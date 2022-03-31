Check Out These April 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
Showbiz Mar 31, 2022
April brings forth a great selection of films! Check out our list here from Bollywood and beyond!
Director: Lakshya Raj Anand
Cast: John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez & Rakul Preet Singh
Release Date: Apr 1st, 2022
John Abraham plays a lone ranger in this action-packed film that although is fictional it is still based around true-life events. Whilst he battles with some inner demons he offers to help a government experiment and become a cybertronic super soldier and tries to combat terrorism.
Director: Swaroop RSJ
Cast: Taapsee Pannu and Rishab Shetty
Release Date: Apr 1st, 2022
The film revolves around 3 boys collectively known as RRR, Raghupathi Raghav Rajaram. The three of them are trying to arrest India’s most wanted man known as Dawood Ibrahim. Taapsee Pannu’s character acts as a mentor to these 3 boys.
Director: Tushar Jalota
Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam & Nimrat Kaur
Release Date: Apr 7th, 2022
An 82 year old teacher is in jail as he has been convicted in a teachers recruitment scam case, he managed to clear his Class XII exam whilst in prison. The story is inspired from a true life incident of Om Prakash Chautala.
Director: Kiran Korrapati
Cast: Varun Tej, Saiee Majrekar and Jagapathi Babu
Release: Apr 8th, 2022
Ghani is based on the life of a boxer who has a passion for the sport and has been training since he was young. He now aims to reach his dreams however, things take a change that throws him off his path.
Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur & Pankaj Kapur
Release Date: Apr 14th, 2022
This sports drama is all about Arjun Talwar who is a 36 year old cricketer who wants to play for the Indian national team all in aid of getting a jersey for his son.
Director: Ajay Devgn
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar & Boman Irani
Release Date: Apr 29th 2022
Based on true events, Runway 34 is about a Boeing 737-800 aircraft that has trouble landing due to adverse weather and very bad visibility first thing in the morning. This was the true events that took place on a Jet Airways flight from Doha to Kochi.
Director: Ahmed Khan
Cast: Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Tara Sutaria
Release Date: Apr 29th, 2022
Heropanti 2 is the sequel to the romantic action film from 2014. It is about a hero who helps in the darkness of the night. Whether it is saving someone from a robbery or even kidnapping this guy always seems to be at the forefront. When the Indian Government find out they send him o Russia where his mission is to kill Russian troops in the middle of the night.
Enjoy all that cinema has to offer from Bollywood and beyond!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
5 Reasons Why You Need To Read Lilly Singh's New Book "Be A Triangle"
-
This Is Why We Think You Need To Celebrate The Art Of Music With DESIFEST
-
Check Out These March 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
TIFF 2021: We Tell You Why "Ali & Ava" Is A Refreshingly Solid Romance For Grown Ups
-
Celeb Vacay Pix To Get Your Travel Inspo From
-
Lata Mangeshkar (1929-2022): Celebs Pay Tribute To India’s “Nightingale Of Bollywood”
-
Check Out These February 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
TIFF 2021: Tahir Rana and Éric Warin Draw Inspiration From The Darkness In Their New Film "Charlotte"
-
Check Out These January 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
We Tell You Why CBC’s “Run The Burbs” Will Be The Hottest Show Of 2022
-
Our 2021 Roundup: We Tell You Why 'India Sweets & Spices' Needs To Be On Your Watchlist
-
Geraldine Viswanathan Leads An All-Star Cast In The Animated Feature "Rumble"
-
Decoding "The Matrix Resurrections' With Priyanka Chopra Jonas
-
We Go Behind The Scenes Of The Already Iconic IKEA “Chaiyya Chaiyya” Holiday Commercial
-
TIFF 2021: Riz Ahmed Shines In His Latest Psychological Thriller "Encounter"
-
Check Out These December 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Agam Darshi Shows The Beauty Of An Adult Coming-Of-Age In 'Donkeyhead'
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2021: 9 Fab Books By South Asian Authors
-
This Is Why The South Asian Film Festival Of Montreal (SAFF Montreal) Should Be On Your List
-
Check Out These November 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Highlights From The New York City South Asian Film Festival (NYCSAFF)
-
TIFF 2021: One-On-One With Aliya Kanani Who Shines In Award-Winning Indie "Scarborough"
-
The Team Behind "Emergence: Out Of The Shadows" Tell Us Why Parents Of LGBTQ+ Kids Need To Share Their Stories Too
-
TIFF 2021: “Sort Of” Star/Co-Creator Bilal Baig Embraces The Power Of Trans Representation In Their Barrier-Breaking CBC Comedy
-
From The Slums To The Stage: “Call Me Dancer” Documentary Shares The Unique Journey Of Ballet Dancer Manish Chauhan
-
Check Out These Oct 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
TIFF 2021: Director Nithin Lukose Tells Us How His Grandmother's Stories Fuelled His Film "Paka (River of Blood)"
-
TIFF 2021: The Top South Asian Talent You'll See At The Toronto International Film Festival
-
Check Out These Sept 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Akshay Kumar Tells Us Why His Latest Film “Bell Bottom” Is The Spy Thriller Bollywood Needs Right Now
-
One-On-One With 'Sweet Tooth' Star Aliza Vellani
-
Abhay Deol & The Cast Of Disney's "Spin" Tells Us Why It's Better To Let Your Kids Chase Their Own Dreams
-
Check Out These August 2021 Movies From Bollywood & Beyond!
-
These Are The 9 Korean Dramas That Bollywood Can't Get Enough Of
-
Maitreyi's Mastery: Catching Up With Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Season 2 Of 'Never Have I Ever'
-
Binge On These July 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
You Need To Stream This Fresh Stock Of 6 Desi Shows
-
Check Out These June 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Save The Date! 'Sāvitri' A Contemporary Take On The Classic Opera Will Mesmerize You
-
Check Out These May 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Here Is All You Need To Know About Poet Rupi Kaur's Film "Rupi Kaur Live"
-
The 66th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2021: Check Out The Full Winners Here!
-
Need A Binge Boost? You Have Got To Stream These Desi Shows
-
Bollywood On The Beach: 10 Celebs Who Rocked Serious Vacay Vibes In The Maldives
-
Check Out These April 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
You've Got To Check Out These Fab Celeb Pet Influencers On Instagram
-
Pooja Bhatt & 4 More Reasons Why You Need To Stream 'Bombay Begums'
-
Everything You Need To Know About Simone Ashley Who Will Play Kate Sharma In ‘Bridgerton’
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These March 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Award Season Fave: Golden Globe & SAG Award Nominee Riz Ahmed Talks To Us About His Turn In 'Sound Of Metal'
-
From Roveena To Roach Killa & More: You Need To Add These Fresh EPs To Your Playlist STAT
-
Binge On These 9 Desi Romantic Shows On Valentine's Day
-
If You Haven't Seen It Yet, Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Need To Watch "The White Tiger" Now
-
Get Streaming! Binge On These February 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
We Tell You Why The Film "I'll Meet You There" From Iram Parveen Bilal Can't Be Missed
-
Check Out These January 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Will Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Bring Down The Nepotistic Culture Of The Bollywood Mafia?
-
The Wanted's Siva Kaneswaran Asks If You're "Ready For This Love" In His Latest Hit Single
-
5 Replay-Worthy Moments From 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'
-
Interview: Tabu & Ishaan Khatter Dish On Mira Nair's Epic TV Drama 'A Suitable Boy'