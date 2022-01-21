Check Out These January 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
Showbiz Jan 21, 2022
Start of the year with some seriously good cinematic fare from Bollywood and beyond!
Director: Anand Chandra & Ram Gopal Verma
Cast: Srikanth Iyengar, Sonia Akula & Praveen Raj
Release Date: Jan, 1st 2022
Disha, a young veterinary doctor was driving her scooter in Hyderabad when 4 men in a lorry, targeted her and gang assaulted her and subsequently killed her. This shocked the whole nation and this Telugu based film brings this to light.
Director: Sathyasiva
Cast: Rana Daggubati, Regina Cassandra & Sathyasiva Nassar
Release Date: Jan 7th 2022
Based in the year 1945 when the British police were based in Burma there is a supposed plane crash in which the INA starter Netaji Bose has died. The INA now are looking to start a rebellion to subdue the British Raj however there are rumors Netaji did not die. Adhi played by Rana Daggubati, is an active member of the INA and is against the British after his fellow Indians are tortured and killed by the British soldiers. As things become unbearable in Burma Adhi’s love Anandhi is taken by her father on a ship headed to India, she aks Adhi to finish his mission and then return to India.
Director: Manpreet Brar
Cast: Amrit Amby, Pukhraj Bhalla & Lucky Dhaliwal
Release Date: Jan 7th 2022
When relationships are formed on lies and deceit they are not meant to last. This story is based on friends lying to one another for their own reasons and each friend cheating on the other. Jimmy, Makhan and Pali have been friends for a very long time but they soon turn to enemies due to these lies.
Director: Vivek Agnihotri
Cast: Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar & Pallavi Joshi
Release Date: Jan, 26th 2022
The Kashmir Files is the much-awaited film based on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus back in 1990. Hundred of thousands of Kashmiri pandits were forced to leave their homes overnight and the film brings to light the saying ‘Join us, Die or Leave’ which resounded all over Kashmir at the time. The story has never been told even though it left the community in a state of shock where anyone from babies to old people were brutally killed with no action taken from the government. The team behind the film have cleverly released short trailers of each character in the film.
Director: Lakshya Raj Anand
Cast: John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez & Rakul Preet Singh
Release Date: Jan, 28th 2022
John Abraham’s action-thriller is based on a mercenary soldier who has superhuman abilities, the plot is based around a hostage crisis. The film has taken inspiration from Hollywood action films and it is said that some of Abraham’s characteristics are based on that of the Marvel character Deadpool.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
