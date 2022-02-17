Celeb Vacay Pix To Get Your Travel Inspo From

Now that the world is opening up it’s time to start thinking about your travel plans. Thankfully Bollywood hasn’t skipped a bit when it comes to some beachside vibes. Here are some fab celeb shots of them in some groovy locales which you can get your travel inspo from!

Alia Bhatt

In October, Alia Bhatt was holidaying with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and their mother, actor Soni Razdan in the Maldives. Maldives has become s celebrity hotspot for vacations recently.



Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Akshay and Twinkle celebrated her 48th birthday in Maldives this past December.

Mouni Roy

Mouni was in Dubai to celebrate the New Year’s Eve and her beach photos are giving us vacay vibes!

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti was also in Maldives in 2021 with her parents, Neena and Pawan Chopra, and her brother, Shivang Chopra. She gave us more holiday vibes with her boat-diving activities and views of the ocean.