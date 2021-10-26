Showbiz / TIFF 2021: We Tell You Why “Ali & Ava” Is Refreshingly Solid Romance For Grown Ups

TIFF 2021: We Tell You Why “Ali & Ava” Is Refreshingly Solid Romance For Grown Ups

Showbiz Oct 26, 2021

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , ,

Matthew Currie

Author

A long-standing entertainment journalist, Currie is a graduate of the Professional Writing program at Toronto’s York University. He has spent the past number of years working as a freelancer for ANOKHI and for diverse publications such as Sharp, TV Week, CAA’s Westworld and BC Business. Currie ...

COMMENTS

TIFF 2021: Director Nithin Lukose Tells Us How His Grandmother's Stories Fuelled His Film "Paka (River of Blood)"

Check Out These Oct 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!

Check Out These Oct 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!

From The Slums To The Stage: “Call Me Dancer” Documentary Shares The Unique Journey Of Ballet Dancer Manish Chauhan

From The Slums To The Stage: “Call Me Dancer” Documentary Shares The Unique Journey Of Ballet Dancer Manish Chauhan

TIFF 2021: “Sort Of” Star/Co-Creator Bilal Baig Embraces The Power Of Trans Representation In Their Barrier-Breaking CBC Comedy

TIFF 2021: “Sort Of” Star/Co-Creator Bilal Baig Embraces The Power Of Trans Representation In Their Barrier-Breaking CBC Comedy

The Team Behind "Emergence: Out Of The Shadows" Tell Us Why Parents Of LGBTQ+ Kids Need To Share Their Stories Too

The Team Behind "Emergence: Out Of The Shadows" Tell Us Why Parents Of LGBTQ+ Kids Need To Share Their Stories Too

TIFF 2021: One-On-One With Aliya Kanani Who Shines In Award-Winning Indie "Scarborough"

TIFF 2021: One-On-One With Aliya Kanani Who Shines In Award-Winning Indie "Scarborough"

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Join Our Newsletter Community

Subscribe to get our latest content by email.

uncensored Logo

WEEKLY REAL TALK SHOW

AIRING

EVERY TUES: 6PM PST / 9PM EST
EVERY WEDS: 2PM GMT / 6:30PM IST

ON
DASH RADIO X RUKUS AVENUE RADIO

LISTEN HERE

Recent Shows
openchest Logo

THE TRANSFORM YOUR CONFIDENCE SHOW

Airing

EVERY SUN: 9AM PST / 12PM EST
ON YOUTUBE AT

THE OPEN CHEST CONFIDENCE ACADEMY
& APPLE & ANDROID PODCAST
PLATFORMS EVERYWHERE

Recent Shows