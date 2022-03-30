5 Reasons Why You Need To Read Lilly Singh’s New Book “Be A Triangle”
Showbiz Mar 30, 2022
Lilly Singh, YouTube superstar and former popular late night host, New York Times best-selling author and all around bawse, has come through with her latest book Be A Triangle. We have 5 reasons why this book needs to be noted!
There are many reasons to dive into Lilly Singh‘s new book Be A Triangle: How I went From Being Lost To Getting My Life Into Shape which comes out on April 5, 2022.
It’s Honest And Refreshing
Lilly’s book is honest as she shares her intensely personal struggles with identity, success, and self-doubt. She does the work and makes her more relatable because as he says in her book – this is chance to work through negativity together. From one hot mess to another.
It’s Hilarious
Lily’s voice is running loud through the pages – she’s incredibly hilarious and unapologetic just as we’ve seen with her online persona.
The Illustrations Are Cute And Funny
The cute illustrations running throughout the book is something she adores and so do we.
It’s Truly Inspiring
Everything comes at a cost. You have a contract with the universe. Lessons are not free. Strengths are not free. Success is not free. Just everything Lilly pours in this book is like a light bulb going off, and it’s inspiring as hell.
It’s Short And Sweet
Her book is short and sweet — easily digestible pieces of relatable words of wisdom that you can finish in an afternoon.
We love when Lilly Singh comes through with her unique and empowering perspective. Which is why “Be A Triangle will definitely be on our must-have books to get!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com
Main Image Photo Credit: www.tubefilter.com
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
