Check Out These February 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!

February brings forth a great selection of films! Check out our list here from Bollywood and beyond!

Looop Lapeta

Director: Aakash Bhatia

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin & Dibyendu Bhattacharya

Release Date: Feb 4th, 2022

Based on the film Run Lola Run where Taapsee Pannu plays the lead role of Savi. Savi’s boyfriend Satya played by Tahir Raj Bhasin, gets himself stuck in a very dangerous situation due to his addiction to gambling. She has now been given 50 minutes to find 50 lakhs to save his life. The clock keeps running and Savi must complete the tasks to save Satya, but in the process, there is endless running, romance and robberies.

Gehraiyaan

Director: Shakun Batra

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey

Release Date: Feb 11th, 2022

Alisha is a 30-year-old who finds herself bored in her relationship, her career and life in general. This all changes when her cousin Tia arrives with her fiance Zain. She finds a common attraction with Zain as they both have a troubled past and before they know it they are in a full-blown affair. The film follows their journey as they contend with their ghosts from the past whilst tangled in a steamy affair.

Veeramae Vaagai Soodum

Director: Tu Pa Saaravanan

Cast: Vishal and Dimple Hayathi

Release Date: Feb, 4th 2022

This Tamil language action thriller sees Vishal’s character barge into a liquor shop asking the shopkeeper to point him in the direction Maari, the shopkeeper points to Maari, who points to another man saying that is Maari and this continues until Vishal is challenged to find out who the true Maari is. A fight then takes place.

Badhaai Do

Director: Harshavardhan Kulkarni

Cast: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar

Release Date: Feb 11th, 2022

You are in for a real treat with this comedy film Badhaai Do, the spiritual sequel to the 2018 Badhaai Ho. Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s characters are in a lavender relationship, they are both gay and have decided to get married to keep their families off their backs. The two of them live as roommates as they carry on with they resepctful relationships. The concept of a Lavender marriage is very old and was bought in so that gay couples could marry to straight partners to be able to function normally in society.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Cast: Aliya Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and Indira Tiwari

Release Date: Feb 25th, 2022

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi has finally received a release date this month scheduled after their history making premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. In this year’s hottest film, Alia Bhatt plays the role of Gangubai, a young girl who was sold into prostitution by her suitor, she takes this opportunity to become one the biggest most famous madam’s and a Don in Mumbai.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com