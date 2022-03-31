Check Out These April 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!

April brings forth a great selection of films! Check out our list here from Bollywood and beyond!

Attack

Director: Lakshya Raj Anand

Cast: John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez & Rakul Preet Singh

Release Date: Apr 1st, 2022

John Abraham plays a lone ranger in this action-packed film that although is fictional it is still based around true-life events. Whilst he battles with some inner demons he offers to help a government experiment and become a cybertronic super soldier and tries to combat terrorism.

Mishan Impossible

Director: Swaroop RSJ

Cast: Taapsee Pannu and Rishab Shetty

Release Date: Apr 1st, 2022

The film revolves around 3 boys collectively known as RRR, Raghupathi Raghav Rajaram. The three of them are trying to arrest India’s most wanted man known as Dawood Ibrahim. Taapsee Pannu’s character acts as a mentor to these 3 boys.

Dasvi

Director: Tushar Jalota

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam & Nimrat Kaur

Release Date: Apr 7th, 2022

An 82 year old teacher is in jail as he has been convicted in a teachers recruitment scam case, he managed to clear his Class XII exam whilst in prison. The story is inspired from a true life incident of Om Prakash Chautala.

Ghani

Director: Kiran Korrapati

Cast: Varun Tej, Saiee Majrekar and Jagapathi Babu

Release: Apr 8th, 2022

Ghani is based on the life of a boxer who has a passion for the sport and has been training since he was young. He now aims to reach his dreams however, things take a change that throws him off his path.

Jersey

Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur & Pankaj Kapur

Release Date: Apr 14th, 2022

This sports drama is all about Arjun Talwar who is a 36 year old cricketer who wants to play for the Indian national team all in aid of getting a jersey for his son.

Runway 34

Director: Ajay Devgn

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar & Boman Irani

Release Date: Apr 29th 2022

Based on true events, Runway 34 is about a Boeing 737-800 aircraft that has trouble landing due to adverse weather and very bad visibility first thing in the morning. This was the true events that took place on a Jet Airways flight from Doha to Kochi.

Heropanti 2

Director: Ahmed Khan

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Tara Sutaria

Release Date: Apr 29th, 2022

Heropanti 2 is the sequel to the romantic action film from 2014. It is about a hero who helps in the darkness of the night. Whether it is saving someone from a robbery or even kidnapping this guy always seems to be at the forefront. When the Indian Government find out they send him o Russia where his mission is to kill Russian troops in the middle of the night.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com