Check Out These January 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!

Start of the year with some seriously good cinematic fare from Bollywood and beyond!

Aasha Encounter

Director: Anand Chandra & Ram Gopal Verma

Cast: Srikanth Iyengar, Sonia Akula & Praveen Raj

Release Date: Jan, 1st 2022

Disha, a young veterinary doctor was driving her scooter in Hyderabad when 4 men in a lorry, targeted her and gang assaulted her and subsequently killed her. This shocked the whole nation and this Telugu based film brings this to light.

1945

Director: Sathyasiva

Cast: Rana Daggubati, Regina Cassandra & Sathyasiva Nassar

Release Date: Jan 7th 2022

Based in the year 1945 when the British police were based in Burma there is a supposed plane crash in which the INA starter Netaji Bose has died. The INA now are looking to start a rebellion to subdue the British Raj however there are rumors Netaji did not die. Adhi played by Rana Daggubati, is an active member of the INA and is against the British after his fellow Indians are tortured and killed by the British soldiers. As things become unbearable in Burma Adhi’s love Anandhi is taken by her father on a ship headed to India, she aks Adhi to finish his mission and then return to India.

Haterz

Director: Manpreet Brar

Cast: Amrit Amby, Pukhraj Bhalla & Lucky Dhaliwal

Release Date: Jan 7th 2022

When relationships are formed on lies and deceit they are not meant to last. This story is based on friends lying to one another for their own reasons and each friend cheating on the other. Jimmy, Makhan and Pali have been friends for a very long time but they soon turn to enemies due to these lies.

The Kashmir Files

Director: Vivek Agnihotri

Cast: Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar & Pallavi Joshi

Release Date: Jan, 26th 2022

The Kashmir Files is the much-awaited film based on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus back in 1990. Hundred of thousands of Kashmiri pandits were forced to leave their homes overnight and the film brings to light the saying ‘Join us, Die or Leave’ which resounded all over Kashmir at the time. The story has never been told even though it left the community in a state of shock where anyone from babies to old people were brutally killed with no action taken from the government. The team behind the film have cleverly released short trailers of each character in the film.

Attack

Director: Lakshya Raj Anand

Cast: John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez & Rakul Preet Singh

Release Date: Jan, 28th 2022

John Abraham’s action-thriller is based on a mercenary soldier who has superhuman abilities, the plot is based around a hostage crisis. The film has taken inspiration from Hollywood action films and it is said that some of Abraham’s characteristics are based on that of the Marvel character Deadpool.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com