the U.S. to ban drag shows and increasing protests at drag events in Canada, Priyanka emphasized the importance of seeking personal joy and well-being.

Queen Priyanka says, “I’m living proof that hard work pays off and that even when you make mistakes, you can still be a winner. For the kids at home watching, I know you’re used to watching me somewhere else, but now I’m here, and Mama’s home!

Parmesh Shahani – India

Parmesh Shahani – He/Him, leads the innovative Godrej DEI Lab, a project dedicated to fostering inclusive ecosystems within and beyond Godrej Industries Limited and Associated Companies. Before taking on this role, Shahani had a multifaceted career spanning academia, media, and the corporate sector. He founded India’s first youth expression website, edited fashion and lifestyle magazines, established a media convergence think tank at MIT, and facilitated cultural experiments to envision the future of two of India’s largest business conglomerates. Shahani is also an accomplished author. His first book, Gay Bombay: Globalization, Love and (Be)Longing in Contemporary India, was originally published in 2008 and reissued in 2020 by Sage Publications. His second book, Queeristan: LGBTQ Inclusion in the Indian Workplace, was published in 2020 by Westland Business and won the CK Prahalad Award for Best Business Book of 2021, as well as the Laadli Award for Gender Sensitivity in 2021. He/Him, when Shahani isn’t penning books, he dedicates his time to advocating for diversity, inclusion, and activism. He has been honoured with esteemed fellowships, serving as a TED Senior Fellow, a Yale World Fellow, and a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader. Shahani frequently engages with academic communities, delivering talks on the advantages of fostering inclusive cultures.

Parmesh says, “If the BBC says I’m Gay, it must be True! I always knew I was gay. Just as straight people always know they are straight.”

DJ Rekha – United Kingdom

DJ Rekha and ANOKHI go a long time back, over multiple event performances and awards! London-native DJ Rekha spent three formative years in New Delhi, India, a period she considers crucial for immersing herself in Punjabi and Desi music. DJ Rekha is renowned for bringing the vibrant beats of Bhangra music to North America, sparking a nationwide movement. Her distinctive style seamlessly blends Bhangra rhythms with elements of traditional hip-hop, captivating audiences far and wide. Collaborating with a diverse range of artists, both within the mainstream and the South Asian community, she has produced numerous standout tracks that resonate with listeners across various musical landscapes. The founder of Basement Bhangra has established a haven for generations of South Asian Americans, providing a space for cultural expression and community connection. Regarding other aspects of identity, DJ Rekha identifies as queer and is currently embracing the label of gender non-conforming. While acknowledging recent inquiries into pronoun preferences, Rekha expresses comfort with any pronouns.

Rekha says, ”I think identity is a moving target, and I feel like it’s situational. I don’t have a fixed identity and I feel like it’s evolving and changing for me all the time. That means everything from pronouns to geographic lineage to origin stories.”

Ritu Dalmia – India

Renowned as an Indian celebrity chef and restaurateur, she co-founded the beloved Italian eatery Diva in Delhi back in 2000, alongside Gita Bhalla under their partnership firm Riga Food. Among their other ventures are Latitude 28 and Cafe Diva. Her culinary expertise also graced television screens through the cookery show Italian Khana on NDTV Good Times, accompanied by her first cookbook of the same title in 2009. Since 2012, she has been delighting viewers with Travelling Diva on NDTV Good Times. Not only celebrated for her culinary prowess, she is also a vocal advocate for LGBT rights. In a significant move in June 2016, she, along with five other members of the LGBT community, filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India challenging Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. This historic effort culminated in the landmark judgment of 2018, Navtej Singh Johar and others. Union of India, where the Supreme Court unanimously declared the law unconstitutional, particularly its criminalization of consensual sexual conduct between adults of the same sex. Ritu says, “Freedom to love is not just about sexuality We live in a strange country where homosexuality has always existed. Our mythology is full of L. We all have the freedom to think and speak out When two consenting adults agree to be together. no one should tell them how to love.”

Rosanna Flamer-Caldera – Sri Lanka

Rosanna is a notable LGBT rights activist from Sri Lanka. After residing in the United States for more than ten years, she made history as the first female Sri Lankan representative to the ILGA (International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association) upon her return to Sri Lanka. Later, she assumed the role of co-secretary general within the organization. In 2005, Flamer-Caldera was honoured with the prestigious Utopia Award for her outstanding activism in LGBT rights, recognized as Asia’s premier accolade in this field. Additionally, she was selected as the International Grand Marshal for Toronto Pride in 2007, lauded for her significant contributions to the advancement of global human rights. Fast forward to 2024, Time Magazine distinguished Flamer-Caldera as one of the top 100 most influential individuals of the year, acknowledging her profound impact on society.

Rosanna says, “I’m committed to justice and equality for all. I strive always to do the right thing although I may fall short sometimes. I’m proud to be Sri Lankan.”

Sikh Knowledge – Canada

Kanwar Anit Singh Saini, widely recognized by his stage name Sikh Knowledge, was born and raised in Montreal. Immersed in music from an early age, Saini’s childhood was shaped by various musical influences. He encountered hip-hop throughout the city, discovered Punjabi mixtapes and videos in local South Asian stores, and enjoyed reggae and hip-hop mixtapes brought home by his siblings and friends. A versatile talent as a producer, vocalist, and DJ, Kanwar Anit Singh Saini, known as Sikh Knowledge, has performed on stages in Italy, England, the U.S., and from the West Coast back to his hometown of Montreal, also known as Réalistan. As a DJ, he captivates audiences with his unique mix of electronic dancehall and roots reggae. Additionally, he is a passionate advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, is using his music to offer support to Toronto’s Punjabi queer community, and has spoken publicly about the hate he has received from family members about his sexual identity.

Sikh says, “I have focused my work on BIPOC and queer families and now use music as a form of healing for myself. I’m a firm believer that culture is the antidote to capitalism’s detrimental impact on us, therefore I try to stay close to Panjabi language, music, poetry, and heritage.”

Tan France – United Kingdom

Tan France, a British-American fashion designer and TV personality, gained fame as the fashion guru on Netflix’s Queer Eye. He’s also known for hosting Dressing Funny and co-hosting Next in Fashion. His memoir, Naturally Tan, was released in June 2019. France, proud of his Pakistani heritage, is among the first openly gay South Asian and Muslim men on Western television. Before Queer Eye, he worked in retail and served as CEO of Rachell Parcel Inc., later acquired by Nordstrom. France and his husband, Rob, welcomed sons Ismail and Isaac through surrogacy. He’s vocal about combating colourism, racism, and Islamophobia, launching Instagram’s Shaded in 2019. Racism in the UK influenced his move to the US, as he shared on The Carlos Watson Show in 2020.