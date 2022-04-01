Check Out Our List Of Fave Spring Books By Desi Authors

Looking for some solid reading? We continue with our seasonal list of fab books. Just in time for spring, there are some amazing releases that we feel you need to dive into!

Ballet Is Not For Mu­slim Girls

By Mariam Pal

Ballet Is Not For Muslim Girls is an engaging, fascinating account of Mariam”s search for identity and belonging. Though her journey is sometimes painful, it is always thought provoking. Each chapter begins with an evocative and often hilarious photograph from Mariam”s family album.

Play it Right: The Remarkable Story of a Gambler Who Beat the Odds on Wall Street​

by Kamal Gupta

Kamal Gupta’s journey, from a wide-eyed Indian immigrant to an ultimate insider in the rarefied world of investment banks and hedge funds, is a uniquely American story. After spending seven years creating an investment methodology, Gupta went on an incredible run, generating an unprecedented 103 consecutive months of positive returns while managing money at large hedge funds. His success did not go unnoticed, and he found himself under constant pressure to take bigger risks to make even more money.

Such Big Dreams

By Reema Patel

A savvy former street child working at a human rights law office in Mumbai fights for redemption and a chance to live life on her own terms in this fresh, propulsive debut novel about fortune and survival.

A Deeper Wellness

By Dr. Monica Vermani

A Deeper Wellness guides you through a powerful, challenging, and proven healing process. You’ll learn to identify and understand the interplay of your problematic physical symptoms, negative thoughts, and maladaptive behaviors while also freeing yourself from your past.

Sari, Not Sari

By Sonya Singh

This delightful debut rom-com follows the adventures of a woman trying to connect with her South Asian roots and introduces readers to a memorable cast of characters in a veritable feast of food, family traditions, and fun.



The Founders

By Jimmy Soni

Award-winning author and biographer Jimmy Soni pulls back the curtain on PayPal’s turbulent early days. With hundreds of interviews and unprecedented access to thousands of pages of internal material, Soni shows how the seeds of so much of what shapes our world today—fast-scaling digital start-ups, cashless currency concepts, mobile money transfer—were planted two decades ago. He also reveals the countless individuals whose stories never made the front pages nor earned banner headlines—but whose contributions were vital to PayPal’s success.

Be A Triangle

By Lilly Singh

In this book, Lilly provides a safe space where readers can learn how to create a sense of peace within themselves. Without sugarcoating what it”s like to face adversity—including Lilly”s intensely personal struggles with identity, success, and self-doubt—she teaches readers to “unsubscribe” from cookie-cutter ideals.

My Sisters Big Fat Indian Wedding

By Sajni Patel

A fresh, witty rom-com romp set against the backdrop of a high-profile music competition and a riotous Indian wedding. You know this will be a solid read!

We totally believe that with these fab books, Spring will definitely be a page-turner!

