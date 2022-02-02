Check Out These February 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
Showbiz Feb 02, 2022
February brings forth a great selection of films! Check out our list here from Bollywood and beyond!
Director: Aakash Bhatia
Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin & Dibyendu Bhattacharya
Release Date: Feb 4th, 2022
Based on the film Run Lola Run where Taapsee Pannu plays the lead role of Savi. Savi’s boyfriend Satya played by Tahir Raj Bhasin, gets himself stuck in a very dangerous situation due to his addiction to gambling. She has now been given 50 minutes to find 50 lakhs to save his life. The clock keeps running and Savi must complete the tasks to save Satya, but in the process, there is endless running, romance and robberies.
Director: Shakun Batra
Cast: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey
Release Date: Feb 11th, 2022
Alisha is a 30-year-old who finds herself bored in her relationship, her career and life in general. This all changes when her cousin Tia arrives with her fiance Zain. She finds a common attraction with Zain as they both have a troubled past and before they know it they are in a full-blown affair. The film follows their journey as they contend with their ghosts from the past whilst tangled in a steamy affair.
Director: Tu Pa Saaravanan
Cast: Vishal and Dimple Hayathi
Release Date: Feb, 4th 2022
This Tamil language action thriller sees Vishal’s character barge into a liquor shop asking the shopkeeper to point him in the direction Maari, the shopkeeper points to Maari, who points to another man saying that is Maari and this continues until Vishal is challenged to find out who the true Maari is. A fight then takes place.
Director: Harshavardhan Kulkarni
Cast: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar
Release Date: Feb 11th, 2022
You are in for a real treat with this comedy film Badhaai Do, the spiritual sequel to the 2018 Badhaai Ho. Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s characters are in a lavender relationship, they are both gay and have decided to get married to keep their families off their backs. The two of them live as roommates as they carry on with they resepctful relationships. The concept of a Lavender marriage is very old and was bought in so that gay couples could marry to straight partners to be able to function normally in society.
Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Cast: Aliya Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and Indira Tiwari
Release Date: Feb 25th, 2022
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi has finally received a release date this month scheduled after their history making premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. In this year’s hottest film, Alia Bhatt plays the role of Gangubai, a young girl who was sold into prostitution by her suitor, she takes this opportunity to become one the biggest most famous madam’s and a Don in Mumbai.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
TIFF 2021: Tahir Rana and Éric Warin Draw Inspiration From The Darkness In Their New Film "Charlotte"
